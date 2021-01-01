FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC LIVE: Follow AFC Champions League action in real time

Laurent Blanc on FC Goa
2021-04-14T16:30:24Z
Al-Rayyan manager Laurent Blanc, who had previously managed PSG, spoke about FC Goa before the tie. He said, "Goa is the local team that hosts this group. It will be a difficult match but we can play against any team. I watched the Goa team via video. They are a good team."
Romeo returns
2021-04-14T16:27:23Z
Winger Romeo Fernandes is back in the FC Goa side after a gap of four years. He had last donned a FC Goa shirt in 2016. Fernandes features in the matchday tonight.
Historic debut for FC Goa
2021-04-14T16:27:00Z
1 - @FCGoaOfficial will be the first Indian team to play in @TheAFCCL after winning the League Winners Shield trophy in the 2019/20 #ISL season. History.#AFC #ACL2021 #FCGoaInAsia #GOARYN pic.twitter.com/FOIiUFjEWX— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 14, 2021
Pandita starts!
2021-04-14T16:22:58Z
India international forward Ishan Pandita features in the FC Goa starting lineup for the first time this season. Pandita had earned the tag of a 'super-sub' in his debut season in the ISL. He played as a substitute in 11 matches in the ISL and scored four goals. Now in absence of Igor Angulo, Pandita makes it to the starting lineup for the very first time.
Team news!
2021-04-14T16:22:42Z
Here's how FC Goa are lining up in their maiden #ACL2021 match against Al Rayyan SC 📝— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 14, 2021
Ishan Pandita starts 😍#GOARYN #FCGoaInAsia pic.twitter.com/Gu4wQpCl6W
FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC
2021-04-14T16:20:34Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's AFC Champions League clash between debutants FC Goa and Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.