January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Godin to sign pre-contract agreement with Inter

The winger recently returned from the West Midlands

Everton boss Marco Silva has suggested the Toffees would consider a loan offer for Yannick Bolasie this month after the winger returned from a temporary spell at Aston Villa.

Silva told reporters: “It is a possibility of course [another loan]. Until now we have had no enquiries. We will do what is the best solution for him and us as a club.

"We have four wingers in our squad and we are happy with them. What I don’t want is for Bolasie not to play again. It doesn’t mean I have already decided what will happen. Let’s see what will happen at the end of the market.

"When he took the decision to come back we didn’t expect it, even though he has that option in his contract.”