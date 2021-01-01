Live Blog

Hyderabad FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC LIVE: Sandaza and Chianese seal three points for the Nizams

Hyderabad have moved up to the third place in the standings...

Updated
Comments (0)
Fran Sandaza, Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
ISL

Full-time

2021-01-31T13:24:53Z

Hyderabad FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. 

Fran Sandaza (28) scored the opening goal for the Nizams while Joel Chianese (83') doubled the lead. Chennaiyin FC had a few half-chances in front of the goal but Hyderabad FC held a strong backline to clear everything that came their way. Rahim Ali, probably, had the best chance to score for CFC in the second half through a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross but he failed to reach the ball as it went out for a goalkick. 

Hyderabad FC are third in the points table with 22 points while the Marina Machans sit sixth with 16.


 

Five minutes added

2021-01-31T13:21:28Z

Mishara is receiving some treatment under his eye. He is hesitant to get off the pitch as the Chennaiyin FC players are furious about his move 

82 - Chianese doubles the lead for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-31T13:12:51Z

Joao Victor lays an inch-perfect through ball to Chianese on the right flank and he puts the ball at the back of the net. Clear finish. He might have injured his groin on the run, looks in some sort of discomfort  

78 - Continuous spell of CFC attack

2021-01-31T13:09:38Z

Continuous spell of attack from Chennaiyin FC. Chhangte delivers the ball for Rahim Ali who strides past Joao Victor but fails to get the ball on his feet 

73 - Vanspaul off target

2021-01-31T13:04:28Z

Brilliant long ball to Chhangte on the right flank as Vanspaul steams in for support inside the box and finds the ball in his feet. He then pulls the trigger but the ball hits the side netting 

66- Hits the crossbar

2021-01-31T12:58:29Z

Reagan lays the ball from the right flank to Fatkhulo as he pulls the trigger but the ball hits the crossbar and comes out on the rebound 

65 - Couple of shots for Chennaiyin FC

2021-01-31T12:56:20Z

Isma collects the ball in front of the goal and then turns to pull the trigger as it hits Joao Victor as falls for Memo on the rebound. But his shot is also blocked by the CFC defense 

60 - Jerry pulls the trigger

2021-01-31T12:51:24Z

Isma does well to find Jerry steaming in from the left flank as he strides ahead of the Chennaiyin FC defender and pulls the trigger but Kattimani collects it with ease

55 - No penalty

2021-01-31T12:46:37Z

Brilliant ball to find Jerry on the left flank as he goes one on one with Ashish Rai with immense pace. Rai gets a slight touch on Jerry as he falls inside the box but unintentional as the referee thinks it is not a penalty  

51 - Substitution for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-31T12:42:20Z

Sandaza has been taken off as Chianese replaces him 

47 - Sabia hits the crossbar

2021-01-31T12:38:06Z

Eli Sabia takes on the Hyderbad FC defenders and then pulls the triggers as his powerful shot from outside the box hits the crossbar

Substitution for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-31T12:36:56Z

Colaco OUT, Narzary IN 

Substitution for Chennaiyin FC

2021-01-31T12:36:33Z

Germanpreet OUT, Edwin IN

Second-half gets underway

2021-01-31T12:35:26Z

Chennaiyin FC gets us underway in the second-half looking for an equalizer 

Half-time

2021-01-31T12:18:42Z

Hyderabad FC lead 1-0 against Chennaiyin FC after an entertaining first-half of action 

43 - Great fight from Yasir

2021-01-31T12:14:45Z

Mohammed Yasir shows great fight to keep the ball on the right flank but Chennaiyin FC defenders swarm him up to clear off the danger 

40 - Corner for Chennaiyin FC

2021-01-31T12:11:40Z

Corner for Chennaiyin FC but the cross is a bit too heavy as it goes out for goal kick. Akash Mishra, meanwhile, looks to be limping but carries on to play 

34 - Plenty of patience from Chennaiyin FC

2021-01-31T12:06:25Z

Plenty of patience on display from Chennaiyin FC as they are looking to keep the ball to no real threat

27 - Sandaza breaks the deadlock

2021-01-31T11:58:56Z

Hyderabad FC score the opener. Sandaza passes the ball back to Joao and receives it on the return, no one anticipated the lovely return pass, as he skips pass Tangri and nets the ball at the back of the net
Fran Sandaza, Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
ISL

26 - Isma misses

2021-01-31T11:57:36Z

A header from Eli Sabi in front of the goal falls for Isma on the right flank as he pulls the trigger the ball goes way off target. He was offside. But there was no precision in that shot

21 - Poor challenge on Memo

2021-01-31T11:52:51Z

Aridane Santana just barges into Memo as he takes him down. The CFC midfielder is down and in pain. He is receiving some treatment. But Santana is lucky to escape without a booking here

14 - What a miss!

2021-01-31T11:46:21Z

A ball is whipped inside the box from corner as Victor gives it a chase inside the box but Mohammed Yasir has a clear chance and pulls the trigger. But the ball takes a deflection off Santana rises above the crossbar

10 - Patient build-up from Hyderbad FC

2021-01-31T11:41:26Z

Patient build up from Hyderabad FC as the defenders look to keep the ball inside their own half before passing it to their man on the right flank. But Germanpreet takes him down with a nudge. But the referee waves a Yellow card at him. A bit too harsh! 

7 - Clear challenge by Eli Sabia

2021-01-31T11:38:38Z

Eli Sabia makes a clear sliding challenge on the right flank to disallow Asish Rai from crossing the ball as it goes out for goal kick 

4 - Corner for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-31T11:36:17Z

Short corner takes as Asish Rai looks to whip the ball inside the box but his touch is a bit too heavy as it lands just over the crossbar

1 - Thoi delivers a cross

2021-01-31T11:33:46Z

Chennaiyin FC controlling the ball well in the initial minutes. Thoi Singh makes a brilliant run down the left flank as Kattimani leaps forward but fails to punch it as Hyderabad break on the counter through Liston Colaco but he is dispossessed 

Kick-Off!

2021-01-31T11:31:10Z

Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling 

Hyderabad's unbeaten streak

2021-01-31T10:56:00Z

Manolo Marquez are unbeaten in their last six matches but they have drawn four consecutive games. The Nizams need three points tonight to reclaim their position among the top four teams. They are currently on the fifth position with 19 points from 14 matches.

Revenge on Chennaiyin's mind?

2021-01-31T10:53:50Z

It was a goal fest he last time these two sides came face to face. Hyderabad had won the tie 4-1 with Halicharan Narzary scoring a brace. The Marina Machans will seek revenge as they face the Nizams again today.

Chennaiyin make two changes

2021-01-31T10:51:36Z

Csaba Laszlo makes two changes in the Chennaiyin XI. Deepak Tangri and Rahim replace Enes Sipovic and Jakub Sylvestr.

One changes in Hyderabad lineup

2021-01-31T10:50:45Z

Fran Sandaza has been brought to the starting lineup as the Spaniard replaces Halicharan Narzary.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

2021-01-31T10:46:57Z

Hello and welcome to the Live blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.