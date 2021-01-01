Hyderabad FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC LIVE: Sandaza and Chianese seal three points for the Nizams

Hyderabad FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.Fran Sandaza (28) scored the opening goal for the Nizams while Joel Chianese (83') doubled the lead. Chennaiyin FC had a few half-chances in front of the goal but Hyderabad FC held a strong backline to clear everything that came their way. Rahim Ali, probably, had the best chance to score for CFC in the second half through a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross but he failed to reach the ball as it went out for a goalkick.Hyderabad FC are third in the points table with 22 points while the Marina Machans sit sixth with 16.