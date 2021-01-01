Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Anthems concluded
For the last time for one of these sides, the national anthems have been belted out with gusto in Baku - and of course, they absolutely slap - and we're just moments away from kick-off.
Skippers Tomas Soucek and Simon Kjaer exchange words in the middle. As the nominal home side, the Czechs have been granted use of their first-choice red strip; Denmark have had to make do with their white-shirted change number.
Baku's Olympic Stadium is one of the more impressive venues in use at Euro 2020 - among a pretty strong collection of contenders - but this is where it gets off. The Czech Republic and Denmark will be the last two teams to play here at this tournament; after today, it's Wembley all the way.
Bjorn Kuipers, of the Netherlands, is today's referee, and he leads the two sides out from the tunnel.
Form would suggest that this game is Denmark's to lose. Eight goals in their last two games and a great head-to-head record with the Czech Republic - plus a higher world ranking - suggests they are the favourties on paper.
But their opponents had to topple the Dutch to get here - and they won't be satisfied with simply rolling over and letting the Danish Dynamite waltz into the semi-finals at their expense.
This could be an absolute cracker between two sides rarely thought of as football titans.
Damsgaard leads Danish spirit for Eriksen
The void left behind by Christian Eriksen's exit both on-and-off the pitch is one that any side would struggle to fill, particularly a Denmark team for who he is the main creative conduit and star in attack.
But his forced withdrawal has only enhanced the Danish spirit, a nation determined to not fail him on the biggest stage of all. In his absence, several players have stepped forward - none perhaps more so than Mikkel Damsgaard.
The 21-year-old has been one of Euro 2020's outstanding form players, and has been at the heart of their subsequent routs of both Russia and Wales, to secure a quarter-final berth. He will be among the dangermen in Baku today - and very possibly could be the matchwinner too.
Form Guide: Denmark
The Danish Dynamite couldn't have asked for a more horrific start to their campaign, overshadowed by the collapse of Christian Eriksen after he suffered cardiac arrest in the first half of their defeat to Finland.
But since then, Kasper Hjulmand's side have come together in support of their fallen comrade - who, mercifully, looks set to make a full recovery - with a string of superb performances.
They led Belgium, much-fancied tournament favourites, at half-time in Copenhagen before the Red Devils rallied for victory, before delivering a cumulative eight-goal haul against Russia and Wales to emerge as free-scoring masters. They'll hope they can put those talents to good use again in Baku today.
Czechs out to extend head-to-head success
Does Schick still have the trick?
Czech Republic v Denmark
A quarter-century ago - indeed, the last time the European Championship was played on English soil - a much unfancied Czech team took the tournament by storm to reach the final.
Wins over Portugal and France took a side anchored by Pavel Nedved within a whisker of a shock triumph at Wembley Stadium, beaten out only in extra-time by Germany. Now, all these years later, another such run remarkably beckons.
Patrik Schick has been at the heart of their success so far, on hand to deliver goals against Scotland - including an all-time long-range finish - Croatia and the Netherlands on route to the last-eight. He'll surely be needed again if they are to trump a Denmark side running on a mystical kind of momentum.
Form Guide: Czech Republic
Two wins, a hard-fought draw and one defeat is the Euro 2020 record for Jaroslav Silhavy this summer, but those pure facts don't tell the full story of what has been a particularly fine tournament so far for them.
Their lone loss, to England on the final day of Group D, was not enough to sink them from sealing a third-place berth in the knockout rounds, and their 2-0 win over Scotland in Glasgow to kick off their campaign showed their mettle too.
A draw with Croatia in-between proved that they could mix it with recent World Cup finalists too - and then, the complete performance against a much-fancied Netherlands side showed that, on their day, they know how to get the job done. Are they the dark horses on this side of the draw?
A date with destiny
Sancho set for time to shine?
Ukraine v England
The news yesterday that Arsenal's Bukayo Saka had picked up a knock in training sent shockwaves through the Three Lions faithful after two impressive performances against the Czech Republic and Germany - but Gareth Southgate just so happens to have a very expensive replacement waiting in the wings.
Jadon Sancho's long-anticipated move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund was finally confirmed earlier this week, with the 21-year-old set to undergo his medical at Old Trafford following the conclusion of England's Euro 2020 campaign.
Now, he could well be in line for his first start of the tournament too, after being restricted to only six minutes off the bench in the group stages. His pedigree goes without saying, but Southgate's reluctance to blood him so far could suggest that something was on his mind. With his future sorted, could he flourish in Rome?
Form Guide: England
Unbeaten so far at Euro 2020, and watertight at the back, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions are the only team yet to concede a goal at this year's tournament.
Much of that has been down to the acrobatics of Jordan Pickford between the posts alongside a stern defensive formation in front of the Everton shotstopper.
Having claimed victories against Croatia and the Czech Republic - plus a draw with Scotland - with a back four, England moved to a more traditional 3-4-3 from their favoured 4-2-3-1 against Germany, earning an era-defining 2-0 win in the process. Flashy, they may not be, but their patience has proven a vital asset so far - along with Raheem Sterling's superb run of form.
No divided loyalties for Scotland...
Shevchenko's men must play 'game of their lives'
Ukraine v England
The last-gasp dramatics of Ukraine's manner of progress to the quarter-finals belied that Andriy Shevchenko - arguably their greatest-ever player, now poised to possibly become their greatest-ever manager - has drilled an effective resilience and self-belief into his tournament underdogs.
Having pushed the Netherlands almost all the way in Group C, the suggestion of their skill to give superior opponents a very hard time remains a potent threat that England will surely heed, but even then, they enter Stadio Olimpico much unfancied to make the last four.
Oleksandr Zinchenko, the industrious Manchester City defender, knows that it will be the biggest game of the national team's lives to date, possibly the biggest they will face for a good few years - and that they will have to be on top of it if they hope to deliver an almighty upset against their opponents.
Form Guide: Ukraine
One of only two third-place ranking sides left in the tournament - alongside the Czech Republic - the Blue and Yellow haven't been this far in a major tournament since Germany 2006, when they were World Cup quarter-finalists.
A narrow defeat to the Netherlands - after the Oranje almost torpedoed themselves - followed by a win against North Macedonia proved to be enough to scrape into the knockout rounds, though a blocky loss to Austria undoubtedly dampened their fires.
They reignited them in crackerjack fashion against Sweden however, emerging 2-1 winners after extra-time in Glasgow after Artem Dovbyk netted the winner against their 10-men opponents in the final seconds of the match. They'll be full of confidence - an imperative boost against their toughest challenge yet.
Lineups: Czech Republic v Denmark
Italy cement challenge in Belgium victory
While Tuesday's opponents have been made to fight through two extra-time-enhanced fixtures to stake their spot in the last four, the Azzurri themselves bounced back to deliver a clinical, if occasionally cynical, victory against the world's number one side.
Roberto Mancini has not overseen defeat at the helm of Italy since 2018, which in hindsight makes their relative unknown status heading into Euro 2020 all the more perplexing.
They saved arguably their most complete performance in attack and defence of the tournament so far for last night, to topple Roberto Martinez's golden generation in Munich - and no matter the results today, look to have put themselves forth as de-facto favourites to triumph next weekend now.
Spain and Simon break Swiss hearts
Much as it was in the last-16, there was to be penalty drama for the Rossocrociati in Saint Petersburg - but this time, Yann Sommer's heroics would be for nothing as Vladimir Petkovic's side choked against Unai Simon in goal at the very end.
The Spain shotstopper had far less to do throughout regular time than his opposite number, and admitted that Sommer deserved the player of the match gong he himself was awarded after the final whistle.
But his contributions undoubtedly did the trick for Luis Enrique and La Roja, to conclude their transformation from impotent group stage starters blighted by Covid-19 into semi-finalists at Euro 2020. Switzerland will always have the memories of that epoch-defining win over France - but for them, the end of the road was a bitter pill to swallow.
Team News: Czech Republic v Denmark
Boril in, Danish Dynamite unchanged
Early team news now and there is just the one change for the Czechs from the side who beat the Netherlands, with Jan Boril given the nod at left-back over Pavel Kaderabek, who drops to the bench.
Denmark keep faith with the same XI that got them here against Wales, though Martin Braithwaite and Martin Braithwaite switch flanks either side of Kasper Dolberg.
Last time out...
Speaking of Spain and Italy, both had their own challenges to battle through to get through to the last four yesterday - and if you didn't catch their victories, you missed a couple of cracking quarter-final ties.
La Roja, under Luis Enrique, almost came unstuck again after they were unable to down 10-men Switzerland in Russia, requiring penalties to send them through, in a game charged through with increasing desperation from both sides up front.
The Azzurri however needed only regular time to see off Belgium, the pole-sitters in FIFA's World Rankings, after Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne netted a pair of superb goals in the first half, in a match marked by its open, expansive fluidity - and an apparent brutal tournament-ending injury the superb Leonardo Spinazzola.
Today's order of play
Spain and Italy are already there, Switzerland and Belgium are packing their bags - and there's just the pair of spots up for grabs, to join them, and secure a direct semi-final face-off for the finale in north London.
As such, there is only two games today - but they're surely going to be a pair filled with the proverbial sweat, blood and tears. They are:
Czech Republic v Denmark (Baku, 1700)
Ukraine v England (Rome, 2000)
(All times BST)
