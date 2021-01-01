Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Three changes in the KBFC lineup
2021-01-10T13:09:54Z
Kibu Vicuna brings in three changes in the Kerala Blasters lineup after their humiliating defeat against Odisha FC in their last match. Gary Hooper stars alongside Jordan Murray upfront replacing Rahul KP and Lalruatthara and Costa Nhamoinesu replace Nishu Kumar and Abdul Hakku in the backline.
One changes in JFC lineup
2021-01-10T13:09:06Z
Owen Coyle just makes one change in Jamshedpur's winning combination. Joyner Lourenco replaces Laldinliana Renthlei in the right-back position.
Team News!
2021-01-10T13:06:47Z
Ruatthara stars, Grande and Fitzgerald in JFC squad
Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters - Team news In!
Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters
2021-01-10T12:46:16Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE match Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.