ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal LIVE: Roy Krishna hands Mariners the lead

The Fijian forward breaks the deadlock to put ATK Mohun Bagan in front in the Kolkata derby...

ISL

41' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 East Bengal

2021-02-19T14:42:03Z

Tiri scores an own goal

Raju Gaikwad sends a long throw-in and Tiri heads the ball into his own net.

39' Roy Krishna's shot goes wide!

2021-02-19T14:40:20Z

Carl McHugh wins a ball in the midfield and sends a through ball for Roy Krishna who outpaces Raju Gaikwad and takes a shot but it goes wide.

Cooling break!

2021-02-19T14:32:28Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have the lead after first 30 minutes of the match.

31' Fox's header goes wide!

2021-02-19T14:32:02Z

Narayan whips in a free-kick inside the box and Fox attempts a header but it goes wide!

23' Subrata saves Marcelinho's shot

2021-02-19T14:24:50Z

Marcelinho follows a through ball from David Williams inside the box and takes a powerful shot but Subrata Paul makes a quality save before Ankit Mukherjee clears the ball.

20' East Bengal look unsettled

2021-02-19T14:21:58Z

The Red and Golds are completely rattled after conceding an early goal. ATK Mohun Bagan commanding proceedings.

15' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal

2021-02-19T14:16:28Z

Roy Krishna breaks the deadlock

A long ball from Tiri finds Roy Krishna who beats the East Bengal's high-line defence and makes a run before scoring past Subrata Paul.
11' Bright's shot goes wide!

2021-02-19T14:12:36Z

Bright makes a solo run down the left flank and goes past Tiri and takes a shot from the edge of the box but it takes deflection of Tiri and goes out for a corner.

10' Sourav Das failes to keep his shot on target

2021-02-19T14:10:54Z

Raju sends in a long throw-in inside the box and Jhingan clears it away with his head. Sourav Das attempts a first-time shot from the rebound but it sails way over the crossbar.

7' Manvir comes close to score!

2021-02-19T14:07:48Z

Subhasish Bose sends in a curling cross inside the box but Manvir Singh fails to reach at the end of the cross. It was a simple tap-in for the forward.

5' ATK Mohun Bagan on the ascendancy

2021-02-19T14:05:47Z

The Mariners are going all guns blazing right from the off as they look hungry for an early goal.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-19T13:59:13Z

We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium!

East Bengal have pride to play for

2021-02-19T13:21:53Z

The bragging rights are up for grabs and ATK Mohun Bagan had clinched the first phase of the Kolkata derby back in November. So East Bengal will look forward to getting their revenge over their rivals.

Can ATK Mohun Bagan extend their lead at the top?

2021-02-19T13:21:01Z

The Mariners will extend their lead to five points over Mumbai City at the top of the league table if clinch tonight's Kolkata derby.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

2021-02-19T12:46:50Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.