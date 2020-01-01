Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

3' Rehenesh keeps Opseth's shot out of goal.
2020-12-28T14:03:35Z
Kristian curls in a left-footed free-kick and keeps it on target but Rehenesh parries the ball away from goal.
2' Free-kick to Bengaluru close to the penalty box.
2020-12-28T14:02:39Z
Alex Lima brings down Suresh Wangjam close to the penalty box. Free-kick to Bengaluru from a dangerous position.
Kick-off!
2020-12-28T13:56:04Z
Bengaluru gets us underway at the Fatorda Stadium
Bengaluru the most disciplined side so far!
2020-12-28T13:26:33Z
87 - @bengalurufc have conceded the least fouls (87) amongst all teams in the current season of the #ISL; @JamshedpurFC have conceded the second most (136). Disciplined. #BFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/aWtC3P8cL2— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 28, 2020
Aitor Monroy returns!
2020-12-28T13:20:36Z
Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy returns to the Jamshedpur lineup after a one-match suspension as he replaces Isaac Vanmalsawma.
Cuadrat makes two changes.
2020-12-28T13:19:11Z
The Blues boss has made two changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost against ATK Mohun Bagan. Kristian Opseth and Suresh Wangjam returns replacing Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown.
Team News!
2020-12-28T13:16:09Z
Here's how the two teams are lining up.
Bengaluru 🆚 Jamshedpur - Team news!— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 28, 2020
Predictions?#ISL #BFCJFC pic.twitter.com/VtzzbAX2pH
Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
2020-12-28T13:14:14Z
An exciting match is on the cards as both Bengaluru and Jamshedpur will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats in their last outings against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.