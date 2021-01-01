Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 Bengaluru FC: Mariners open 2021 AFC Cup group stage with a win

Roy Krishna and Subhasish Bose were on target as the two Indian outfits kicked off Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup...

Updated
Roy Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC 2021 AFC Cup
FULL TIME: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 Bengaluru FC

2021-08-18T12:55:06Z

Mariners get the better of the Blues

ATK Mohun Bagan have defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the opening game of the 2021 AFC Cup Group D action at the Maldives national football stadium, on Wednesday.

Roy Krishna broke the deadlock with a header from close range in the 39th minute and left back Subhasish Bose (46') doubled the lead in the first minute of the second half.

89' Krishna gets a breather

2021-08-18T12:46:09Z

SK Sahil comes on for a few minutes in place of Krishna, who scored the clever opener of the tie.

84' Late efforts by Bengaluru

2021-08-18T12:41:50Z

Ajith, Leon, Parag all combing well in the last move but the final shot by Parag - after nutmegging Manvir Singh - is not enough to beat Amrinder in goal after a floated delivery by Ajith.

79' Liston Colaco's ATKMB debut

2021-08-18T12:36:17Z

David Williams makes way for Liston Colaco

First change for ATKMB

2021-08-18T12:30:01Z

72' Bidyananda Singh replaces Hugo Boumous

The Frenchman made a solid ATK Mohun Bagan debut. Boumous' last piece of action minutes ago was off a free-kick that he sent in low and straight on target that Gurpreet had to deal with and a short pass from the resultant corner wherein Krishna found Pritam Kotal who didn't have enough power behind his attempt.

Bengaluru trying all options

2021-08-18T12:27:22Z

More changes by Pezzaiuoli

Parag Shrivas (69') and Leon Augustine (68') have replaced Roshan Singh and Sunil Chhetri respectively. 

Where is Sunil Chhetri?

2021-08-18T12:24:05Z

The skipper is no where to be seen

The previous minute saw a diagonal delivery intended for the Bengaluru FC captain but for a handball by Bose. Cleiton's setpiece is averted by Tangri but Chhetri has seen far less of the ball on the day than we are used to.

Double change for Bengaluru

2021-08-18T12:14:47Z

Marco Pezzaiuoli is looking for repair work

Sarthak Golui makes way for Ajith Kumar and Bidyashagar replaces Udanta. Ajith had started on the bench against Club Eagles wherein Ashique Kuruniyan suffered a knock. Ajith at right back now. How will he fare this season? Udanta had a off day today.

53' Amrinder saves

2021-08-18T12:10:57Z

Roshan and Silva combining

Cleiton Silva receives the ball back from Roshan Singh and takes a shot at goal with his right foot. There was a bit of a movement in the air but Amrinder got a hand to it and Carl McHugh was at hand to clear the remains as the Brazilian charged for a second attempt.

46' BOSE MAKES IT 2!

2021-08-18T12:04:52Z

ATMB 2-0 BFC

David Williams squares the ball in for Bose, who makes the right first touch with his back towards Farooq, with enough power on his left-footer on the turn to beat Gurpreet in goal. It was Bose's header en route goal that was deflected in goal for the opener.

Second half resumes

2021-08-18T12:03:30Z

Bengaluru make one change

Danish Farooq replaces Ajay Chhetri as the second half kicks off

HALF-TIME: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC

2021-08-18T11:47:52Z

Hugo Boumous with a brilliant first half

ATK Mohun Bagan have dominated the first half over Bengaluru FC, in particular with the performance of Hugo Boumous who nearly created the opener in the opening 25 minutes before eventually delivering the goods for a familiar name in Roy Krishna on the scoresheet. Sunil Chhetri was barely found in action for the Blues with players like Udanta Singh looking a bit off colour while there was nothing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu could have done for the goal besides a couple of saves before it.

39' ROY SCORES!

2021-08-18T11:41:17Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have taken the lead

Superb presence of mind with his delicate change of direction just in front of the formidable Gurpreet as Bose headed a Boumous flag-kick goalward. That last touch made all the difference it needed to make in the Mariners finally taking the lead.

Bengaluru looking rusty

2021-08-18T11:35:18Z

A bit of an uncharactaristic clearance by Rathi but Udanta not able to take advantage as his poke for Jayesh is a bit too heavy

Gurpreet has to stay alert

2021-08-18T11:33:17Z

Third crucial save of the match

Good movements between Boumous and Krishna - the latter doing well inside the box and set up the Frenchman in return. The Bengaluru custodian keeping the Blues in this for now. ATK Mohun Bagan are certainly looking the better of the two teams so far.

30' Williams tests Gurpreet

2021-08-18T11:30:58Z

David Williams making the best with the space in store and takes aim at goal but Gurpreet has it covered again. The Blues could have seen something from one of their setpieces a while ago, where Alan Costa was quite close to Cleiton Silva's delivery in the box as Amrinder claimed it.

Roy oh Roy!

2021-08-18T11:22:57Z

Boumous brilliance

What a goal that could have been. Boumous working his way on the right flank and somehow landing the ball to Krishna on the far side. Just a tad bit close to Gurpreet. A nice long ball.

21' Gurpreet blocks out Boumous

2021-08-18T11:22:07Z

Hugo Boumous made way for himself, moving past one, two and three Bengaluru players to line-up the shot on his left foot but rival goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is right behind it. 

No clear chance as yet

2021-08-18T11:14:37Z

Both clubs have been stringing in a couple of good passes in the middle. Bengaluru, however, a bit guilty of giving the ball away a bit too easily as Sunil Chhetri is yet to get in the thick of the action.

On the other side, Hugo Boumous is so far forced to drop down and help the ball forward which in a way doesn't directly help in the Mariners' attacking intent with Roy Krishna trying to hold the ball as much as possible.

Who is filling in for Jhingan?

2021-08-18T11:10:09Z

With Sandesh Jhingan's move to Croatian top tier side HNK Sibenik, how well do you think will players like Sumit Rathi and Deepak Tangri fill in the void?

Although playing a bit of a deeper role in the middle, Tangri has shown a bit of a physical presence already in this clash as he took on Cleiton Silva, while the youngster is also capable of playing at the back. Meanwhile, Rathi will be looking for a lot more action than last season this time around.

Good start on the evening

2021-08-18T11:02:46Z

ATK Mohun Bagan won an early free-kick a few yards out of the box with David Williams and Hugo Boumous getting involved while Bengaluru new signing Jayesh Rane had a go at the other side but not on target.

KICK-OFF

2021-08-18T11:00:23Z

ATK Mohun Bagan in their traditional green and maroon stripes

The Blues in white kick things off at the Maldives national football stadium

Here's how the bench looks

2021-08-18T10:57:59Z

ATKMB subs: Arindam, Avilash, Bidyananda, Sahil, Liston, Engson, Ricky, Kiyan, Mehta, Abhishek.

BFC subs: Ralte, Pratik, Muirang, Ajith, Parag, Danish, Rohit, Bidashagar, Sivasakthi.

TEAM NEWS

2021-08-18T10:57:10Z

Amrinder Singh, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous make their ATKMB debut

The all-Indian clash

2021-08-18T10:54:40Z

ATKMB vs BFC

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the 2021 AFC Cup clash between Indian Super League (ISL) rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC

Making it through the playoffs

2021-08-18T10:47:38Z

Jayesh Rane’s 25th-minute strike in Bengaluru FC's playoff tie against Club Eagles of Maldives on Sunday have earned the Blues a spot in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup.

After a third-place finish in the 2019-20 ISL league stage handed them a place in the qualifiers of the competition, the Blues started off with a 5-0 win against Nepal Army back in April. Bengaluru now kick-off their group stage run with a clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The first appearance for ATK Mohun Bagan in Asia

2021-08-18T10:45:34Z

ATK Mohun Bagan got a direct berth in the group stage of second-tier Asian club competition with Mohun Bagan's 2019-20 I-League title triumph, and following the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan ahead of the last season wherein ATK Mohun Bagan plied their trade in the Indian Super League (ISL) as a new entity.

The Blues join the Mariners

2021-08-18T10:44:49Z

Bengaluru FC's 1-0 win over Club Eagles of Maldives in 2021 AFC Cup play-offs on Sunday have placed the Blues in Group D alongside ATK Mohun Bagan (India), Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya S&RC (Maldives).