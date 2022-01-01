Champions League LIVE: Inter vs Liverpool & RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in first leg of last-16 ties

Can Elliott bring glory as young gun?
Inter v Liverpool
18 - Aged 18 years and 318 days, Harvey Elliott is the youngest player ever to start a European Cup/Champions League match for Liverpool (excl. qualifiers), overtaking teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (18y 354d v Spartak Moscow in 2017). Stage. pic.twitter.com/gIXvm6nm89— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2022
Team News: Salzburg v Bayern
👊 Unser Team fürs Achtelfinale 👊#SALFCB #UCL— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) February 16, 2022
Our starting XI to face @FCRBS_en 📋🔥#SALFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/4BfjOy31uX— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 16, 2022
Old haunts
Inter v Liverpool
We don't need to mention Liverpool's history when it comes to Milan, particularly the red side of the Italian city - but they've got their fair share of success stories against the blue faction too.
Who remembers Fernando Torres, in arguably his finest hour for the club, way back in 2008?
Could another player write their star the same way tonight at San Siro?
Fernando Torres in Milan back in 2008 ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/gKu32PQISF— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2022
Team News: Inter v Liverpool
Jota and Elliott start for Reds in Milan
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) February 16, 2022
🌟 Simone Inzaghi's starting XI for #InterLiverpool 👇#UCL #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/1FLL5Q7P8o
⭐ #INTLIV 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2022
The Reds to face @Inter tonight at the San Siro 👇 #UCL
