FC Goa vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL play-offs clash in real time

After bagging the ISL League Winners Shield title, Mumbai City now face FC Goa in the first leg of the play-off...

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

5' Amrinder stops Gama's shot

2021-03-05T14:06:20Z

Saviour Gama attempts a shot from inside the box after receiving a pass from Jorge Ortiz but Amrinder does well to parry the ball away.

2' Goa create an early chance

2021-03-05T14:03:32Z

Saviour Gama goes past Ahmed Jahouh and enters the box from the left side before keeping a low cross in the middle but it gets deflected off Mourtada Fall before Raynier clears the ball.

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-05T14:00:40Z

We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Mumbai have better H2H record this season

2021-03-05T13:42:58Z

The Islanders have the edge of the Gaurs this season. The two times these times had met in the league stage, Mumbai won once and the second phase fixture was a 3-3 tie.

Three changes in Goa XI

2021-03-05T13:38:10Z

Goa are missing Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera due to suspension and they are replaced by Seriton Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz. The other change is Princeton Rebello in place of Redeem Tlang.

Three changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-03-05T13:36:24Z

Sergio Lobera makes three changes in Mumbai City's winning combination. Hugo Boumous, Vignesh D and Mehtab Singh replace Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City

2021-03-05T12:44:05Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs first-leg clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.