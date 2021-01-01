FC Goa 2-1 Odisha FC LIVE: Diego Mauricio pulls one back for the Kalinga Warriors

46' Odisha - Substitution
2021-02-17T15:05:50Z
Jerry Mawihmingthanga IN Rakesh Pradhan OUT.
SECOND HALF!
2021-02-17T15:04:09Z
The second half gets underway. Can Odisha comeback?
HALF TIME!
2021-02-17T14:49:43Z
FC Goa lead 2-1 after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45+1' Martins' effort goes wide!
2021-02-17T14:47:24Z
Jorge Ortiz sends a curling free-kick which gets cleared by a Odisha defender. Glan Martins takes a first-time shot from the rebound ball but it goes wide.
42' Free-kick to Goa!
2021-02-17T14:43:54Z
FC Goa get a free-kick right on the right edge of the box after Rakesh Pradhan brings down Igor Angulo.
Odisha have reacted strongly
2021-02-17T14:40:28Z
Odisha have reacted strongly instead of getting demoralised after conceding two early goals as they are matching Goa toe-to-toe in the attack. End to end action.
30' GOAL! FC Goa 2-1 Odisha
2021-02-17T14:31:26Z
Mauricio pulls one backBrad Inman wins a ball in the midfield and makes a run before finding Rakesh Pradhan on the left side who curls in a cross from which Diego Mauricio scores. Dheeraj had completely misjudged the flight of the cross.
ISL
28' Chance for Daniel!
2021-02-17T14:28:51Z
Mauricio squares the ball near the box towards Onwu who quickly passes it on towards his left for Daniel who takes a shot at goal but Dheeraj does well to fist the ball out.
26' GOAL! FC Goa 2-0 Odisha
2021-02-17T14:27:17Z
Ortiz doubles the leadFrom the resulting corner after a couple of ricochets Saviour Gama sends a through ball down the middle for Jorge Ortiz who makes a solo run and chips the ball over Arshdeep Singh in the end to find the back of the net.
25' Onwu's shot gets deflected
2021-02-17T14:26:33Z
Manuel Onwu attempts a shot from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off a Goa defender and goes out for a corner.
21' Taylor comes close to equaliser
2021-02-17T14:21:58Z
Brad Inman curls in a free-kick from the right flank and Daniel Lalhimpuia gets a touch of the ball with his head and it falls in front of the Steven Taylor but the Odisha skipper fails to get a touch of the ball as it goes out of play.
18' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Odisha
2021-02-17T14:19:01Z
Noguera gives Goa the leadJorge Ortiz sets up the ball on the left flank and Ivan Gonzalez whips in a cross and Alberto Noguera finds the back of the net with a clinical header.
ISL
8' Noguera's shot goes high!
2021-02-17T14:09:10Z
Alberto Noguera this time goes for goal from distance but it flies above the crossbar.
6' Martins' shot takes a deflection!
2021-02-17T14:07:06Z
Glan Martins takes a shot on goal from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Odisha defenders and goes out for a corner.
4' What a save by Arshdeep!
2021-02-17T14:05:13Z
Jorge Ortiz goes past Larehzuala as he enters the box from the left side and sends a pass to Alberto Noguera who takes a first-time shot but Arshdeep shows quick reflexes to deny the Spaniard from scoring.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-17T14:01:14Z
Odisha get us underway!
Goa need three points
2021-02-17T13:17:36Z
The Gaurs need to win tonight to maintain the pressure on Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United in the race to play-offs. Three points will help Juan Ferrando's side to climb back to the top-four. Also, if Goa win tonight East Bengal will be officially knocked out of the play-offs race.
Odisha playing for pride
2021-02-17T13:16:09Z
Rock-bottom side Odisha will look to pick up their second win of the season and take their points tally to double digits. If the Kaling Warriors win tonight the battle for the play-offs will get more entertaining.
Odisha undergo four changes
2021-02-17T13:12:24Z
After a thumping defeat against NorthEast United, coach Gerald Peyton makes four changes in the Odisha lineup. Shubham Sarangi, Cole Alexander, Lalrehzuala and Diego Mauricio replace Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Vinit Rai and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.
Two changes in the Goa lineup
2021-02-17T13:11:31Z
Princeton Rebello replaces suspended Edu Bedia and James Donachie comes in place of Adil Khan in the Goa lineup.
Team news
2021-02-17T13:09:09Z
Here's how FC Goa and Odisha FC are lining up 👇#ISL #FCGOFC pic.twitter.com/35Evc2Pg5A— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 17, 2021
FC Goa vs Odisha FC
2021-02-17T12:45:02Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.