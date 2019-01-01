Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Morocco and Namibia in Group D opener

Morocco take on Southern African opponents Namibia in the first match of Group D. Follow our Live Blog right here!

Updated
Getty Images

Kick-off

2019-06-23T14:31:12Z

We are underway... Please share your final score predictions on social media, and we will try our best to publish them right here.

Head-to-head

2019-06-23T14:21:05Z

Morocco and Namibia have met six times before. Morocco won five of those matches while the other ended in a draw. This means Namibia hasn't beaten Morocco in any of their previous six match. A tough encounter ahead for the Southern African nation.  

Hello Africa!

2019-06-23T14:16:35Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of Afcon 2019 match day three. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today as we continue to bring you nothing but the best of the tournament on Goal. 