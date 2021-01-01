ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: LIVE updates from the ISL semi-final

62 - What a chance!
2021-03-09T15:22:31Z
Krishna nearly buries a Williams cross from the right flank but the ball bounces just as he gets his boot on the ball and the keeper comes across to collect. Roy Chowdhury spills the ball but Mehta pulls off a goalline clearance to keep the Highlanders in the game!
57 - Shot!
2021-03-09T15:16:53Z
Gallego picks out Machado's run to his right with a lobbed through-ball. The forward takes a touch and attempts a powerful shot from a tight angle which the keeper punches out!
47 - CHANCE!
2021-03-09T15:07:16Z
What a chance for Suhair! Gallego fires a low cross into the box from the right flank for Suhair who collects the ball with his back to goal, turns and shoots! Arindam gets down quickly to make a good block!
SECOND-HALF
2021-03-09T15:05:49Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast UnitedOnly Mumbai City had a better goal-conversion ratio than NorthEast during the league stage. Can they convert their chances against the best defence in ISL this season? Let's find out, with 45 minutes to go in this semi-final fixture.
HALF-TIME
2021-03-09T14:54:14Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast UnitedThe playoff specialist David Williams has scored the opening goal in the second leg with much more action to come, surely, in the second half!
38 - WILLIAMS SCORES!
2021-03-09T14:41:25Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast UnitedOnce again, it is David Williams who has broken the deadlock - four minutes after he had done the same in the first leg. Krishna plays an accurate through ball into the path of Williams who uses a neat first touch to take the ball away from Mashoor and sot home!
37 - Krishna again!
2021-03-09T14:39:00Z
Subhasish plays the ball to Krishna from the left flank. The striker dribbles into the box and attempts a left-footed strike which Roy Chowdhury saves!
27 - Krishna shoots!
2021-03-09T14:30:19Z
Mashoor allows Krishna to get on the ball outside the box and the Fijian unleashes a powerful low strike that flies just wide!
23 - Machado!
2021-03-09T14:25:07Z
Machado gets the ball at his feet outside the box, drops his shoulder to fool Tiri who was trying to show him onto his left foot, and tries to curl the ball into the top corner and forces a good save off the keeper!
19 - Good chance for Lenny
2021-03-09T14:21:15Z
Krishna collects a long ball into the box from the left flank, turns well and finds Lenny's run into the box. The Indian midfielder scuffs his shot and skies his final effort.
16 - Sylla takes on Bagan defence
2021-03-09T14:17:57Z
Sylla latches onto a through-ball in behind the defence and puts Tiri and Jhingan in a spot of bother. He took the ball away from both the centre-backs but sent his effort wide!
5 - CHANCE AGAIN!
2021-03-09T14:12:16Z
Bagan have started the game well and already has found a rhythm to their attack. Williams gets to a Javier delivery into the box but heads the ball over the bar despite being unmarked!
3 - CHANCE!
2021-03-09T14:05:16Z
The defenders backed off Javier Hernandez who used the space in front of him to strike the ball towards the goal. The effort hits the post!
KICK-OFF!
2021-03-09T14:02:43Z
Bagan 0-0 NorthEastATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United have won one game in the three meetings so far in ISL. The winner of today's game will face Mumbai City in the final of the seventh season of the ISL. Let's GO!
Roy Krishna remains the 'Danger Man'
2021-03-09T13:59:42Z
Roy Krisha has 14 goals and 8 assists to his name in 21 matches and remains the key player for Habas' men. Can he fire the Mariners into the final today?
Team news!
2021-03-09T13:46:00Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 🆚 NorthEast United - Team News
Jhingan and Tiri back for the #Mariners
Sylla starts for the Highlanders#ISL #ATKMBNEU pic.twitter.com/f737X32scD
Big game alert!
2021-03-09T13:42:59Z
Bagan vs NorthEastIdrissa Sylla's late, late goal helped NorthEast United score an important equaliser after David Williams' first-half strike left them trailing for most of the game. The Bagan defence stood strong for most of that game but they will need to do it again in the second leg against the motivated Highlanders who are unbeaten under Khalid Jamil.