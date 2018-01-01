Live Blog

Jose Mourinho sacked LIVE: Reaction to Manchester United manager's departure

The Red Devils have parted ways with the former Chelsea boss as they look to salvage a season that was quickly spiralling out of control

So... about that Mendes statement?

2018-12-18T12:10:02Z

🗓️ December 7, 2018: "There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him." - Jorge Mendes

🗓️ December 18, 2018: You know the rest!

And now the jokes begin...

2018-12-18T11:59:31Z

If you're not interested in Jose Mourinho or Manchester United then a) What are you doing in this live blog? and b) Don't go on Twitter - everyone is getting involved...

The stats behind Mourinho's sacking

2018-12-18T11:53:53Z

- Man Utd's return of 26 points from 17 matches means this is their worst start to a league season in 28 years!

- In the whole of the 2017-18 Premier League season, United conceded 28 goals. They have already conceded 29 this season!

- That is also the most they have conceded at this stage of the season since the 1962-63 campaign!

Pogba "reacts" to Mourinho sacking 📸

2018-12-18T11:29:12Z

Midfielder posts cryptic Instagram photo

It's unlikely we will hear any direct quotes out of the Manchester United dressing room for a few days in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking, but Paul Pogba has already got tongues wagging with his latest social media post.

The World Cup winner took to Instagram just minutes after Mourinho's sacking was announced with a photo of himself looking somewhat smug with a the caption 'Caption This'.

The post was rather swiftly deleted, and given the image was taken from an Adidas photoshoot with hashtags related to the brand, it may well have been an ill-timed scheduled post.

On the other hand, it may well have been a final farewell to Mourinho from the player he reportedly clashed with the most.

Check it out right here and make your own mind up...

Neville calls for Pochettino to replace Mourinho

2018-12-18T11:13:24Z

Never shy in offering an opinion, former Man Utd defender Gary Neville has already made his choice for the next man to take the reins at Old Trafford - Mauricio Pochettino.

It would certainly be a popular move with a number of United fans, with Pochettino's work with both Southampton and Tottenham having caught the eye of a number of major European clubs.

Read Neville's full quotes right here!

'The Sacked One!' - Man Utd fans react

2018-12-18T11:08:35Z

It's safe to say that despite Man Utd's poor form, the news of Mourinho's demise caught the whole footballing world a little by surprise.

However, it didn't take long for the reactions from United fans and the wider footballing community to have their say on the matter.

Check out the best comments right here!

Blanc in the frame for interim role 🇫🇷

2018-12-18T11:03:19Z

Ex-PSG boss reportedly being lined up

And while Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board sound out potential permanent successors to Mourinho, an interim coach needs to be found to lead them through the remainder of this season.

Contrary to earlier reports it seems former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who joined Mourinho's coaching staff this season, will not be taking the role.

And it has now emerged in the British media that ex-Red Devils defender Laurent Blanc, who previously managed Laurent Blanc, is being lined up to take the role ahead of Saturday's clash with Cardiff City.

Follow all the latest updates on United's next manager with our LIVE Transfer Blog!

Who will replace Mourinho at Man Utd? 🤷

2018-12-18T10:58:15Z

Zidane & Pochettino in the frame

So now Mourinho has gone, the search begins for the fourth permanent Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

But who could be tempted to take over what is becoming something of a poisoned chalice at Old Trafford?

Three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane is the current favourite while Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a man many fans have been calling for.

Goal's Mark Doyle breaks down their chances and the rest of the candidates right here!

Gap between Man Utd & the best embarassing

2018-12-18T10:37:37Z

Those the thoughts of Goal's Manchester United correspondent Kris Voakes following the Red Devils' defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

United took just six shots to Liverpool's 36 at Anfield, and the 3-1 defeat seems to have been the final straw for the United board.

Check out Kris' take on the sorry showing on Merseyside right here!

Mourinho sacked: The full statement 📝

2018-12-18T10:26:35Z

How Man Utd broke the news

"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," a club statement on Tuesday morning read.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

Read the full story on Mourinho's sacking right here!

Man Utd sack Jose Mourinho! 🔴

2018-12-18T10:22:20Z

Red Devils part ways with ex-Chelsea boss

And so it's happened!

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United after two-and-a-half seasons in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table - 11 points off fourth and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool - and so the club have acted now to try and salvage their season.

But is it the right decision? Who can they get to replace him? And what now for Jose? Stick with Goal for all the latest!

