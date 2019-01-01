January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Rabiot turns down Spurs and waits for Liverpool

Eintracht Frankfurt move for West Ham's Oxford
Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have joined Nottingham Forest in the battle for Reece Oxford's signature, according to the Daily Mail.
Oxford is out of favour at West Ham and could be allowed to leave for a fee in the region of £8 million ($10.5m).
Leicester enter talks over Tielemans
Leicester City are negotiating with Monaco over the possible signing of Youri Tielemans, according to the Leicester Mercury.
The Foxes have been largely inactive so far in January, but have now set their sights on the Belgium midfielder as they seek further creativity in the middle of the park.
Watford resist latest Milan overtures for Deulofeu
AC Milan have redoubled their efforts to sign Watford's Gerard Deulofeu, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Having already signed Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek in January, the Italians are keen to bring back the former Barca winger before the window closes.
But Watford have rejected a loan-to-buy approach, leaving Milan obliged to make a fresh offer if they want to land Deulofeu.
Cardiff set sights on Alario following Sala tragedy
Lucas Alario is wanted by Cardiff City as the Premier League club resume their search for a striker following the tragic disappearance of Emiliano Sala, reports TuttoMercato.
Sala's compatriot could join on an initial loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen with the option to make the move permanent in the summer.
Rabiot turns down Spurs and waits for Liverpool
PL clubs attentive as midfielder's Barca transfer yet to be confirmed
Adrien Rabiot turned down an approach from Tottenham as he holds out for his favoured destination, Liverpool, according to Metro.
The PSG midfielder remains banished to the club's reserves and both Spurs and Liverpool are watching attentively as his most likely transfer, to Barcelona, is still unconfirmed.