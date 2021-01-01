ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time

Counter vs Counter?
2021-01-03T13:57:37Z
A battle between two teams who love to counter attack...Among all teams in the ISL this season, Bagan's passes and passing accuracy numbers are the lowest. NorthEast United have an average possession of 42, lowest by a team in ISL 7.
TEAM NEWS
2021-01-03T13:42:34Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 🆚 NorthEast United - Team news!#ISL #ATKMBNEU pic.twitter.com/8ykYra0gJz— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 3, 2021
2021-01-03T13:36:37Z
Two clever tacticians go head to head as ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United in today's 2020-21 Indian Super League clash in Goa. The Mariners can climb to the top of the table with a win and dethrone Mumbai City who won against Kerala Blasters yesterday. NorthEast also can return to the top four sports with a win tonight.