Afcon Live Blog: Nigeria beat Tunisia to claim Afcon bronze

The Super Eagles have claimed the bronze medal at this year's Afcon tournament following their 1-0 win over Tunisia on Wednesday night

Updated
2019-07-17T21:04:21Z

It was an absolute pleasure bringing you this encounter live on Goal. Thank you for choosing Goal, and until we meet again on Friday, goodnight. 

FULL-TIME

2019-07-17T20:50:42Z

It's all over! Nigeria registers a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tunisia, thanks to Ighalo's solitary strike. And they go home with a bronze medal from this year's Afcon tournament. 

ANOTHER GREAT SAVE!!

2019-07-17T20:47:53Z

Samuel Kalu takes a free-kick outside the box, but Ben Cherifa goes to his left to make a fine block to keep Tunisia in the game. 

SUPERB SAVE!!

2019-07-17T20:46:10Z

Ben Cherifa produces a superb save to deny Simon from a free-kick. That was dipping, and perhaps would have put the game to bed.  

BIG TACKLE BY TROOST-EKONG

2019-07-17T20:37:53Z

Firas storms into the Nigerian box as Tunisia looks to level matters, but just as the attacker tries to shoot, Ekong comes up with an important tackle to protect his goalkeeper. Corner to Tunisia.  

2019-07-17T20:27:31Z

CHUKWUEZE SHOOTS!!

2019-07-17T20:19:31Z

Uzoho saves Badri's attempt

2019-07-17T20:13:03Z

End of the tournament for Ighalo

2019-07-17T19:47:09Z

2019-07-17T19:40:04Z

Free-kick to Tunisia

2019-07-17T19:19:06Z

CLOSE!!

2019-07-17T19:15:59Z

2019-07-17T19:11:34Z

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!!

2019-07-17T19:02:44Z

Nigeria takes the lead through Ighalo. This is one of the fastest goals of the tournament. Collins eliminates his marker before playing a cross into the box, and after a miscommunication between the Tunisia defence, Ighalo says thank you with an easy tap in. 

Kick-off

2019-07-17T19:00:35Z

We are underway at Al Salam Stadium... 

The winner of this match will be handed the bronze medal. Both Tunisia and Nigeria were knocked out at the semi-final stages.  

2019-07-17T18:31:59Z

Hi everyone, welcome to the live coverage of this evening Afcon match between Tunisia and Nigeria. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again this evening. 