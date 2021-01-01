Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Mariners complete stunning second-half comeback against the Yellows

Read what happened as ATK Mohun Bagan took on Kerala Blasters for the second time this season...

Updated
Comments (0)
Gary Hooper Kerala Blasters
ISL

Full-time

2021-01-31T15:56:38Z

ATK Mohun Bagan come from behind to beat Kerala Blasters 3-2 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday. 

Gary Hooper (14') put Kerala Blasters in front with a spectacular goal from 35 yards out after Abdul Sahal found him with a brilliant ball. The visitors doubled their lead through Costa in the 51st minute as he netted home through a set-piece. Marcelinho (59') then reduced the deficit for ATK Mohun Bagan with Roy Krishna (65, 87) netting twice to put the game to bed. 

The Mariners are at the second spot with 27 points while Kerala Blasters are ninth with 15. 

 

95 - Roy Krishna chips over the bar

2021-01-31T15:55:08Z

Roy Krishna receives the ball in front of the goal as he runs past his man goes for a shot but it rises over the bar.  

90 - Just over the crossbar

2021-01-31T15:50:34Z

Javier Hernandez takes the free-kick as it hits the wall on first attempt and returns on the rebound. Hernandez takes a powerful shot again as the ball just whistles past the far corner 

86 - GOALLLLLL

2021-01-31T15:45:10Z

Roy Krishna scores as ATK Mohun Bagan come from behind to take a 3-2 lead. The Fijian collects the ball on right flank ahead of Sandeep as then strides ahead of Jeakson to hit the ball the back of the far corner

75 - Sahal warned by the referee

2021-01-31T15:35:37Z

Sahal warned by the referee for pulling Komal Thatal in his stride. Cooling break taken! 

67 - Good save from Albino Gomez

2021-01-31T15:27:08Z

Manvir goes one on one with Costa on the right flank as the defender looks to backpass the ball to his keeper but he comes out to stretch his foot to keep it out of reach from the ATK Mohun Bagan forward

64 - Roy Krishna equalises for ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-01-31T15:23:51Z

Roy Krishna equalises for ATK Mohun Bagan from the spot. Albino Gomez dived the right way as he gets a bit of his gloves on the ball but no enough from stopping it from hitting the back of the net 

61 - Poor from Pronay Halder

2021-01-31T15:21:18Z

Manvir passes the ball to Pronay Halder as he comes steaming in front of goal and hits the ball way over the crossbar

58 - Marcelinho scores on debut

2021-01-31T15:18:32Z

Marcelinho scores on debut for ATK Mohun Bagan. Manvir passes the ball forward as Marcelinho has the ball on his feet with a brilliant first touch and then calmly sends it past Gomez into the far corner

57 - Roy Krishna on target

2021-01-31T15:17:03Z

Roy Krishna collects the ball on the left flank and then turns to pull the trigger as his shot is easily collected by Albino Gomez

51 - Costa doubles the lead for Kerala Blasters

2021-01-31T15:11:13Z

Costa doubles the lead for Kerala Blasters from a set-piece. Sahal delivers the ball from the corer to near post as Rahul KP directs it towards Costa and heads it but Arindam blocks and trips down in the process. Costa then just hits the ball home to double the lead for Kerala Blasters

49 - Sandeep Singh crosses the ball in

2021-01-31T15:09:11Z

Sandeep Singh crosses the ball in from the right flank as it goes past Hooper and falls for Rahul KP, who pulls the trigger, but the ball takes a deflection and Kerala Blasters earn a corner 

Substitutions for ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-01-31T15:05:49Z

Sahil Sheikh OUT, Pronay Halder IN. Rathi OUT, Manvir IN

Second-half gets underway

2021-01-31T15:04:30Z

Kerala Blasters get the second half underway 

Half-time

2021-01-31T14:48:43Z

Kerala Blasters lead 1-0 through a spectacular goal from Hooper against ATK Mohun Bagan

43 - Marcelinho chips in a ball

2021-01-31T14:45:45Z

Marcelinho chips in a ball from the left flank as Roy Krishna waits inside the box but his cross is easily collected by Albino Gomez. Two minutes added 

39 - Ambitious from Rahul KP

2021-01-31T14:41:44Z

Ambitious move from Rahul KP as he skips his man to stride forward with Hooper on his left and Murray on right. But he goes all the way on his own and pulls the trigger as Arindam collects the ball with ease  

36 - Long ball to find Roy Krishna

2021-01-31T14:38:59Z

Long ball to locate Roy Krishna is a bit too heavy as Vishal Kaith comfortably shields it to see ball go out for a goal kick 

29 - Krishna takes a shot

2021-01-31T14:31:02Z

Roy Krishna receives a brilliant long ball on the left flank as he skips past his man, has got support, but pulls the trigger as Vishal Kaith collects the ball with ease 

24 - Brilliant ball from Sandeep Singh

2021-01-31T14:26:20Z

Sandeep Singh delivers another brilliant ball to Murray from the right flank as he takes a low-header from inside the box but Arindam collects it with ease

20 - Murray pulls the trigger

2021-01-31T14:21:57Z

Poor clearance from ATK Mohun Bagan as it falls for Murray and he pulls the trigger from outside the box as the ball lands just past the top corner

14 - What a goal!

2021-01-31T14:15:10Z

Sahal delivers a brilliant ball for Hooper in the centre as he goes for the spectacular from the 35-yard out and ball ends but at the back of the net.  

11 - Murray looks to find Hooper inside the box

2021-01-31T14:13:39Z

Rahul KP passes the ball forward to Murray as he crosses the ball inside the box in search of Hooper but it is cleared off by the ATK Mohun Bagan defender 

8 - Good ball from Marcelinho

2021-01-31T14:10:48Z

Good ball from Marcelinho on the right flank as he lays it inside the box but finds no support as Kerala Blasters defender clear off the danger 

4 - Kerala Blasters miss a good chance

2021-01-31T14:07:02Z

Jordan Murray delivers a ball in space to Sahal as he heads it low to Hooper who gives a return pass but the midfielder takes a poor shot 

2 - Flat cross from Sandeep Singh

2021-01-31T14:04:08Z

Sandeep Singh receives the ball on the right flank as he runs forward to deliver a flat cross which was well met by the ATK Mohun Bagan defender 

Kick-off

2021-01-31T14:01:36Z

ATK Mohun Bagan get the ball rolling at Fatorda Stadium

Can Blasters extend their unbeaten run?

2021-01-31T13:50:06Z

Kerala Blasters are on a six-match unbeaten run where they have won three and drew three matches. 

Kibu makes three changes

2021-01-31T13:48:33Z

Kerala Blasters also make three changes in their lineup as Jeakson Singh, Juande and Rahul KP replace Bakary Kone, Rohit Kumar and Puitea.

Three changes in the ATKMB lineup

2021-01-31T13:46:43Z

Marcelinho, who recently joined ATK Mohun Bagan on loan from Odisha, makes his debut replacing David Williams upfront. Jayesh Rane and Sk. Sahil also makes their way back to the lineup replacing Pronay Halder and Javier Hernandez.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

2021-01-31T13:12:02Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.