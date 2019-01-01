Live Blog

Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Lesotho vs Nigeria

Afcon 2021 qualifiers will continue on Sunday afternoon with South Africa hosting Sudan, while Senegal battle with Eswatini. Follow our Live Blog here

Nigeria are looking stronger

2019-11-17T16:33:51Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!

2019-11-17T16:33:18Z

Iwobi makes it 1-1. It's game on between Lesotho and Nigeria.

Nkoto Masoabi scored of Lesotho

2019-11-17T16:20:24Z

GOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!

2019-11-17T16:15:30Z

Lesotho take the lead!

Lesotho vs Nigeria match is underway...

2019-11-17T16:03:17Z

RESULTS

2019-11-17T15:54:33Z

FULL-TIME: Eswantini 1-4 Senegal

2019-11-17T15:53:20Z

Match Report: South Africa 1-0 Sudan

2019-11-17T15:45:33Z

It looks like the Eswatini vs Senegal match is back underway

2019-11-17T15:03:28Z

FULL-TIME: South Africa 1-0 Sudan

2019-11-17T14:58:37Z

PENALTY APPEAL TURNED DOWN!!

2019-11-17T14:53:30Z

Percy Tau goes down inside the box after a challenge from a Sudan defender and a clear penalty for Bafana Bafana but the referee says play on. No penalty awarded. 

SCORE UPDATE: Mali 2-0 Chad

2019-11-17T14:52:03Z

OFFSIDE!!!

2019-11-17T14:42:29Z

Grobler scores but the flag is up for offside against the Bafana striker. Erasmus' headed attempt was saved by the goalkeeper and rebound fell for Grobler who slammed it home. 

CHANCE FOR BAFANA!!

2019-11-17T14:38:21Z

The Sudanese defence is caught napping with Erasmus getting the chance to score but his attempted shot from inside the box is blocked by the goalkeeper. What a chance that was. 

Eswatini vs Senegal match suspended

2019-11-17T14:34:52Z

Erasmus comes on for Mothiba

2019-11-17T14:32:53Z

OFFSIDE!!

2019-11-17T14:26:47Z

Sudan caught offside but the replay shows it wasn't as Williams makes a great save from a close-range attempt.

The scoreboard remains unchanged. Bafana 1-0 Sudan

2019-11-17T14:16:54Z

CHANCE FOR SUDAN

2019-11-17T14:11:57Z

We are back underway!

2019-11-17T14:05:50Z

We are back underway at Orlando Stadium

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!

2019-11-17T13:56:17Z

Bance scores again for Burkina Faso

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL!!!

2019-11-17T13:47:44Z

Lebogang Phiri scores for Bafana Bafana with a stunning left-footed attempt from inside the box. His second goal for Bafana in eight matches. What a goal. Bafana Bafana had been knocking on the door.

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!

2019-11-17T13:39:28Z

Burkina Faso 1-0 South Sudan

MOKOTJO SHOOTS!!

2019-11-17T13:27:15Z

A great pass to  Kamohelo Mokotjo by Lebo Mothiba and the midfielder fires a volley from outside the box but it goes straight into the hands of the goalkeeper. 

CHANCES FOR BAFANA!!!

2019-11-17T13:17:42Z

Thulani Serero creates a space for himself outside the box but he fires over the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area. Another chance for Bafana Bafana as Percy Tau plays a decent low cross into the box but Lebo Mothiba can't connect with the ball as he misses it completely with only the goalkeeper to beat. What a chance that was for the home side. 

Uganda vs Malawi match gets underway

2019-11-17T13:15:07Z

Kick-off

2019-11-17T13:00:38Z

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

We underway at Orlando Stadium.

Good or bad decisiion to start with Mathoho?

2019-11-17T12:40:43Z

Will these players be key for Bafana?

2019-11-17T12:29:22Z

Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Sudan

2019-11-17T12:28:13Z

Uganda Hungry For Success Like Messi And Ronaldo – Onyango

2019-11-17T11:16:46Z

Uganda captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango revealed they are hungry to make Ugandans proud against the Flames of Malawi.

The Cranes fought for a precious away point during their Group B opener after forcing a goalless draw against Burkina Faso in the qualifier staged at Stade Du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on Wednesday night. Read more here.

Akpeyi Backed By Nigeria Legend Rufai

2019-11-17T11:05:19Z

Former Nigeria captain Peter Rufai has backed Daniel Akpeyi to keep growing when he plays regularly in the national team and in the Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs.

Akpeyi returned to Gernot Rohr’s team this month for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after missing their last two international friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil. Read more here.

SA vs Sudan: Key players to watch

2019-11-17T11:03:19Z

With Bafana Bafana scheduled to host Sudan in the Afcon 2021 qualifier on Sunday, Goal takes a look the four players to watch.

Read more here:

Today's Fixtures

2019-11-17T10:58:10Z

Welcome!

2019-11-17T10:53:21Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's Afcon 2021 qualifiers. Our main focus will be on two matches as South Africa take on Sudan, while Senegal are facing Eswatini. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today.