Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man Utd & more find out 2020-21 opponents

Kevin De Bruyne & Dzsenifer Marozsan are UEFA's Midfielders of the Sason!
What a duo 👏De Bruyne is now the third Premier League midfielder to win the award.
We're on for a Ronaldo vs Messi face-off!
Bring it on!
The Pot 2 teams have been drawn!
We're having a Ronaldo vs Messi battle in the group stage!!
Group A:
Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸
Group B:
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦
Group C:
Porto 🇵🇹
Man City 🏴
Group D:
Group E:
Group F:
Zenit 🇷🇺
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
Group G:
Group H:
PSG 🇫🇷
Man Utd 🏴
Joshua Kimmich and Wendie Renard are UEFA Defenders of the Season!
Congrats to both 👋Are we set for a Bayern sweep for the men's players and a Lyon sweep for the women's? 🌟
The Pot 1 teams have been drawn! 🍯
Naturally, Bayern are in Group A...
Group A:
Group B:
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Group C:
Porto 🇵🇹
Group D:
Liverpool 🏴
Group E:
Sevilla 🇪🇸
Group F:
Zenit 🇷🇺
Group G:
Juventus 🇮🇹
Group H:
PSG 🇫🇷
A quick reminder at who's in Pot 1...
We've got some heavyweights in here!
𝙋𝙊𝙏 𝟭 🌟
Sevilla 🇪🇸
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Liverpool 🏴
Juventus 🇮🇹
PSG 🇫🇷
Zenit 🇷🇺
THE ACTUAL DRAW IS NOW (FINALLY) BEGINNING!
We are seeing light at the end of this tunnel!Hang on tight...
UEFA present accolades for women's players for the time alongside the men
Congratulations to the goalkeepers! 🧤Manuel Neuer and Sarah Bouhaddi have been named as UEFA's Goalkeepers of the Year.
Florent Malouda has arrived!
He's joined Didier on stage.
Lovely touch by UEFA to celebrate Bayern's status as the defending Champions League winners by inviting the entire Chelsea squad who beat them in the final in 2012 onto the stage.
🤭
Congrats, Didier!
👑
Didier Drogba has won the UEFA President's award!
The honour recognises a player for their contributions on and off the pitch.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said: "Didier Drogba was one of the best forwards of all-time - we all enjoyed him scoring - although we have Bayern fans here. But it's not enough to be a super good player - it's important to do something more, and he never forgot where he comes from.
"He helped children in the Ivory Coast to build schools and develop them - he's just a great man, and that's why he deserves this trophy."
We're set for a new-look UCL live draw as, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the usual array of hosts and presenters are unable to attend.
Hopefully this means that we'll be in for a quicker draw that won't take six hours this year.Hopefully.
AND WE'RE OFF! 👋
The live draw has now begun - follow along for any and all updates!We're now underway, live from Geneva!
When does the UCL 20-21 group stage start?
📅
The Champions League 2020-21 group stage starts with games on Tuesday October 20 and Wednesday October 21.
There will be a total of six gameweeks in the group stage, with the last cluster of matches taking place on Tuesday December 8 and Wednesday December 9.
Have Ronaldo and Messi had that dinner yet? 🍽
We're waiting!
When does the UCL group stage draw start & how can I watch?
⏰
Today's Champions League live draw will begin at 4pm BST (11am ET).
UEFA's official website will broadcast the draw ceremony live and you can watch that here!
Lewandowski to be named European Footballer of the Year
And the top prize goes to...
Rumour has it that the Bayern star is set to be awarded the European Footballer of the Year award, after the prolific striker netted 55 times last season on top of scooping up the Champions League trophy.
Robert Lewandowksi has beaten Manuel Neuer and Kevin De Bruyne for the individual honour - becoming the 11th player from the Bundesliga to do so.
Congrats, Lewy! 🎉
Which teams are in the Champions League 20-21 group stage?
Here's what you need to know about which teams are involved in today's draw.
Pot 1:
Bayern Munich
Sevilla
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Juventus
PSG
Zenit
Porto
Pot 2:
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Manchester City
Manchester United
Shakhtar Donetsk
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
Ajax
Pot 3:
Dynamo Kiev
RB Salzburg
RB Leipzig
Inter
Olympiacos
Lazio
Krasnodar
Atalanta
Pot 4:Lokomotiv Moscow
Marseille
Club Brugge
Borussia Monchengladbach
Istanbul Basaksehir
FC Midtjylland
Rennes
Ferencvaros
Hello, and welcome to Goal's UCL live draw blog!
🏆
It's that time again - albeit a bit later in the year than usual - that Europe's elite (and us) discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage.
Today's draw begins at 4pm BST (11am ET).
Last season's champions Bayern, along with the big-name likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool will see who they match up with in this year's edition of the competition, so buckle up and hold on for the ride!
Follow along with this live blog for any and all happenings taking place across the evening 🌟
Don't forget that the awards to the best players and coaches from 2019-20 will also be distributed after the draw!