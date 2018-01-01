Jose Mourinho sacked LIVE: Reaction to Manchester United manager's departure

Midfielder posts cryptic Instagram photo

It's unlikely we will hear any direct quotes out of the Manchester United dressing room for a few days in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking, but Paul Pogba has already got tongues wagging with his latest social media post.

The World Cup winner took to Instagram just minutes after Mourinho's sacking was announced with a photo of himself looking somewhat smug with a the caption 'Caption This'.

The post was rather swiftly deleted, and given the image was taken from an Adidas photoshoot with hashtags related to the brand, it may well have been an ill-timed scheduled post.

On the other hand, it may well have been a final farewell to Mourinho from the player he reportedly clashed with the most.

Check it out right here and make your own mind up...