Champions League LIVE: Man Utd take on Atletico Madrid, Ajax host Benfica

Updated
Ronaldo Manchester United 2022
WATCH: Lodi scores opener against Man Utd

2022-03-15T20:47:51.760Z

GOAL ATLETI!

2022-03-15T20:42:46.026Z

Man Utd are behind!

Renan Lodi gives Atleti the lead as Atleti break down the Man Utd defence.

Lodi is left all alone on the back post for a simple header, although Man Utd will feel aggrieved about a potential foul on the othe rend.

Doesn't matter as Atleti now lead 1-0.

Fred is on one tonight

2022-03-15T20:40:46.083Z

Man Utd's best player so far may just be Fred.

The Brazilian midfielder is playing... well, like a Brazilian midfielder as he's shown off plenty of flair early on.

Atleti goal ruled out!

2022-03-15T20:35:39.106Z

So close for Atletico Madrid as Joao Felix puts the ball into the back of the net.

But there was an offside call in the build-up, as Man Utd can exhale as the score remains level through 34 minutes.

De Gea witha save of his own!

2022-03-15T20:17:22.712Z

De Gea has fired right back just seconds after Oblak's spectacular stop.

A long shot from De Paul is somehow pushed away by the Man Utd No. 1 as both goalkeepers have now made strong saved within the first 16 minutes.

What a save by Oblak!

2022-03-15T20:14:23.692Z

Elanga could have a goal, and probably should have a goal, but Oblak said otherwise.

An absolutely incredible stop from the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper with his own face, leaving Elanga and just about everyone else at Old Trafford stunned.

AJAX GOAL RULED OUT

2022-03-15T20:09:21.161Z

Haller has put the ball in the back of the net and the stadium is ROCKING.

The excitement is all short-lived, though, as the goal is called back for offside.

Elanga collides with Oblak

2022-03-15T20:07:50.289Z

Some early action at Old Trafford as Elanga absolutely clatters Oblak while going for a header.

Was making a play on the ball, but Elanga was called for a foul regardless.

Kickoff

2022-03-15T20:00:58.676Z

We're underway in Manchester and Amsterdam.

Here we go!

Simeone banking on Atleti counter

2022-03-15T19:50:44.000Z

"I imagine a dynamic game, at times alternating in pressure - what usually happens in a stadium like this," Simeone said.

"We will also have our counter-attack to take advantage of any mistakes they make.

"They have a counter-attack too, which is one of their best weapons﻿."

Big day for Elanga

2022-03-15T19:43:41.000Z

Anthony Elanga is back in the starting XI for Man Utd as he was seemingly rewarded for scoring in the first leg in Spain.

When asked about the decision to start Elanga, Rangnick replied: "Yes [the goal helped], but this is not the only reason. It's also about verticality and about speed.

"We saw in the first leg this could be a major issue for us today."

Rangnick on decision to bench Pogba and Rashford

2022-03-15T19:32:22.000Z

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are the obvious omissions from the Manchester United XI, with Ralf Rangnick explaining the decision to start with those two on the bench.

"Well, to start with, it was also about fresh legs and also about, as I've said, playing with a high level of aggression and energy," Rangnick told BT Sport.

"And that is why I decided [to select] this starting XI."

Ronaldo: One of the days we've all been waiting for

2022-03-15T19:24:10.109Z

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to fire up Manchester United and the club's supporters, labeling

Tuesday's match one everyone has been waiting for.

Atletico's €126m 'flop' Joao Felix finally proving his worth ahead of Man Utd clash

2022-03-15T19:21:56.532Z

Joao Felix has certainly had his ups and downs since making the move to Spain, but it's safe to say he's found his groove.

The Portuguese star has found his way at Atletico Madrid, shedding any talk of him being a transfer flop.

Read the full story on GOAL!

As things stand...

2022-03-15T19:17:49.040Z

Both of today's matches are level heading into these second legs and, remember, we don't have the away goals rule anymore.

Man Utd and Atletico Madrid played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, with the Red Devils now hoping Old Trafford can lift them to a spot in the next round.

Ajax and Benfica, meanwhile, scored two goals each in the first leg as they get set to collide in Amsterdam.

Welcome to tonight's Champions League LIVE!

2022-03-15T18:55:41.501Z

The Champions!

It's the return of the Champions League with two matches on the schedule, and we'll be here all night to keep you updated throughout the action.

Manchester United's battle with Atletico Madrid is tonight's headliner, with that tie still very much up for grabs at Old Trafford.

In the other match, Ajax are set to take on Benfica as the two historic clubs battle to seal their spot in the quarter-finals.

So sit back, relax and follow along with us here at GOAL as we all take in another night of the Champions League.