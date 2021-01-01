Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden updates, news and TV reaction

John McGinn top scored for the Scots in qualifying, with the target found on seven occasions by the Aston Villa midfielder.

Andy Robertson's big game experience will be crucial at the back, with the Liverpool man needing to lead by example.

In midfield, Scott McTominay has been a key part of Manchester United's plans and now shoulders added responsibility with his country.

Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes has two international goals to his name from 11 appearances, with Che Adams among those ready to step off the bench if Steve Clarke finds himself in need of added firepower.