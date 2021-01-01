Hyderabad FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC LIVE: Sandaza and Chianese seal three points for the Nizams

Full-time
Hyderabad FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.
Fran Sandaza (28) scored the opening goal for the Nizams while Joel Chianese (83') doubled the lead. Chennaiyin FC had a few half-chances in front of the goal but Hyderabad FC held a strong backline to clear everything that came their way. Rahim Ali, probably, had the best chance to score for CFC in the second half through a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross but he failed to reach the ball as it went out for a goalkick.
Hyderabad FC are third in the points table with 22 points while the Marina Machans sit sixth with 16.
Five minutes added
Mishara is receiving some treatment under his eye. He is hesitant to get off the pitch as the Chennaiyin FC players are furious about his move
82 - Chianese doubles the lead for Hyderabad FC
Joao Victor lays an inch-perfect through ball to Chianese on the right flank and he puts the ball at the back of the net. Clear finish. He might have injured his groin on the run, looks in some sort of discomfort
78 - Continuous spell of CFC attack
Continuous spell of attack from Chennaiyin FC. Chhangte delivers the ball for Rahim Ali who strides past Joao Victor but fails to get the ball on his feet
73 - Vanspaul off target
Brilliant long ball to Chhangte on the right flank as Vanspaul steams in for support inside the box and finds the ball in his feet. He then pulls the trigger but the ball hits the side netting
66- Hits the crossbar
Reagan lays the ball from the right flank to Fatkhulo as he pulls the trigger but the ball hits the crossbar and comes out on the rebound
65 - Couple of shots for Chennaiyin FC
Isma collects the ball in front of the goal and then turns to pull the trigger as it hits Joao Victor as falls for Memo on the rebound. But his shot is also blocked by the CFC defense
60 - Jerry pulls the trigger
Isma does well to find Jerry steaming in from the left flank as he strides ahead of the Chennaiyin FC defender and pulls the trigger but Kattimani collects it with ease
55 - No penalty
Brilliant ball to find Jerry on the left flank as he goes one on one with Ashish Rai with immense pace. Rai gets a slight touch on Jerry as he falls inside the box but unintentional as the referee thinks it is not a penalty
51 - Substitution for Hyderabad FC
Sandaza has been taken off as Chianese replaces him
47 - Sabia hits the crossbar
Eli Sabia takes on the Hyderbad FC defenders and then pulls the triggers as his powerful shot from outside the box hits the crossbar
Substitution for Hyderabad FC
Colaco OUT, Narzary IN
Substitution for Chennaiyin FC
Germanpreet OUT, Edwin IN
Second-half gets underway
Chennaiyin FC gets us underway in the second-half looking for an equalizer
Half-time
Hyderabad FC lead 1-0 against Chennaiyin FC after an entertaining first-half of action
43 - Great fight from Yasir
2021-01-31T12:14:45Z
Mohammed Yasir shows great fight to keep the ball on the right flank but Chennaiyin FC defenders swarm him up to clear off the danger
40 - Corner for Chennaiyin FC
2021-01-31T12:11:40Z
Corner for Chennaiyin FC but the cross is a bit too heavy as it goes out for goal kick. Akash Mishra, meanwhile, looks to be limping but carries on to play
34 - Plenty of patience from Chennaiyin FC
2021-01-31T12:06:25Z
Plenty of patience on display from Chennaiyin FC as they are looking to keep the ball to no real threat
27 - Sandaza breaks the deadlock
2021-01-31T11:58:56Z
Hyderabad FC score the opener. Sandaza passes the ball back to Joao and receives it on the return, no one anticipated the lovely return pass, as he skips pass Tangri and nets the ball at the back of the net
26 - Isma misses
2021-01-31T11:57:36Z
A header from Eli Sabi in front of the goal falls for Isma on the right flank as he pulls the trigger the ball goes way off target. He was offside. But there was no precision in that shot
21 - Poor challenge on Memo
2021-01-31T11:52:51Z
Aridane Santana just barges into Memo as he takes him down. The CFC midfielder is down and in pain. He is receiving some treatment. But Santana is lucky to escape without a booking here
14 - What a miss!
2021-01-31T11:46:21Z
A ball is whipped inside the box from corner as Victor gives it a chase inside the box but Mohammed Yasir has a clear chance and pulls the trigger. But the ball takes a deflection off Santana rises above the crossbar
10 - Patient build-up from Hyderbad FC
2021-01-31T11:41:26Z
Patient build up from Hyderabad FC as the defenders look to keep the ball inside their own half before passing it to their man on the right flank. But Germanpreet takes him down with a nudge. But the referee waves a Yellow card at him. A bit too harsh!
7 - Clear challenge by Eli Sabia
2021-01-31T11:38:38Z
Eli Sabia makes a clear sliding challenge on the right flank to disallow Asish Rai from crossing the ball as it goes out for goal kick
4 - Corner for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-31T11:36:17Z
Short corner takes as Asish Rai looks to whip the ball inside the box but his touch is a bit too heavy as it lands just over the crossbar
1 - Thoi delivers a cross
2021-01-31T11:33:46Z
Chennaiyin FC controlling the ball well in the initial minutes. Thoi Singh makes a brilliant run down the left flank as Kattimani leaps forward but fails to punch it as Hyderabad break on the counter through Liston Colaco but he is dispossessed
Kick-Off!
2021-01-31T11:31:10Z
Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling
Hyderabad's unbeaten streak
2021-01-31T10:56:00Z
Manolo Marquez are unbeaten in their last six matches but they have drawn four consecutive games. The Nizams need three points tonight to reclaim their position among the top four teams. They are currently on the fifth position with 19 points from 14 matches.
Revenge on Chennaiyin's mind?
2021-01-31T10:53:50Z
It was a goal fest he last time these two sides came face to face. Hyderabad had won the tie 4-1 with Halicharan Narzary scoring a brace. The Marina Machans will seek revenge as they face the Nizams again today.
Chennaiyin make two changes
2021-01-31T10:51:36Z
Csaba Laszlo makes two changes in the Chennaiyin XI. Deepak Tangri and Rahim replace Enes Sipovic and Jakub Sylvestr.
One changes in Hyderabad lineup
2021-01-31T10:50:45Z
Fran Sandaza has been brought to the starting lineup as the Spaniard replaces Halicharan Narzary.
Team news!
2021-01-31T10:47:29Z
Sandaza starts for Hyderabad
Here's how Hyderabad and Chennaiyin are lining up today 👇#ISL #HFCCFC pic.twitter.com/UWXh30sFLP— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 31, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
2021-01-31T10:46:57Z
Hello and welcome to the Live blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.