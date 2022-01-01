Champions League LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Hello all, and welcome to today's coverage of the Champions League.

We've got two big ones on the schedule today, with a clash of heavyweights serving as the headliner.

Last season's winners, Chelsea, are set to face the kings of the competition in Real Madrid, as Stamford Brige hosts Karim Benzema and co. in what should be a tasty quarter-final clash.

In the the other match, Bayern Munich will look to solidify their spot as one of the favourites against underdog Villarreal, who will have hopes of putting together a massive upset against the German giants.

So sit back, strap in and follow along as we have you covered throughout today's Champions League matches.