Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow LIVE with Goal, as the Blues take on the Men of Steel in an Indian Super League clash...

Carles Cuadrat, Owen Coyle, ISL
3' Rehenesh keeps Opseth's shot out of goal.

2020-12-28T14:03:35Z

Kristian curls in a left-footed free-kick and keeps it on target but Rehenesh parries the ball away from goal.

2' Free-kick to Bengaluru close to the penalty box.

2020-12-28T14:02:39Z

Alex Lima brings down Suresh Wangjam close to the penalty box. Free-kick to Bengaluru from a dangerous position.

Kick-off!

2020-12-28T13:56:04Z

Bengaluru gets us underway at the Fatorda Stadium

Aitor Monroy returns!

2020-12-28T13:20:36Z

Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy returns to the Jamshedpur lineup after a one-match suspension as he replaces Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Cuadrat makes two changes.

2020-12-28T13:19:11Z

The Blues boss has made two changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost against ATK Mohun Bagan. Kristian Opseth and Suresh Wangjam returns replacing Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown.

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur

2020-12-28T13:14:14Z

An exciting match is on the cards as both Bengaluru and Jamshedpur will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats in their last outings against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.