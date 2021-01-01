Live Blog

FC Goa 2-1 Odisha FC LIVE: Diego Mauricio pulls one back for the Kalinga Warriors

Game on as Diego Mauricio brings Odisha back in the game by scoring their first goal...

Updated
Comments (0)
Jorge Ortiz, FC Goa vs Odisha
ISL

46' Odisha - Substitution

2021-02-17T15:05:50Z

Jerry Mawihmingthanga IN Rakesh Pradhan OUT.

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-17T15:04:09Z

The second half gets underway. Can Odisha comeback?

HALF TIME!

2021-02-17T14:49:43Z

FC Goa lead 2-1 after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

45+1' Martins' effort goes wide!

2021-02-17T14:47:24Z

Jorge Ortiz sends a curling free-kick which gets cleared by a Odisha defender. Glan Martins takes a first-time shot from the rebound ball but it goes wide.

42' Free-kick to Goa!

2021-02-17T14:43:54Z

FC Goa get a free-kick right on the right edge of the box after Rakesh Pradhan brings down Igor Angulo.

Odisha have reacted strongly

2021-02-17T14:40:28Z

Odisha have reacted strongly instead of getting demoralised after conceding two early goals as they are matching Goa toe-to-toe in the attack. End to end action.

30' GOAL! FC Goa 2-1 Odisha

2021-02-17T14:31:26Z

Mauricio pulls one back

Brad Inman wins a ball in the midfield and makes a run before finding Rakesh Pradhan on the left side who curls in a cross from which Diego Mauricio scores. Dheeraj had completely misjudged the flight of the cross.
Diego Mauricio, FC Goa vs Odisha
ISL

28' Chance for Daniel!

2021-02-17T14:28:51Z

Mauricio squares the ball near the box towards Onwu who quickly passes it on towards his left for Daniel who takes a shot at goal but Dheeraj does well to fist the ball out.

26' GOAL! FC Goa 2-0 Odisha

2021-02-17T14:27:17Z

Ortiz doubles the lead

From the resulting corner after a couple of ricochets Saviour Gama sends a through ball down the middle for Jorge Ortiz who makes a solo run and chips the ball over Arshdeep Singh in the end to find the back of the net.

25' Onwu's shot gets deflected

2021-02-17T14:26:33Z

Manuel Onwu attempts a shot from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off a Goa defender and goes out for a corner.

21' Taylor comes close to equaliser

2021-02-17T14:21:58Z

Brad Inman curls in a free-kick from the right flank and Daniel Lalhimpuia gets a touch of the ball with his head and it falls in front of the Steven Taylor but the Odisha skipper fails to get a touch of the ball as it goes out of play.

18' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Odisha

2021-02-17T14:19:01Z

Noguera gives Goa the lead

Jorge Ortiz sets up the ball on the left flank and Ivan Gonzalez whips in a cross and Alberto Noguera finds the back of the net with a clinical header.
Alberto Noguera, FC Goa vs Odisha
ISL

8' Noguera's shot goes high!

2021-02-17T14:09:10Z

Alberto Noguera this time goes for goal from distance but it flies above the crossbar.

6' Martins' shot takes a deflection!

2021-02-17T14:07:06Z

Glan Martins takes a shot on goal from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Odisha defenders and goes out for a corner.

4' What a save by Arshdeep!

2021-02-17T14:05:13Z

Jorge Ortiz goes past Larehzuala as he enters the box from the left side and sends a pass to Alberto Noguera who takes a first-time shot but Arshdeep shows quick reflexes to deny the Spaniard from scoring.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-17T14:01:14Z

Odisha get us underway!

Goa need three points

2021-02-17T13:17:36Z

The Gaurs need to win tonight to maintain the pressure on Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United in the race to play-offs. Three points will help Juan Ferrando's side to climb back to the top-four. Also, if Goa win tonight East Bengal will be officially knocked out of the play-offs race.

Odisha playing for pride

2021-02-17T13:16:09Z

Rock-bottom side Odisha will look to pick up their second win of the season and take their points tally to double digits. If the Kaling Warriors win tonight the battle for the play-offs will get more entertaining.

Odisha undergo four changes

2021-02-17T13:12:24Z

After a thumping defeat against NorthEast United, coach Gerald Peyton makes four changes in the Odisha lineup. Shubham Sarangi, Cole Alexander, Lalrehzuala and Diego Mauricio replace Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Vinit Rai and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Two changes in the Goa lineup

2021-02-17T13:11:31Z

Princeton Rebello replaces suspended Edu Bedia and James Donachie comes in place of Adil Khan in the Goa lineup.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC

2021-02-17T12:45:02Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.