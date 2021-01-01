ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Mariners complete stunning second-half comeback against the Yellows

Full-time
ATK Mohun Bagan come from behind to beat Kerala Blasters 3-2 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.
Gary Hooper (14') put Kerala Blasters in front with a spectacular goal from 35 yards out after Abdul Sahal found him with a brilliant ball. The visitors doubled their lead through Costa in the 51st minute as he netted home through a set-piece. Marcelinho (59') then reduced the deficit for ATK Mohun Bagan with Roy Krishna (65, 87) netting twice to put the game to bed.
The Mariners are at the second spot with 27 points while Kerala Blasters are ninth with 15.
95 - Roy Krishna chips over the bar
90 - Just over the crossbar
86 - GOALLLLLL
75 - Sahal warned by the referee
67 - Good save from Albino Gomez
64 - Roy Krishna equalises for ATK Mohun Bagan
61 - Poor from Pronay Halder
58 - Marcelinho scores on debut
57 - Roy Krishna on target
51 - Costa doubles the lead for Kerala Blasters
49 - Sandeep Singh crosses the ball in
Substitutions for ATK Mohun Bagan
Second-half gets underway
Half-time
43 - Marcelinho chips in a ball
39 - Ambitious from Rahul KP
36 - Long ball to find Roy Krishna
29 - Krishna takes a shot
24 - Brilliant ball from Sandeep Singh
20 - Murray pulls the trigger
14 - What a goal!
11 - Murray looks to find Hooper inside the box
8 - Good ball from Marcelinho
4 - Kerala Blasters miss a good chance
2 - Flat cross from Sandeep Singh
Kick-off
Can Blasters extend their unbeaten run?
Kibu makes three changes
Three changes in the ATKMB lineup
Team news!
Marcelinho makes ATKMB debut
ATK Mohun Bagan 🆚 Kerala Blasters - Team news!— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 31, 2021
Marcelinho starts for ATKMB 😍#ISL #ATKMBKBFC #Mariners #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/0Z4b3pHwlB