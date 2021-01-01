Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland updates, news and TV reaction

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

World champions France will get us up and running at 2pm BST (9am ET) as they take on Hungary.

That contest is followed by another heavyweight encounter in the so-called 'Group of Death' as Germany, looking for their first points, face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at 5pm (12pm).

The curtain is brought down on Saturday's action at 8pm (3pm) by another European superpower in need of a morale-boosting victory as Spain tackle Poland.

