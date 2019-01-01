Thank You
Congratulations to Nigeria!
It was hard fought against a tough opponent, but the Naija #SuperEagles are through! #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/MRLdleRimL— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
Full-time stats
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/AF8BhUFov1— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
FULL-TIME
Twitter reaction
Mxm such a crap goal 🤦🏾♂️ #BafanaBafana #AFCON2019— Bamuza Sono (@BamuzaSono) July 10, 2019
#BafanaBafana hurt us we know you just like this 💔— favored canary (@Tell_A_tale_88) July 10, 2019
What just happened 🙀🙆🏼♀️ #BafanaBafana #AFCON19— Wallflower 🌸 (@Thee1Natt) July 10, 2019
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!!
Mothiba makes way...
SUBSTITUTION | South Africa: L. VELDWIJK comes in for L. MOTHIBA #TotalAFCON2019 #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/4JrNgC240A— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
WATCH: The moment VAR came to Bafana's rescue
SOUTH AFRICA ARE LEVEL 🇿🇦— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 10, 2019
VAR has come in to the aid of #BafanaBafana as they level matter against the #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/sjF9UqBwsQ
Twitter reaction
Get in!!! BafanaBafana are back in this!!— Hussein Fayyaz Dhirani (@DhiraniH) July 10, 2019
South Africa playing so much heart!! #TotalAFCON2019 #NIGRSA #BafanaBafana
Now let's get that grip and win it, #BafanaBafana— philani dube (@_skirroboy) July 10, 2019
Yesssss! #BafanaBafana— George Clooney (@DanielRBoikanyo) July 10, 2019
VAR came through.
AND IT'S A GOAL!!!
GOOOOAAAAL!!! FLAG IS UP!!
MKHIZE SHOOTS!!
What do you make of Mkhize's performance tonight?
Mkhize has been brilliant all tournament up until this game, but it seems Musa just has too much pace for him. He looks rattled. #BafanaBafana #AFCON2019 #NGARSA— Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) July 10, 2019
He’s been very consistent, but today Mkhize looks a bit shaky. #BafanaBafana #AFCON2019— Bongani (@Bongani_Dlams) July 10, 2019
Fans want Baxter to make changes...
I think this is the time for Baxter to stop being stubborn & try something else. Bring in Serero or Kekana together with a new striker for Mothiba. We have Lars in the bench come on!!! #BafanaBafana #NGARSA #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019— Sqiniseko (@SQ_Myeza_) July 10, 2019
ETEBO HITS THE WOODWORK!!
Into the final 45 minutes
Join the conversation
⌚ HT— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 10, 2019
Nigeria 🇳🇬 1-0 🇿🇦 South Africa
Over to the next 45 minutes. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/t6FylMYgzp
When Nigeria opened the scoring...
That moment Nigeria scored!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 10, 2019
Feel it! #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/6sIyZDQFOW
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/pIceIMcGvX— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
HALF-TIME
MOTHIBA HITS THE WALL!!
FURMAN BLOCKS CHUKWUEZE!!
Will this work for Bafana?
#BafanaBafana needs to slow the game down, and build from the back.— Pablo Escobar (@Vista_Vuyisile) July 10, 2019
Also they can catch Nigeria on a counter if we stop rushing.
CHUKWUEZE SKIES HIS EFFORT!!
Did Bafana give South Africa false hope?
My grandma always said "Umuntu akanconywa" now I know what she meant #BafanaBafana— Thula (@Thula_Mdladla) July 10, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALL!!!
Here's what is trending on Twitter....
#IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill I relocate to mars.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 10, 2019
Bafana being easily bullied off the ball
LORCH WITH A CHANCE!!
10' Lorch from a tight angle but misses the target— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 10, 2019
0-0#TotalAFCON2019
Hlanti with a reckless challenge on Collins
7' Hlanti gets verbal warning from the referee for a foul on Collins.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 10, 2019
0-0#TotalAFCON2019
Bafana unbeaten in the last five games against Nigeria
Kick-off
SA celebrity rallies behind Bafana Bafana
Wishing you a productive and drama free day! Let God into your life. A day full of laughter and fulfillment in whatever it is that you do, topped off with a win for BAFANA BAFANA ❤️— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2019
African legend Kalusha Bwalya is in Cairo for the match
Now at #Nigeria vs #BafanaBafana #TSG group @EdgarSWatson #FUFA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/reHTA56CVC— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) July 10, 2019
WATCH: Goal Nigeria editor Shina Oludare sings the South African National Anthem
My countries are facing one another, but I know where my heart is 😭😭😭 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/OORHAv24Zd— Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) July 10, 2019
WATCH: Fans share their views on Nigeria vs South Africa
Football fans share their thoughts on Nigeria 🇳🇬vs South Africa 🇿🇦#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xwh8RvoOE6— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 10, 2019
POLL RESULTS
POLL RESULTS: Fans back Nigeria to defeat South Africa https://t.co/dsQ90i4HSO pic.twitter.com/XGQY4Wv8zB— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 10, 2019
In his own words: Ighalo
Afcon 2019: 'This is totally different from the qualifiers' – Nigeria's Ighalo warns South Africa https://t.co/BpuDuSLcvt pic.twitter.com/QuYxSoKBIS— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 10, 2019
Our exclusive interview with Rudolph Seale
#BafanaBafana need Serero to unsettle Nigeria🇳🇬 - Rudolph Sealehttps://t.co/EHrCHN4tnr pic.twitter.com/7NZa5ACBRy— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 10, 2019
Our preview
Nigeria vs South Africa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview https://t.co/P19vjaXzVe pic.twitter.com/0AhPd54lrr— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 10, 2019
Nigeria vs South Africa: The Numbers
A big mountain to climb when Nigeria 🇳🇬 and South Africa 🇿🇦 lock horns for a spot in the semis.— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 10, 2019
Who has the better chance of making it to the next round? 🤔 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/txs5sItulZ
Starting XI: Nigeria v South Africa
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NGARSA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/FLXKbbS2ws— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
Nigeria v South Africa
Our second match of the day is between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana!Follow the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa LIVE on Goal right now!
Full-time stats
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #SENBEN pic.twitter.com/EkZxufJR7E— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
FULL-TIME
FULL TIME | Senegal - Benin 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENBEN pic.twitter.com/dj3WqWATjK— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
Three minutes of added time
Red card to Verdon!!
The defender stops Sadio Mane from taking a shot from outside the box, and he is red-carded...
RED CARD!— International Football Fanpage (@Footie_Matters) July 10, 2019
It's a straight red for Olivier Verdon, and Benin will play the last 10 minutes with 10 men #AFCON2019
Senegal still in the lead...
⏱ 80’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 10, 2019
Senegal 🇸🇳 1-0 🇧🇯 Benin#FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Wd74nzw34d
CLOSE!!
AND THE GOAL IS DENIED!!
SADIO MANE SCORES!!!
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!
WHOOOOOOAAAA!!!
Just less than 30 minutes to go...
#AFCON2019— Soccerzela (@soccerzela) July 10, 2019
62 minutes gone
Senegal 0 - 0 Benin
Mane did find the back of the net however VAR correctly ruled it out!#Soccerzela
Benin has nothing to lose...
Benin giving a good account of themselves in #AFCON2019, Senegal wasting host of chances, if they are not careful they are going to lose this game coz beni have nothing to lose, playing their hearts out #BENSEN— quentin thuku (@qthuku) July 10, 2019
VAR intervened
Looks like the referee had to confirm with the VAR panel if that Mane goal was indeed offside...
la primera intervención del VAR en la #AFCON2019 fue para confirmar el offside en un gol anulado a Senegal. no se perdió más de un minuto.— Fabián (@negrocha_) July 10, 2019
GOOOOOAAAAALLL!!! NO GOAL!!
Still no goals
⏱ 50’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 10, 2019
Senegal 🇸🇳 0-0 🇧🇯 Benin #FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/gA6pbmcnvB
POTE!!!
We are back underway...
Who will score first?
Who'll score first?🤔#SENBEN#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #SENBEN pic.twitter.com/605a5hq3SE— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Senegal - Benin 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENBEN pic.twitter.com/BHmk2QDuck— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
Benin hold their own against Senegal
Baffled how Senegal haven’t scored— The Student Tipsters (@StudentTips3) July 10, 2019
The final five minutes of the first-half belong Senegal
Senegal causing more goal match action in final 5mins of 1st half than in previous 40mins.— Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) July 10, 2019
Still no goalless...
Benin are trying to do a Greece 2004 in a less inspiring and more boring way 😴😪— The Kid (@Gadzeelah) July 10, 2019
Senegal want to hit it early to Mane and hope he finds space behind the back 4#AFCON2019 #SENBEN
CLOSE!!
No win in 13 competitive games for Benin
Benin have not won their last 13 competitive games. Despite that, #thesquirrels face Senegal today in the quarter finals of the #AFCON2019#SENBEN #TerangaLionspic.twitter.com/5sPixl4Z1V— Oscar (@KinotiOscar) July 10, 2019
No Benin in the semi-finals?
Who will make the semi-finals?
My prediction for #Afcon2019 Semifinalists: Senegal, South Africa, Algeria & Madagascar.— Jabu Moroko Snr (@JabuMoroko) July 10, 2019
VAR officials are ready...
We NOW have VAR at #AFCON2019 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/G0kLC78gkw— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) July 10, 2019
Liverpool has wished Sadio Mane well for this game
Good luck to Sadio tonight, as his Senegal side face Benin in the #AFCON2019 quarter-final. 👊 pic.twitter.com/dmqmZT6yHC— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 10, 2019
The atmosphere
💚💛❤️#LesÉcureuils #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/b3sD0BlCM5— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
Kick-off
We are underway at 30 June Stadium...
KICK OFF | The match Senegal - Benin has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #SENBEN pic.twitter.com/DexjBXpwfP— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
VAR comes into effect
Today's Afcon 2019 fixtures...
#AFCON2019 quarter-finals will kick off today!— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 10, 2019
Which two teams will make it to the next round?
🇸🇳 Senegal
Benin 🇧🇯
🇳🇬 Nigeria
South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/9iVp8y0MLM
In his own words: Henri Saivet
Benin🇧🇯 will be difficult - Senegal’s🇸🇳 Henri Saivet. #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019https://t.co/eF3MI6vRho pic.twitter.com/5mT0NUb1Ly— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 8, 2019
What should we expect?
#AFCON2019 favourites Senegal 🇸🇳 will be hoping to see off Benin 🇧🇯 in a bid to boost their chances of winning the title.— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 10, 2019
What should we expect from both parties? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TGYdYKd5w8
Our preview: Senegal v Benin
Senegal vs Benin: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview https://t.co/o1Q4bJNS7n pic.twitter.com/jx6Cc3OwRW— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 10, 2019
The warm-ups...
👀 First game in #TotalAFCON2019 Quarter-Finals ... Watch live as #TerangaLions and #LesÉcureuils get ready 🏃♂️ https://t.co/tccf9wpAAr— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
Starting XI: Senegal v Benin
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #SENBEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/tS9qoHZQnh— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019