Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

Not a dull moment
Slovakia 0-0 Spain
You'd be hard-pressed to say that you're being shortchanged so far in Group E. A lightning strike goal and a fluffed penalty keeps the drama ticking over, doesn't it just?
Paulo Sousa, stripped to a natty waistcoat, is already pacing around his technical area. On the other side of Europe, Spain have not let up in their assault on Slovakia's penalty box; Pablo Sarabia is the man who most recently fired an effort towards Martin Dubravka. They've had seven shots so far.
Spot-kick suckers
Slovakia 0-0 Spain
Poland smack the bar - twice!
Sweden 1-0 Poland
What on earth has Robert Lewandowski done there? He's managed to hit the crossbar twice in the space of a heartbeat!
A Poland corner swings perfectly to him and he nudges the first effort over Robin Olsen, only to hit the crossbar. He's quick to follow it up however and makes contact with his head again as it bounces back towards him.
Somehow, he mashes it into the woodwork once more. Then he falls into the net as Sweden somehow get it away. How that did not go in is something utterly remarkable.
Speed of Sound
Sweden 1-0 Poland
MISSED PENALTY: Slovakia 0-0 Spain
(Alvaro Morata, 12)
My word, would you believe it?! Spain have missed another penalty at Euro 2020!
This time, Martin Dubravka reads Alvaro Morata's ball perfectly. The latter goes to put it to the left but middles it almost, and the keeper makes a clean punch to deflect it away.
Luis Enrique's hair must be going greyer by the second at this tournament.
Penalty to Spain!
Slovakia 0-0 SpainIt's given! Absolutely no hesitation after that second look from the referee. Alvaro Morata will have a chance to get himself on the scoreboard very early on here.
Spot-kick for La Roja?
Slovakia 0-0 Spain
Bjorn Kuipers is already heading over to the VAR sceen and this game is barely 10 minutes old!
It's for a foul on Koke, who looked to have his ankle hacked out in a very clumsy challenge by Jakub Hromada. The call went the way of the Slovakia man initially, but the video assistant referee has been quick to intercede.
Poland seek to ride out early storm
Sweden 1-0 Poland
A break for Poland now, spearheaded by Robert Lewandowski, gets some momentum going forward for them, but the break comes to nothing in the end.
Paulo Sousa's side, in their history, have never scored more than a single goal in a single European Championship game. They need two to avoid heading home now.
Spain show early mettle
Slovakia 0-0 Spain
It's nowhere in the same league as the lightning start made in Saint Petersburg, but Spain are already motoring along nicely on home turf against Slovakia.
Alvaro Morata meets Gerard Moreno's ball tight on the left edge of the box and can't quite pull the mark on his shot. Martin Dubravka is shrewd to his attempt and ensures that Cesar Azpilicueta is covered too when the latter's follow-up is blocked.
GOAL: Sweden 1-0 Poland
(Emil Forsberg, 2)
What a start for the Blue and Yellow!
We were just talking about Emil Forsberg as the heir to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and lo and behold, he has popped up barely a hundred seconds into this game to stroke Sweden into an early lead!
Alexander Isak plays a pair of one-twos with him around the edge of the Poland box, before the RB Leipzig man brings it away from a would-be defender inside the left edge of the box and slices it across Wojciech Szczesny to finish in the bottom-right corner. Hey presto!
KO: Slovakia v Spain
KO: Sweden v PolandFor the final time, we are underway in Group E at Euro 2020!
Anthems concluded
With a final flourish, the music rings out and the sounds of Bono and the Edge's official Euro 2020 anthem replaces it.
To say it was met with the general sort of reception afforded two men who famously dumped an album onto every iTunes account without asking once upon a time, this might actually be a grower. Bet we're all singing it at Wembley in a few weeks.
In Seville, the referee is the Netherlands' Björn Kuipers. In Saint Petersburg, it's England's Michael Oliver.
Teams emerge
Here they come!
It's just struck me that it will be the last time we here at least one of these anthems this summer. That's a dispiriting thought. As we've said all along, they all absolutely slap.
The early sign of sunset is creeping over Saint Petersburg but the day still feels young in Seville.
Who wins? Who loses? Who makes it through?
Four teams enter Group E. Three of them may well go through. In fact, the only way that only two go through is if Sweden and Slovakia both win. With two points, Spain would be comfortably out of the running for the third-place rankings there.
We're just a few minutes away from the sides emerging on different sides of the continent.
Always on the scene...
Form Guide: Poland
Having smashed the all-time single-season goal record in the Bundesliga, hopes had been high that Robert Lewandowski could have inspired Poland to similar success on the European stage.
Alas, for Paulo Sousa and company, it has been a tough run in Group E. An opening defeat truly put the proverbial cat among the pigeons for them and while they battled back to snag a draw with Spain - aided by a miscued penalty kick and a bit of woodwork - they still have hard work to do.
A win against the table-toppers will catapult them into the top three - and with it an automatic place too, given that four points will be more than enough in the third-place ranking race.
Fosberg and the 'Foppa' family dynasty
Lennart Forsberg died last September at the age of 92. He should have been able to see his grandson, Emil Forsberg, star at Euro 2020 but the Covid-19 postponement changed all that.
The Sweden star is instead dedicating his performances at the rescheduled tournament to his late grandfather, a local Swedish footballing legend, just as he has done throughout the season with his club RB Leipzig.
The Forsberg dynasty is an unusual one. Lennart started it back in 1945, making his debut for local club Sundsvall aged just 17. Nicknamed ‘Foppa’, he was a skilful left winger, renowned for his pace, imagination and dribbling skills.
Form Guide: Sweden
When Janne Andersson's side rocked up in Seville for their first game of Euro 2020, few perhaps expected them to be content to play off the ball and let Spain come at them all night, certain of their defensive capabilities.
It was a gamble more complicated than that, but it paid off gangbusters, with a well-earned point snagged by their efforts across the backline. A victory over Slovakia in their second game did the trick - and results elsewhere means that whatever happens today, they're in the last-16.
But they'll know that finishing top of the group sets up an easier tie on paper - a third-place ranking contender no less, in Glasgow on Tuesday. Defeat could throw them into the path of Belgium, a game few would fancy at this juncture.
Young Guns (Go for It)
Form Guide: Spain
Two draws in two games does not necessarily suggest that the red crisis button should be smashed in La Roja's camp - indeed, the serious disruption of a Covid-19 outbreak if anything makes it a perfectly palatable pair of results given the circumstances.
Except they are very much not palatable results; this is a side that is proud of its modern-day sporting lineage and their yield of just a single goal across 180 minutes of football - particularly given their statistical advantage - is an albatross around Luis Enrique's shoulders.
A pent-up explosion of goals may well be coming - and with a win needed to at the very least assure themselves of an automatic place in the last-16, it could rain down in Seville tonight.
Who's the fastest, Romelu?
Belgium are already locked and loaded for the last-16, and Romelu Lukaku has very much been at the heart of that success.
The Inter forward has been taking the time out to field some questions over social media as his nation await their opponent, and he's been happy to oblige us with an answer as to who the quickest man in Roberto Martinez's squad is.
Hint: it's him, probably.
Form Guide: Slovakia
Arriving at Euro 2020 as the predestined bottom feeder of Group E, Stefan Tarkovic's side muscled up a shock in their opening game to claim victory over Poland, putting themselves firmly in the mix for the knockout rounds.
A defeat to Sweden has slowed their momentum considerably however, and a loss to Spain is likely to prove too much for them to achieve third-place ranking qualification, unless they make it a high-scoring one-goal reverse.
Yet against an opponent misfiring in front of goal, they may fancy their chances of one of the arguably great European Championship upsets, on their opponents' own turf no less - but they will have to deliver a performance for the ages.
Lineups: Sweden v Poland
Lineups: Slovakia v Spain
Team News: Sweden v Poland
There's only one change in Saint Petersburg for the nominal home side, and it's Robin Quaison who has made the cut, over Marcus Berg.
Poland too make a change, albeit enforced rather than tactical from what we understand; Grzegorz Krychowiak comes in after Jakub Moder failed to recover from a knee injury.
Team News: Slovakia v Spain
We'll have those lineups in a moment, but some major news for Spain today - they are able to welcome back Sergio Busquets after La Roja's skipper previously tested positive for Covid-19.
He returns in a timely boost to Luis Enrique's side as they battle a final hurdle to make it into the last-16 - but there's still no room in the starting XI for either Adama Traore or Thiago.
Marek Hamsik, the evergreen Slovakia captain, will once again lead from the heart of his side today.
Gimme the breakdown...
But that was then and this is now - and several of the sides in Group E know that they could join those three teams, along with a host of other nations, if results go their way tonight.
In simple mathematical terms, only Sweden are safe. With four points, a loss to Poland would see them come in third at the bare minimum - only one of Slovakia or Spain can overhaul them.
Slovakia qualify if they win, or draw and Sweden avoid defeat. Spain qualify if they win, but can finish third still providing Poland do not beat Sweden. And Poland will go through in second if they win, providing that Slovakia and Spain do not draw.
To paraphrase Spaceballs' Dark Helmet, everybody got that?
About last night...
Up to date with all your Euro 2020 shenanigans? No? Well, let's wind the clock back 24 hours and give you a little refresher of what you missed.
It was delight for England and despair for Scotland in Group D, as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions became the second Home Nations side to make it through to the knockout stages.
Two days after Wales slipped through in second in Group A, the hosts ran out relatively comfortable victors against the Czech Republic with a 1-0 triumph at Wembley, Raheem Sterling nabbing his second of the tournament and Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka both excelling in another no-frills performance.
Steve Clarke's men couldn't follow them into the final frontier however, as Luka Modric's fiendish genius - relatively muted in his first two games of the tournament - steered Croatia comfortably past them at Hampden Park in a 3-1 victory, enough for the Russia 2018 World Cup finalists to snag second.
Jaroslav Silhavy's Czechs made it through despite defeat however, with a superior four-point haul automatically enough to ensure their third-place ranking was secure.
They'll all await confirmation of their opponents at the end of this evening.
Today's order of play
Group E and Group F in action
It's a blockbuster four-game home stretch to wrap up the first act of this tournament - but what a four-game stretch it is to savour.
The last four major tournament winners to hail from Europe are all in the thick of it - you've got to go back to Italy and the 2006 World Cup to not find a major trophy one of these sides have won.
But underdogs lurk too, ready to take their shot at destiny - and the stakes couldn't be higher for some. Here's how it'll play out, in Group E first, followed by Group F:
Slovakia v Spain (1700)
Sweden v Poland (1700)
Portugal v France (2000)
Germany v Hungary (2000)
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
A dozen days and 32 games down, we're here at long last - the endgame of the group stage. 12 teams have booked their place in the knockout rounds; four have definitely bid farewell.
Which means there are eight sides left in contention for four spots - and by the time we wrap things up in six hours or so, the dice will have been cast for the last-16.
It's judgement day in Groups E and F - and when the dust settles tonight, only a handful will be left standing.