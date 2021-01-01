ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Mariners complete stunning second-half comeback against the Yellows

ATK Mohun Bagan come from behind to beat Kerala Blasters 3-2 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Gary Hooper (14') put Kerala Blasters in front with a spectacular goal from 35 yards out after Abdul Sahal found him with a brilliant ball. The visitors doubled their lead through Costa in the 51st minute as he netted home through a set-piece. Marcelinho (59') then reduced the deficit for ATK Mohun Bagan with Roy Krishna (65, 87) netting twice to put the game to bed.

The Mariners are at the second spot with 27 points while Kerala Blasters are ninth with 15.