Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy updates, news and TV reaction

From zero to hero: Xhaka reborn
The absence of Granit Xhaka tonight cannot be understated, given his form at Euro 2020 so far. Indeed, despite beating the World Cup holders to get here, the fact that the Arsenal midfielder is AWOL means that they will still remain unfancied to a point in this tie.
He has one foot out of the door at the Emirates Stadium this summer too, and Jose Mourinho reportedly wants him at Roma, to help lead his Serie A side next season.
Our Gunners man Charles Watts has profiled him, which you can read here before we get underway.
Will history repeat itself?
3 - #ESP have won two of his three meetings vs #SUI at neutral venue (L1), all of them in World Cups: 2-1 in the group stage of 1966, 3-0 in last 16 of 1994, losing 0-1 in the group stage of 2010, the only edition where Spanish side claimed World Champions. Preview#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/50gZpoh4DJ— OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 2, 2021
Switzerland seek latest remarkable result
Few sides have had to travel as much as the Rossocrociati this tournament, pinballing from Baku to Rome and back again in the group stages before a trip to Bucharest to face France in the last-16.
Their air miles account must be excellent, but more to the point, it is proof that they know how to do it on the road, something they will take great heart from.
They have been to Saint Petersburg in tournament football before - it was here that Sweden knocked them out in the last-16 of Russia 2018. They'll hope to make amends here once more - and as arguable underdogs again, they'll approach this with a spring in their step.
Teenage Kicks
Pedri is the youngest player ever to play in a Euros quarter-final ⭐#NXGN #EURO2020 #ESP pic.twitter.com/YaBVweWXzP— Goal (@goal) July 2, 2021
Can Spain bring Seville to Saint Petersburg?
One of a handful of sides left in the tournament who had the luxury of a full slate of group stage games on home turf, this is only La Roja's second time away from their own back yard at Euro 2020.
Their first trip to Copenhagen yielded eight goals between them and Croatia across 120 minutes of football, but Luis Enrique will hope that his side have stamped out the propensity for late implosions suggested on Monday.
They never got to Saint Petersburg three years ago at Russia 2018, eliminated in Moscow on penalties against the hosts - but can they make this place a home away from home?
Lineups: Switzerland v Spain
The teams are in for the first quarter-final 👀— Goal (@goal) July 2, 2021
Give us your predictions 👇#EURO2020 | #SUI #ESP pic.twitter.com/aNA7lSOqyW
Team News: Switzerland v Spain
Xhaka suspended, Torres and Alba in
The lineups are in and there's just the combined three changes between our first two opponents, as Switzerland and Spain square off in Saint Petersburg for the first semi-final berth of Euro 2020.
The former are without captain Granit Xhaka, superb against France but suspended for this tie after picking up a yellow card. It's a huge blow, and Denis Zakaria will have big shoes to fill here.
Spain meanwhile have shrugged off their impotent opening games to emerge as a free-scoring powerhouse, so it is little surprise that the only changes they make are at the back. Pau Torres and Jordi Alba both come in for the trip out east.
Last time out...
Even the most adamant non-sporting individual would have been hard-pressed to black out the gripping summer night fever of the last-16, but if you were one of those, here's a handy little reminder that dreams do come true for some nations.
Very few gave Switzerland a hope in hell against World Cup holders France, with Didier Deschamps' men looking to make it back-to-back major honours - but Yann Sommer's shootout save against Kylian Mbappe saw Vladimir Petkovic's men boot them out of the tournament.
Spain matched their success for sheer drama too, blowing a two-goal lead in injury time to endure extra-time with Croatia, before snagging a double to avoid penalties - and Italy too needed the additional half-hour in order to free themselves from the claws of a gutsy Austria performance.
Only Belgium came through in regulation time, and even then, they had to edge Euro 2016 holders Portugal out, perhaps bringing the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at this tournament. To put it mildly, it has been a mad week or so.
Grab the popcorn...
A great weekend of football awaits 🍿 pic.twitter.com/gaZSBFx1We— Goal (@goal) July 2, 2021
Today's order of play
Though another quartet must await their moment with destiny for at least another day, history has beckoned already for the rest. There are no second chances here in the last-eight of Europe's most prestigious international competition - and all who remain know it.
There's only two games today, one after the other, live from Russia and Germany - and what a pair they promise to be. They are:
Switzerland v Spain (Saint Petersburg, 1700)
Belgium v Italy (Munich, 2000)
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
And then there were eight. Three weeks to the day since this rearranged pan-continental tournament kicked off in Rome, the metaphorical wheat has been separated from the chaff, we've bid farewell to two-thirds of the nations that were there at the start.
If surprises were perhaps not quite as commonplace as hoped for in the group stages, the last-16 certainly made up for that, serving up one of the twistiest knockout rounds in competition memory - and those who are left will will do it all over again with an even bigger prize at stake.
It's quarter-final day for four teams, kicking off a two-day bonanza of what we expect to be top-drawer football - and you don't want to go anywhere else.