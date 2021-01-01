Chennaiyin 2-2 FC Goa: Ishan Pandita strikes late again to rescue a point

Chennaiyin 2-2 FC Goa

Another late goal by Ishan Pandita secures a point for FC Goa against Chennaiyin and the Machans' realistic chances of making it to the playoffs come to an end. It is another case of Chennaiyin not being able to convert the chances they created and they can only get to a maximum of 24 points at the end of the season - which is the same tally that Goa have now with three games remaining in their season.