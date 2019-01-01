Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Bafana take on neighbours Namibia, Morocco in pole position & Tunisia and Mali settle for share of the spoils

Mali are through to the knockout stages of Afcon 2019, while Morocco are in pole position. Bafana take on equally wounded Namibia. It's LIVE on Goal!

Updated
Comments()
Backpagepix

HALF-TIME

2019-06-28T20:45:16Z

It's the end of the first-half and the scoreboard hasn't changed. South Africa had better goalscoring chances, but they haven't used them. Namibia had some promising moments, but then again, Keet hasn't been tested. Bafana Bafana 0-0 Namibia.

 

That Tau's chance

2019-06-28T20:43:30Z

KAZAPUA DENIES TAU!!

2019-06-28T20:41:22Z

Vilakazi does well to poke holes inside the Namibian box, and the defenders are in sixes and sevens. The speedy attacker finds Tau inside the box, but the latter's attempt from close range is too close to Kazapua, who makes a comfortable save.

CHANCE FOR NAMIBIA

2019-06-28T20:36:52Z

Namibia with a chance to break the deadlock as Shilongo tries to beat Hlatshwayo and Mkhwanazi, but his movement is well read as Bafana concede a corner instead.  

South African fans are already complaining about Bafana...

2019-06-28T20:29:58Z

MOTHIBA SHOOTS!!

2019-06-28T20:24:15Z

The Bafana striker turns outside the Namibian box but he skies his volley. A good effort by Mothiba and he will surely grow in confidence going forward.  

Namibia holding their own against Bafana

2019-06-28T20:20:22Z

A very tough opening 20 minutes for South Africa as Namibia are giving little away defensively. The Brave Warriors have been disciplined so far, and this is frustrating Bafana, especially the technical team bench. 

South Africa v Namibia: The Numbers

2019-06-28T20:16:13Z

Vilkakazi goes down outside the box

2019-06-28T20:11:19Z

Vilakazi turns Haoseb inside out before trying to enter the Namibian box. However, Haoseb brings him down. Free-kick to Bafana which Kazapua collects with ease. 

Shalulile fouls Keet

2019-06-28T20:04:56Z

Highlands Park striker Shalulile puts Keet under immense pressure and actually doesn't pull back. However, he was reckless and the referee blows his whistle for a foul. Bafana to restart play. 

Kick-off

2019-06-28T20:00:32Z

We are underway... 

Messages of support to Bafana Bafana

2019-06-28T19:46:08Z

South Africa v Namibia

2019-06-28T19:12:26Z

Our third live match of the day see Bafana Bafana take on neighbours Namibia.

This is a must-win clash for both Bafana Bafana and the Brave Warriors. However, there can only be one winner after 90 minutes unless both sides settle for a draw.

FULL-TIME

2019-06-28T18:51:38Z

It's all over! Morocco claim their seventh win over Cote d'Ivoire and they will now shift focus on South Africa in their final group match next week. 

MOROCCO HIT THE WOODWORK!!

2019-06-28T18:49:43Z

Mazraoui fails to beat Gbohouo from inside the small box after a good delivery by Boussoufa from the left-hand side. The Moroccan man had one job to do, and that was to guide his attempt into an empty net. However, the upright comes to Cote d'Ivoire's rescue. 

SUPERB SAVE BY BOUNOU!!

2019-06-28T18:45:55Z

Traore with a potential equaliser as he tries a bicycle-kick inside the Moroccan box, but Bounou is equal to the task as he goes down to his right to make a superb save. Bounou is eyeing his second successive clean sheet in this tournament. The scoreboard still reads Morocco 1-0 Cote d'Ivoire.  

BELHANDA DENIED!!!

2019-06-28T18:39:48Z

Belhanda's first contribution from an attacking position as he shoots from inside the Cote d'Ivoire box, but Gbohouo does well to parry the ball out of danger. This was certainly heading for goal. Morocco are still in control and a few more minutes to go before they claim all three points.  

Morocco all over Cote d'Ivoire

2019-06-28T18:37:30Z

EN-NESYRI HEADS WIDE!!

2019-06-28T18:30:08Z

Amrabat gets another chance to whip the ball into the box from the right hand side, but En-Nesyri's header goes wide. Morocco are using the right-hand side to penetrate the Cote d'Ivoire defence. They have been successful in doing so thus far, but can they get a second goal? 

20 minutes to go...

2019-06-28T18:26:44Z

The Elephants need to up the ante if they are to score a goal here. So far, Morocco have dominated and they look the hungrier of the two sides. Morocco still lead Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 with 20 minutes to go. 

OFFSIDE??!!!

2019-06-28T18:24:12Z

Dirar plays a low cross into the Cote d'Ivoire box and he finds En-Nesyri, who backheels his attempt toward goal but the offside flag is up against the striker. The replay shows it wasn't supposed to be offside although Gbohouo had already made a save. 

Hakimi wastes a good opportunity

2019-06-28T18:18:51Z

Morocco are taking the game to the Elephants and Hakimi finds himself inside the box on the left-hand side. However, poor-decision making lets him down as he gives away possession cheaply when he should have picked up a teammate. They are still in front nonetheless. 

A big challenge by Serge Aurier

2019-06-28T18:09:27Z

The big Tottenham Hotspur man tracks Amrabat and steals the ball off his feet with a great tackle outside the Cote d'Ivoire box. 

Twitter reaction

2019-06-28T18:01:46Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-28T17:46:50Z

Morocco head into the tunnel with their heads up and a goal up. Cote d'Ivoire need to come up with a better plan in the second half. Whoever wins tonight will be in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages. 

 

BOUNOU MAKES A SUPERB SAVE!!

2019-06-28T17:42:17Z

Cote d'Ivoire attack almost immediately after being kept in the game by Gbohouo, and Serey who finds the space outside the box, and the midfielder fires toward goal. However, Bounou stretches his long arms to make a finger-tipping save!  

TOP DRAWER FROM GBOHOUO

2019-06-28T17:39:26Z

Herve Renard left kicking himself on the bench as Morocco fail to make it 2-0. Gbohouo makes a great save to deny Amrabat. Renard knows Cote d'Icoire players quite well having coached their national team before. 

SIDE NETTING!!!

2019-06-28T17:25:45Z

Cote d'Ivoire nearly hit back with a goal of their own following Bounou's great lock to deny Gradel. Kodjia's attempt from the rebound hits the wrong side off the net. That was close.  

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALL!!!

2019-06-28T17:23:12Z

Morocco finally get their goal, and it's En-Nesyri with the goal from Amrabat's pass. 1-0 to Morocco. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-28T17:19:06Z

Morocco with a chance to break the deadlock after a delightful cross from the right-hand side, but En-Nesyri hits the wrong side of the net. Those at the venue thought it was a goal. 

Kodjia goes down inside the box

2019-06-28T17:15:59Z

The lanky striker storms into the Moroccan box and he goes down without being touched. The referee is not interested in his appeal for a penalty. 

Free-kick to Morocco

2019-06-28T17:12:30Z

Morocco win a free-kick in a promising area. And this is their chance to test the goalkeeper and possibly get a goal. However, they fail to make it count as the resulting free-kick sails over the crossbar. 

Fans are in love with Cote d'Ivoire's white jersey

2019-06-28T17:09:40Z

An electrifying start to this encounter indeed

2019-06-28T17:06:28Z

Morocco v Cote d'Ivoire

2019-06-28T16:33:15Z

Our second live coverage sees Morocco battle Cote d'Ivoire in Group D's top-of-the table clash!

MAREGA FAILS TO SCORE!!

2019-06-28T16:18:45Z

The burly striker is played through on goal, but Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez comes off his line to make himself big and close the angle. He makes a fine block to deny Marega from restoring Mali's lead. 

WATCH: Samassekou's wonder goal courtesy of SuperSport

2019-06-28T16:12:42Z

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!!

2019-06-28T15:57:36Z

Tunisia level matters and it's today's captain, Khazri, who fires past Diarra from a free-kick situation. The attempt took a huge deflection to wrong-foot the Mali goalkeeper. It's game on! 

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-28T15:47:28Z

Mali find the back of the net out of nothing. Samassekou scores from a corner kick as his curler slips through the hands of Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez and into the back of the net. 1-0 to Mali. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-28T15:44:57Z

Tunisia come close to breaking the deadlock as Khenissi's header from inside the box sails inches over the crossbar.  

HALF-TIME

2019-06-28T15:17:11Z

We've come to the end of the first half, and it Tunisia 0-0 Mali. Both teams have struggled to create clear cut chances. Diarra has been the busiest of the two goalkeepers. 

 

Badri gets himself booked

2019-06-28T15:13:08Z

This continues to be a very physical encounter for both sets of players as Badri goes in hard on Diarra in a 50-50 situation. He gets himself booked, and Diarra will again be attended to by the Mali medical team.  

Mali keeper Diarra goes down

2019-06-28T15:08:23Z

A challenge from Skhiri leaves Diarra down and injured. The Mali goalkeeper is receiving medical attention for what looked like a tackle on his right hand. Skhiri is shown a yellow card. 

KHAZRI SHOOTS!!

2019-06-28T15:02:42Z

The Tunisian captain does well to bring the ball under control on the edge of the box, and takes a shot but his attempt goes wide of the target. It remains 0-0 in Suez.

Nothing much happening

2019-06-28T14:52:49Z

It has been a cagey affair so far with both sets of teams applying a cautious approach going forward. The real battle has been in midfield, but neither side has dominated so far. 

Beautiful jersey?

2019-06-28T14:50:37Z

Woodwork saves Mali

2019-06-28T14:42:27Z

Are we going to see a different Tunisian side?

2019-06-28T14:40:11Z

Mali need a draw to qualify for Afcon 2019 Last 16

2019-06-28T14:36:28Z

Mali need at least a point to secure be sure of their place in the knockout stages of this year's tournament. However, they know that Tunisia will be no pushovers.

Hello Africa!

2019-06-28T14:03:08Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our Friday's coverage of Afcon 2019 tournament. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today. Our first live coverage sees Tunisia take on Mali. Thanks for joining Goal! 