Starting XI: Burundi v Guinea
2019-06-30T15:44:26Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #BDIGUI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/nbqyx27KSJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Nigeria
2019-06-30T15:43:43Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MADNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1dPF47qEb9— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Hello Africa!
2019-06-30T15:31:07Z
Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of today's matches. Nigeria take on Madagascar while Guinea face Burundi in the other Group B match.