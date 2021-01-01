Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: North Macedonia vs Netherlands, Finland vs Belgium updates, news & TV reaction

TEAMS: Ukraine vs Austria
Ukraine XI: Bushchan, Karavaev, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Matvyenko, Shaparenko, Sydorchuck, Zinchenko, Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko, Malinovskiy.
Austria XI: Bachmann, Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba, Grillitsch, Schlager, Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic.
TEAMS: North Macedonia vs Netherlands
North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Velkoski, Musliu, Alioski, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Trickovski, Trajkovski, Pandev.
Netherlands XI: Stekelenburg, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Dumfries, Van Aanholt, Gravenberch, Wijnaldum, F. De Jong, Memphis, Malen.
Which games are on today? 📅
Here's what's in store...
⚽️ North Macedonia vs Netherlands
⏰ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟 Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
⚽️ Ukraine vs Austria
⏰ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟 Arena Nationala, Bucharest
⚽️ Finland vs Belgium
⏰ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟 Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
⚽️ Russia vs Denmark
⏰ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟 Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
Another Euro 2020 matchday! ⚽️
Hello! It's another Euro 2020 matchday and Goal will be bringing you all the news as it happens.
Group B and Group C wrap up today, with the likes of Belgium and the Netherlands among the big hitters in action.
Stay tuned for all the team news, latest updates, events and reaction, as well as the views from the television studios. We'll have it all!