India 0-0 Afghanistan: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifiers LIVE

Maintaining a third place finish will ensure the Blue Tigers a direct spot in the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers...

Updated
Bangladesh vs India, World Cup qualifiers
Yellow to Sana

2021-06-15T14:37:36Z

Sana literally pulls down Popalzay to earn his name in the referee's books. Free-kick for Afghanistan from a decent range of about 20-25 yards out. Afghanistan have been showing a little more intent going forwards of late with Popalzay and Sharif heavily involved.

Faysal's free-kick hits the wall and out.

Afghanistan substitution

2021-06-15T14:30:27Z

The captain's armband is on Faysal's arm now

30' Farshad Noor out, Adam Najem in

Nearing the half hour mark, 0-0

2021-06-15T14:28:45Z

India are passing the ball well, taking their time, with Glan and Suresh the engines in the middle. Meanwhile, Farshad Noor stays on the ground after receiving some treatment just a while ago

Corner after corner for India

2021-06-15T14:25:59Z

India looking to take control in patches

Brandon with a nice and teasing diagonal ball intended for Chhetri as Saighani had to head it away to safety. Brandon's next delivery from the flag headed by Bheke which takes a touch of a rival for the second corner in a row but with enough white shirts in the area by then.

Ashique, too, not quite able to squeeze past a cross with Chhetri and Manvir waiting on the other side.

Yellow card off the pitch

2021-06-15T14:16:37Z

India coach Igor Stimac is flashed a yellow card by the on field referee, probably for his rampant rants from the sidelines. The Croat also seen flinging something like a water bottle in disgust 

India looking nice and aggressive

2021-06-15T14:09:27Z

11' Chhetri forces a save

Glan steals the ball and lays it off for Chhetri who takes it down the left and pulls a leftfooter from a narrow angle. Azizi with a save and the corner not troubling Afghanistan as much as the previous one.

A couple of minutes earlier, Manvir and Suresh combine well on the right to win a corner. Brandon again, this time towards the far corner and cleared away by Amiri after Jhingan connects with a header.

Afghanistan not to be taken lightly

2021-06-15T14:07:46Z

Farshad Noor sees his shot come off Chinglensana in the India box moments ago and the Afghans are looking comfortable moving the ball around and side to side. India have to be wary about losing the ball cheaply. Gurpreet alert to the delivery in his area right now

Manvir earns an early corner

2021-06-15T14:02:00Z

A shot on target by the ATK Mohun Bagan forward, thwarted out by Azizi and the resultant corner taken by Brandon corner blasted against a white shirt by Glan. Positive start

Kick-off at Doha

2021-06-15T14:01:03Z

India in blue, Afghanistan in white

Remember, a draw is enough for India to make it to the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Where does India stand in Group E?

2021-06-15T13:52:28Z

India can also progress to the Asian Cup qualifying third round as one of the best-fourth ranked teams...

Afghanistan went down 1-2 to Oman in a 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification match at the at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

Igor Stimac's men now just need to avoid defeat against Afghanistan to finish third in the group and directly qualify to the third of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. If the Blue Tigers win their tie then as a bonus they will finish the group stage with a positive goal difference only the third time in history.

How many Afghans play abroad?

2021-06-15T13:36:48Z

10 from the XI play club football outside the country, and almost every other substitute from today's line-up as well

Player Club Country Division
Ovays Azizi Ariana FC Sweden Fourth division
Faisal Hamidi Toofan Harirod FC Afghanistan Top division
Hamidullah Wakili De Maiwand Atalan FC Afghanistan Top division
Milad Intezar VV SteDoCo Netherlands Fourth division
David Najem New Mexico United USA Second division
Haroon Amiri Real Kashmir India Top division
Masih Saighani Dhaka Abahani Bangladesh Top division
Najim Haidary FC Den Bosch Netherlands Second division
Hussain Alizada Shaheen Asmayee Afghanistan Top division
Zelfagar Nazary Dandenong Thunder Australia Semi-professional league
Sharif Mukhammad Gokulam Kerala India Top division
Abassin Alikhil SC Hessen Dreieich Germany Fifth division
Omid Popalzay Olimpia Grudziądz Poland Third Division
Samir Samandari De Spin Ghar Bazan Afghanistan Top division
Amiruddin Sharifi Neftchi Kochkor-Ata Kyrgyz Republic Top division
Fardin Hakimi Arambagh KS Bangladesh Top division
Fareed Sadat AC Oulu Finland Top division
Ahmad Omran Haydary Lechia Gdańsk Poland Top division
Noor Husin Dartford FC England Sixth division
Maziyar Kouhyar Hereford FC England Sixth division
Farshad Noor Persib Bandung Indonesia Top division
Faysal Shayesteh VV Duno Netherlands Second division
Adam Najem Tampa Bay Rowdies USA Second division
Noraollah Amiri Ariana FC Sweden Fourth division
Hossein Zamani SC Telstar Netherlands Second division
Zubayr Amiri SC Hessen Dreieich Germany Fifth division
Jabar Sharza HIFK Fotboll Finland Top division

India vs Afghanistan line-ups

2021-06-15T13:30:42Z

We'll also have a look at how many from the Afghanistan XI play abroad

INDIA XI: Gurpreet (GK), Jhingan, Sana, Bose, Bheke, Suresh, Glan, Ashique, Brandon, Chhetri (C), Manvir

India subs: Adil, Thapa, Bipin, Dheeraj (GK), Pronay, Udanta, Lalengmawia, Liston, Sahal, Akash, Pritam, Amrinder (GK)

 

AFGHANISTAN XI: Azizi (GK), Saighani, David, Amiri, Husin, Farshad (C), Faysal, Intezar, Sharifi, Popalzay, Sharif

Afghanistan subs: Adam, Zubayr, Sharza, Naraollah, Haidary, Kauhyar, Alizada, Hakimi, Samandari, Zamani, Hamidi (GK), Wakili (GK)

 

First up, INDIA!

2021-06-15T13:12:38Z

Not in the group

Igor Stimac's Indian national team are currently third in Group E of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers with their last group game tonight against Afghanistan at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha.

We have Hungary vs Portugal and France vs Germany in the Euros later tonight. But first up with a 7:30pm IST kick-off now, India!

 

Igor Stimac Indian national team
