SEREY DIE MISSES!!!
BELAHILI MISSES!!
GRADEL SCORES!!!
OUNAS SCORES!!!
MBOULHI SAVES!!
DERLOT SCORES!!
CORNET SCORES!!
SLIMANI SCORES!!
KESSIE SCORES!!!
BENSEBAINI SCORES!!
FULL-TIME OF EXTRA TIME
DELORT FIRES WIDE!!!
FREE-KICK TO ALGERIA!!
SLIMANI DENIED!!!
A fantastic save by Gbohouo as he closes an angle on Slimani whose superb run into the Cote d'Ivoire box sees him connect with a ball floated into the area. What a save!
114' Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮 1-1 🇩🇿 Algérie : Sylvain Gbohouo n'a jamais été aussi bon dans un match avec la Côte d'Ivoire !#CIVALG #CAN2019— AfricaFootballDaily (@AfricaFootDaily) July 11, 2019
CHANCE FOR THE IVORIANS!!!
Now into the final 15 minutes
HALF-TIME OF EXTRA TIME
ANOTHER COTE D'IVOIRE CHANCE!!
CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!
First-half of extra time is underway
Full-time stats
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/VKVRgo2Kzj— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
FULL-TIME
Into the stoppage time
Mahrez is replaced by Ounas
SUBSTITUTION | Algeria: A. OUNAS comes in for R. MAHREZ #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/f1OEXOjn0B— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
10 minutes to go...
Sangare makes way for Gbamin
SUBSTITUTION | Côte d'Ivoire: GBAMIN comes in for I. SANGARE #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/UXUmmeglHh— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
Bounedjah is taken out...
SUBSTITUTION | Algeria: I. SLIMANI comes in for B. BOUNEDJAH #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/Ft1AMqV4EC— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
Zaha should have done better there
Ooooooo Zaha,poor touch from the forward after getting the clear inswinger.— Nana Adu Gaucho 🇬🇭 (@NanaAduGaucho3) July 11, 2019
75 minutes played and the match between Algeria and Cote D'Ivoire are on a level peg (1-1).Goals scored by Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria) and consoled by Jonathan Kodjia (Cote D'Ivoire).#AFCON2019
CLEARED OFF THE LINE!!
Mamadou Bagayoko comes to Cote d'Ivoire's rescue as he clears an Algerian attempt off the goal line with goalkeeper Gbouhouo well-beaten.
CHANCE FOR BOUNEDJAH!!
Twitter reaction
Finally Algeria concedes#AFCON2019 #CIVALG— My wedding 20th July (@ItsGitaus) July 11, 2019
Ikoooo Game on and that is the first goal Algeria are conceding in this tournament #AFCON2019— Stanslas Kagawa Stancy (@StanslasK26) July 11, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
Cote d'Ivoire make a change...
SUBSTITUTION | Côte d'Ivoire: C. COMARA comes in for S. KANON #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/b8vGP3NAmW— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
BOUNEDJAH MISSES THE PENALTY!!
IT'S A PENALTY!!
PENALTY!!!
We are back underway
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/NfUrYlweGD— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
HALF-TIME
Two minutes of stoppage time to be added
Less than five minutes to go...
Five (5) minutes to go to the half time and Feghouli goal still stand as a lone goal today.— Nana Adu Gaucho 🇬🇭 (@NanaAduGaucho3) July 11, 2019
Algeria 1-0 Cote D'Ivoire #AFCON2019 #GAUCHOSPORTS
Gradel with a heavy touch
Atal is forced out with injury
SUBSTITUTION | Algeria: M. ZEFFANE comes in for Y. ATAL #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/30PfEuQJWE— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
How many goals has Algeria scored now?
PENALTY APPEAL?!!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!
ANOTHER CHANCE WASTED!!
MAHREZ ALMOST SCORES!!
Will Algeria make the Ivorians rue the missed chances?
Ivory Coast coudve long scored #AFCON2019— Alien Eyez 👽 (@BigLation) July 11, 2019
Ivorians looking very lively but these early chances they are wasting might come back to haunt them #AFCON2019— Stanslas Kagawa Stancy (@StanslasK26) July 11, 2019
CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!
CLOSE!!
Gradel is denied his second goal of the tournament as the woodwork comes to Algeria's rescue after a finger-tip save by Mboulhi.
Algeria almost concede their first goal at #AFCON2019 as the woodwork comes to their rescue.— Bongani (@Bongani_Dlams) July 11, 2019
Algeria holds the best record at this year's finals
Kick-off
In his own words: Ibrahim Kamara
We are ready for Algeria🇩🇿 challenge - Ivory Coast🇨🇮 manager Kamara. #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 https://t.co/M81UiftrwT pic.twitter.com/0EqGh4qBtB— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 11, 2019
Our Match Preview
Afcon 2019: Ivory Coast v Algeria: squad news and match preview https://t.co/u0eWHgT07s pic.twitter.com/JMXJByKEEM— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 11, 2019
Cote d'Ivoire v Algeria: The Numbers
Clash of the titans as Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 and Algeria 🇩🇿 lock horns in a bid to secure semi-finals spot.— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 11, 2019
Who has the better chance of making it to the next round? #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/5ycavQO3Wx
In his own words: Djamel Belmadi
Ivory Coast🇨🇮 are one of the favourites – Algeria🇩🇿 manager Belmadi. #AFCON2019 https://t.co/0NtKnBOHNV pic.twitter.com/NuDlvgiwuw— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 11, 2019
WATCH: How Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria made it to the quarter-finals
🎬 Take 2...— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
Brace yourselves for tonight 😎#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/7syKHh9GXp
The two teams have arrived at Suez Stadium
🐘 #LesÉléphants just arrived at the Suez Stadium😍#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/67hz00Gr0V— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
Starting XI: Cote d'Ivoire vs Algeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CIVALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/OCLWoHnY9Z— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019