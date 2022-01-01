Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

A legendary century
Man City v Sporting
100 - @Fernandinho is set to make his 100th Champions League appearance, the 44th player overall to reach this milestone and the fourth Brazilian, after Roberto Carlos, Dani Alves and Marcelo. His debut came back in September 2006 with Shakhtar Donetsk, over 15 years ago. Legacy. pic.twitter.com/VC4e5iz2Yi— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2022
Three dream?
Madrid v PSG
2 - @realmadriden have won their two games with Daniel Carvajal 🇪🇸, Eder Militão 🇧🇷, Nacho Fernández 🇪🇸 and David Alaba 🇦🇹 in the starting XI in all comps, conceding just one goal in both games (1-0 vs Inter Milan in Champions League and 2-1 vs Valencia in LaLiga). Talisman. pic.twitter.com/p8I7mrO4Qn— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 9, 2022
Only one can stand
Madrid v PSG
Real Madrid remain the undisputed historical kings of Europe, and as recently as 2018, their hold on the Champions League remained fearsome. But they've been missing for three finals on the trot and despite their hopes in La Liga, they enter this match far from the favourites.
Against them stands Paris Saint-Germain, spearheaded by two men at opposite ends of their careers and with a Brazilian sandwiched in-between. Kylian Mbappe looks all but set to be the new hero of Santiago Bernabeu next term - but alongside Los Blancos' most famous enermy Lionel Messi, he'll hope to send them packing today.
Throw in Neymar, and it is an absolutely fearsome side that Mauricio Pochettino has up front. In the Spanish capital, will that be enough?
Finally City's time to shine?
Man City v Sporting
...then it could well be Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men have made no secret that, with every domestic honour in their grasp, the Champions League is next.
But having choked at the final hurdle last year against Chelsea, it's been a bitter pill to swallow - and one that has driven them on this term.
Bar a collapse of legendary proportions, their 5-0 first leg win in Portugal means they will be rolling through to join Liverpool - legitimate rivals on several fronts now and arguably in better form - and Bayern. But which other heavyweight will join them too?
About last night...
Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 aggregate)
But before we dive into the nitty-gritty of today's two dynamite clashes - well, one dynamite clash and a foregone conclusion, if we are honest - let's have a quick reminder who is already in the hat for the quarter-finals, yes?
Robert Lewandowski nabbed a rapid-fire hat-trick as Bayern Munich routed Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 for an 8-2 aggregate win, while Inter beat Liverpool on their own turf 1-0 - but without enough to overturn a first leg loss, as the Reds went through 2-1 on aggregate.
That's two of the last three European champions already in the mix. It's going to take a tough side to topple either of them - but if there is any who can do it...
4 - Liverpool have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage for the fourth time in the last five seasons, failing only in 2019-20 in this time (eliminated in Round of 16). Pursuit. pic.twitter.com/oltciCXpUP— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2022
Team News: Man City v Sporting
🌟 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🌟— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 9, 2022
XI | Ederson, Egan-Riley, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Foden, Jesus
SUBS | Carson, Slicker, Grealish, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap, Edozie, Mbete, McAtee#ManCity pic.twitter.com/XrBbX9L02U
É este o nosso 1⃣1⃣ inicial para o jogo de hoje! 🦁#MCFCSCP #LineUpSCP #DiaDeSporting #OndeVaiUmVãoTodos pic.twitter.com/U4IvfEDrfb— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) March 9, 2022
Team News: Madrid v PSG
📋✅ Your @RealMadrid XI to face @PSG_English!#UCL pic.twitter.com/8ViNI5uCap— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 9, 2022
The starting 1⃣1⃣ 🆚 @realmadriden! #𝗥𝗠𝗣𝗦𝗚pic.twitter.com/RMenGHupgJ— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 9, 2022
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!