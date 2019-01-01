Kick-off
2019-07-05T16:00:26Z
We are underway at Al Salam Stadium...
Who will make the quarter-final round after tonight's matches?
2019-07-05T15:53:09Z
#AFCON2019 Round of 16 kicks off today! 🥉— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 5, 2019
Which two teams will make the quarter-final round today?
🇲🇦 Morocco
🇧🇯 Benin
🇺🇬 Uganda
🇸🇳 Senegal pic.twitter.com/XzZWB6XF9e
In his own words: Morocco's Benatia
2019-07-05T15:50:43Z
Afcon 2019: Morocco will fight until the end - Benatia https://t.co/5DUEesRzdq pic.twitter.com/rK7mMmC2Zr— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 4, 2019
The atmosphere in pictures
2019-07-05T15:46:01Z
#LesÉcureuils fans are a delight to watch 🧡#MARBEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xXCKth2ub8— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
INTERESTING FACT
2019-07-05T15:43:45Z
Morocco head coach Herve Renard has lost only three of his 26 matches at Afcon finals. He won two titles - one with Morocco and the other with Cote d'Ivoire.
The dressing rooms
2019-07-05T15:41:08Z
The first round of 16 game is almost upon us 🔜#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VyydGL5NAl— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Starting XI: Morocco v Benin
2019-07-05T15:39:34Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MARBEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/XsLJsU1KPX— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Hello Africa!
2019-07-05T15:37:48Z
Hi everyone, welcome to another exciting live coverage of Afcon 2019. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will bring the two games that are taking place tonight. Our first match sees Morocco and Benin battle for a place in the quarter-finals.