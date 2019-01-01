Thank You!
Quarter-final fixtures
We're at the business end of the tournament - just another 8⃣ matches to go.— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
QF: #SENBEN | #NGARSA | #CIVALG | #MADTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9DNW7qgGEd
Congratulations to Tunisia!
At the eighth time of trying, #CarthageEagles pass the Ghanaian test via penalties, this time when it matters most. Tunisia is our final quarter-finalist. 🔝#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/uaZx0Occda— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!!
PARTEY SCORES!!!
LUMOR SCORES!!
GOOOOOAAAALLL!!
Bronn scores for Tunisia
Penalty Shootouts | Ghana 2-3 Tunisia— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 8, 2019
Bronn scores for Tunisia#AFCON2019 #GHATUN
EKUBAN SAVED!!
KHAZRI SCORES!!!
JORDAN AYEW SCORES!!!
SLITI SCORES!!
WAKASO SCORES FOR GHANA!!
An evenly balanced game in the end...
STATS | Check out the second extra-time stats. Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/qAYwJVb00Q— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
IT'S OVER!!
CHANCE FOR JORDAN AYEW!!
Will penalties decide this match?
114' Ghana 🇬🇭 1-1 Tunisia 🇹🇳 [Khenissi || Bedui OG]#GHATUN #AFCON2019— Sports250 (@250_sports) July 8, 2019
The second-half of extra time gets underway
Wakaso and Ofori have stood out so far...
Richard Ofori can save Ghana's Economy— Kingsley Wilson (@KwadjoWilson) July 8, 2019
@WakasoBobby is an animal in that heart of Ghana's team. #AFCON2019— Muftawu Nabila (@Muftawu_Nabila) July 8, 2019
HALF-TIME OF EXTRA TIME
Into the final minutes of the first-half of extra time
101" Jordan Ayew sends in the cross, no, referee whistles for a foul on Asamoah Gyan.— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 8, 2019
Ghana 🇬🇭 1-1 Tunisia 🇹🇳#FootyAfcon #AFCON2019
OFORI MAKES A FANTASTIC SAVE!!!
Khazri unleashes a thunderbolt from outside the box but Ofori palms the ball over the crossbar for a corner! What a shot! What an equally brilliant save!
⏱ 98' Ofori saves— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 8, 2019
Ghana 🇬🇭 1-1 🇹🇳 Tunisia#AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN
First-half of extra time underway
FIRST EXTRA-TIME | The first extra-time of Ghana - Tunisia has started. What a game so far! #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/QLo8TLJZYc— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Full-time stats
Ghana upped the ante in the final minutes of the game
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/OOv2uel1kJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
FULL-TIME
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!
Ghana equalise as Tunisia score an own goal...
OWN GOALLLL!!! We're back in it. Come on Ghana. 🇬🇭 #AFCON2019— Nick (@NickyC_3) July 8, 2019
WATCH: Khenissi's goal against Ghana courtesy of SuperSport
The #CarthageEagles soar ahead!— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 8, 2019
Tunisia have taken the lead through Taha Khenissi's deflected strike at the near post ⚽ Can the #BlackStars respond with just over 10 minutes remaining?#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fj7qomt7fi
The Black Stars captain is replaced...
SUBSTITUTION | Ghana: A. GYAN comes in for A. AYEW #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/fngUPSUqxm— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Naim enters the field...
SUBSTITUTION | Tunisia: S. NAIM comes in for Y. MSAKNI #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/LHrhJhl16a— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
WAKASO HITS THE WOODWORK!!!
Ghana make a change...
SUBSTITUTION | Ghana: C. EKUBAN comes in for A. ACQUAH #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/C2QuV9hUZq— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!
GOAL!!— Betway Ghana (@betway_gh) July 8, 2019
Khenesi with the goal for Tunisia and they have taken the lead.
Ghana 0-1 Tunisia#AFCON2019 #BetwayAfcon
CLOSE: Yassine Khenissi hits the crossbar
Tunisia nearly opens the scoring with the goalkeeper well-beaten!
Close! Tunisia hit the woodwork from a corner. 🇬🇭 0-0 🇹🇳 #BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #GoGhana #AFCON2019— Graphic Sports Ghana (@G_SportsGH) July 8, 2019
The Black Stars urged to be patient
The frustration is beginning to show in our game. We need to be calm. Keep a cool head and bid our time. For it will surely come. Just keep passing and knocking. Please Ghana. #Ghana #BlackStars #AFCON2019— GlazersWoodwardOut (@EvansKwofie5) July 8, 2019
It remains goalless
60’ Ghana 🇬🇭 0-0 🇹🇳 Tunisia #BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #GoGhana #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/lNyNlmcoRv— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 8, 2019
Ghana attack
55’ Baba Rahman sends a quick cross in but has been cleared, Ghana attack again. 🇬🇭 0-0 🇹🇳 #BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #GoGhana #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/8pKZKZJoAf— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 8, 2019
Tunisia escape as Ghana come close
51’ The goalkeeper does well to palm away Samuel Owusu’s low shot.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 8, 2019
Corner taken but cleared once again. 🇬🇭 0-0 🇹🇳 #BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #GoGhana #AFCON2019
The second-half is underway...
SECOND HALF | The second half of Ghana - Tunisia is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/xjADBGpwGy— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/FyCPbETCEJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Ghana - Tunisia 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/43JzaasWUh— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Boye to the rescue despite criticism
31* Tunisia with some sweet attack but John Boye to the rescue as he cleared the final ball into the 16-yard box— Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) July 8, 2019
Ghana 🇬🇭 0-0 🇹🇳 Tunisia #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019
NUHU COMES CLOSE!!
The #BlackStars come close!— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 8, 2019
Ghana nearly claim the opener as Kasim Nuhu's header strikes the upright.
The score remains 0-0 after 22 minutes
Watch LIVE > https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/S7qv7Z2i4Q
John Boye yellow carded
John Boye always picking up unnecessary card#GHATUN #AFCON2019— Florent JAY-B 🇬🇭 (@FlorentJAYB) July 8, 2019
John Boye again. What an indisciplined player. #AFCON2019— Francis Abban (Luke 1:37) (@francis_abban) July 8, 2019
Is John Boye a player? Ahhr ! Is this Black stars? Give me a blaaaakeee!🤦🏾♂️ #AFCON2019— augusco (@elikempriceless) July 8, 2019
Corner taken by Ghana but it's clear
6’ Corner taken but cleared. 🇬🇭 0-0 🇹🇳 #BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #GoGhana #AFCON2019— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 8, 2019
Who's your money on?
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Ghana - Tunisia has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/AmhOnvOwaQ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Last 16 farewell at Ismaili Stadium...
📸 | Ismailia Stadium will be hosting the round of 1⃣6⃣ farewell 👋#GHATUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/7wnGgsIZZW— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Final preparations
Few moments left and now the final preparations start 🤙 Watch Live 🔴#GHATUN #TotalAFCON2019 https://t.co/peoFQTkIoL— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Starting XI: Ghana v Tunisia
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GHATUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/TmTBsVbX87— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Ghana v Tunisia
Man of the match: Marega
After his good performance, M. Marega has been selected as the Total Man of the Match. Congrats!#MLICIV #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/wiKjqK1FcP
Full-time stats
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/9jTT2ucgjF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
FULL-TIME
FULL TIME | Mali - Cote d'Ivoire 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/2dh7AN0mEu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
This is how Zaha celebrated his goal
He came, he saw, he scored ⚽️#MLICIV #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/NUUZrHJ4sh— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Cote d'Ivoire make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Côte d'Ivoire: W. BONY comes in for J. KODJIA #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/mbCRMdQ28b— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
Zaha scores for Cote d'Ivoire
GOOOOAAAL | W. ZAHA scores a goal for Côte d'Ivoire. Mali - Cote d'Ivoire 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/cqcDKVHMKu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Kodja misses a chance!
Kodja misses an easiest of chances with only the goalie to beat. Looks like stalemate is written all over this fixture #MLICIV #AFCON2019— Felix O.M (@lixos13) July 8, 2019
Another change for Mali
SUBSTITUTION | Mali: A. NOSS comes in for A. HAIDARA #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/XE0nfHXUvL— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Mali make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Mali: A. TRAORE comes in for A. DIABY #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/Z0NBiY7Zed— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
The second-half is underway...
SECOND HALF | The second half of Mali - Cote d'Ivoire is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/inf0NdygSK— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Who had the better first-half?
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/gCjB3ssXIk— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Mali - Cote d'Ivoire 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/o2k81TKLFW— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Indeed
Ivory Coast out here living on the edge...Mali is coming!!!#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/GwGS3fznJd— ✌Dudemeister✌ (@sibonise101) July 8, 2019
No shot on target for Cote d'Ivoire
#AFCON2019 35' Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast— Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) July 8, 2019
Mali have had a better shout at goal so far in the game. The Ivorians yet to muster any shot on target.#MALCIV
A surprise in store?
Mali are having all the possession and doing all the attacking. The Ivory Coast have not got into the game to put it bluntly. Zaha and Pépé on the wings have been nonexistent so far, they’ve both generally been poor whenever they’ve played in this AFCON. (0-0)#AFCON2019 #MLICIV— Football Chatters (@FootballChat555) July 8, 2019
Has the Cote d'Ivoire been that awful?
I think #IvoryCoast goalkeeper only came to kiss ball only 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #MALCIV #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #MALI— #DeleteSARS (@Lagos2Texas) July 8, 2019
Will Mali score first?
Mali looks more hungrier than Ivory Coast #AFCON2019— Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana🇿🇦 (@FrankNkwanyane) July 8, 2019
No goals
15' Mali 🇲🇱 0-0 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast#AFCON2019— Town Far Fredo. (@townfarfredo) July 8, 2019
BIG CHANCE!!
12' 🇨🇮🇲🇱| BIG CHANCE!!!— JoySports #JoyAFCON (@JoySportsGH) July 8, 2019
Mali orchestrated a beautiful attack but in the end Marega failed to take an initiative and shoot#JoyAFCON #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
It remains goalless
⏱ 10’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 8, 2019
Mali 🇲🇱 0-0 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast #FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
ANALYSING THE FORMATION
Mali defending in a 5-4-1 but also pushing up in a 4-2-3-1. The double-pivot of Samassekou and Haidara will be pivotal in the defensive shape and working the ball out. Haidara sometimes dropping into the deepest lying midfielder role when Samassekou moves up to press. #AFCON2019— Chaka Simbeye (@chaka_simbeye) July 8, 2019
Kick-off
The Mali legend has spoken
Afcon 2019: To become African champion, Mali have to beat the best teams – Kanoute https://t.co/iKXCfddMAZ pic.twitter.com/EWgVOXhINV— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 8, 2019
In his own words: Kamara
Afcon 2019: Kamara prepared for tussle against strong Mali https://t.co/59fVZFmo8S pic.twitter.com/4SslhVE2KU— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 8, 2019
WATCH: Mali v Cote d'Ivoire Preview
Video: Afcon 2019 Preview Mali v Ivory Coast https://t.co/WIEFWhi1Q2 pic.twitter.com/mqxzPzJAEy— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
Teams arrival
Brace yourself for a battle at the Suez Stadium! 😍#LesÉléphants and #TheEagles are more than ready💪#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/DPGgI4JXGf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Who's your money on?
Starting XI: Mali v Cote d'Ivoire
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MLICIV #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/R7dnP2lY57— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019