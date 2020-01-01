Hyderabad 0-0 FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

HALF-TIME!
2020-12-30T14:48:13Z
Hyderabad 0-0 FC GoaIt's all square after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Added time: 2 minutes
2020-12-30T14:46:01Z
Two minutes of injury time added. Will we see some action in the final few minutes?
43' Angulo comes close to break the deadlock!
2020-12-30T14:44:06Z
Brandon Fernandes receives a long pass on the left edge of the box, makes space for himself and curls in a cross for Angulo who attempts a header but it goes just above the crossbar.
38' Both teams losing the ball too easily.
2020-12-30T14:38:29Z
Despite keeping more possession FC Goa are not able to make any impact in the attacking third as they are losing the ball too easily. Hyderabad too have similar issues so far in the game.
Cooling break.
2020-12-30T14:32:12Z
No real action in the first 30 minutes of the match. Will we see a goal before the half time whistle?
31' Lenny's long-range attempts goes wide
2020-12-30T14:31:25Z
Lenny Rodrigues attempts a wayward shot from distance from Jorge Ortiz's pass and the ball goes wide.
26' Hitesh's free-kick goes straight to Nawaz.
2020-12-30T14:29:08Z
Hitesh Sharma curls in a free-kick from distance but Igor Angulo nudges the ball with the back of his head and sends it straight to Mohammad Nawaz.
20' End to end game but no real action.
2020-12-30T14:20:44Z
It has been an end to end game so far but neither teams are able to penetrate properly in their attacking thirds.
10' Donachie's header goes above the crossbar!
2020-12-30T14:10:45Z
Brandon Fernandes curls in a corner inside the box and James Donachie attempts a header but fails to keep the ball on target.
FC Goa have more possession.
2020-12-30T14:07:11Z
As expected the Gaurs are dominating possession stats and are dictating the game so far.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-30T13:48:47Z
Hyderabad get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
Bedia the midfield marshall!
2020-12-30T13:37:42Z
Can Gaurs get their second conscutive win?
2020-12-30T13:35:00Z
FC Goa got back to winning ways in their last match against Jamshedpur after suffering two back to back defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin. Juan Ferrando would hope that they pick up their second win on the trot tonight and end the year by being among the top four teams.
Hyderabad will hope to get back to winning ways.
2020-12-30T13:33:02Z
After remaining unbeaten in their first five games, the Nizams lost their last two against Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters. Manuel Marquez's side will now hope to end the year on a high.
Team news!
2020-12-30T13:25:05Z
Joel Chianese returns.
Who will win? 🤔
Hyderabad vs FC Goa
2020-12-30T12:45:52Z
The Nizams and the Gaurs lock horns in the final ISL match of 2020 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. A win tonight will send FC Goa to the third position while a win by three goals or more will send Hyderabad to fourth place.