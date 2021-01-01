ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 Bengaluru FC: Mariners open 2021 AFC Cup group stage with a win

Mariners get the better of the Blues

ATK Mohun Bagan have defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the opening game of the 2021 AFC Cup Group D action at the Maldives national football stadium, on Wednesday.

Roy Krishna broke the deadlock with a header from close range in the 39th minute and left back Subhasish Bose (46') doubled the lead in the first minute of the second half.