Bengaluru FC 5-0 Nepal Army Club: Marco Pezzaiuoli era starts with a thumping win

Bengaluru begin their AFC Cup 2021 qualifying campaign with a convincing win...

Updated
Cleiton Silva, Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
ISL

Another big win for Bengaluru

2021-04-14T16:02:01Z

After Bengaluru's 9-1 win over Paro FC in the previous AFC Cup Round 1 qualifiers, the Blues have now recorded a third joint biggest win for Indian clubs in AFC competitions, having defeated Aizawl FC 5-0 in 2018 group stage.

Full time: Bengaluru 5-0 Nepal Army

2021-04-14T15:50:52Z

It was a goalless affair at half time

Bengaluru FC thrashed Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC 5-0 in a preliminary round two tie of the 2021 AFC Cup played at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Wednesday evening.

Rahul Bheke (51', 65') and Cleiton Silva (61', 65') bagged a double each while Sunil Chhetri (52') was also on the scoresheet as the Blues scored all goals in a span of 15 minutes. 

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will now face the winner of Abahani Dhaka Limited vs Club Eagles Maldives in their next AFC Cup fixture.

65' The Blues are on a roll

2021-04-14T15:30:31Z

Two goals in the same minute

Cleiton and Bheke have completed their brace after the duo, in that order, found the back of the net one after the other. Bengaluru lead 5-0

61' BFC score again

2021-04-14T15:21:50Z

Cleiton makes it 3-0

Chhetri headed Gurpreet's kick for Cleiton and the Brazilian successfully rounds up the rival goalkeeper besides getting the better of a couple of defenders en route scoring the third goal for Begnaluru on the evening

52' Two minutes, two goals

2021-04-14T15:14:03Z

Blues extend their lead

Udanta made the run and initiated the move off which Cleiton tamed a pass to Khabra whose cross found Chhetri inside the box. The skipper made no mistake to make it 2-0

51' Bengaluru break the deadlock

2021-04-14T15:08:02Z

Bheke scores!

Bengaluru finally break the deadlock as Rahul Bheke nods in a Cleiton Silva flagkick

Half-time: 0-0

2021-04-14T14:59:59Z

Chhetri has been positively involved for the few chances that Bengaluru had in the half including a shot that was blocked. 

29' - BFC 0, TAFC 0

2021-04-14T14:27:29Z

Nearing down on the half hour mark, Bengaluru had a good chance a few minutes ago after a quickly taken free-kick saw Udanta free with the ball on the right side but the cross aimed for the front pair of Chhetri and Cleiton was not as good

Goalless in the opening 15 minutes

2021-04-14T14:17:24Z

Nothing quite promising going ahead for both teams. Chhetri and Ashique had a rough buildup towards the Nepal Army goal early on and the visitors had a feeble shot at goal that was dealt with by Gurpreet other than a bicycle kick from a corner that was off target

Game underway

2021-04-14T14:05:52Z

The match is underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim

Tribhuvan Army FC XI

2021-04-14T14:04:49Z

There are no foreigners in the Nepali side as it's an army team

TAFC XI: Biwash, Bikash, Deepak, Bimap, Suman, Sesehang, Santosh, Tamang, Bibek, Gautam, Nawayug. Subs: Anish, Amrit, Jitendra, Sudil, Ashish, Rajeev, Basnet, Padam. 

The Blues are back in Asia!

2021-04-14T14:00:18Z

Bengaluru begin their qualification campaign

The 2021 AFC Cup qualification gets underway for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru who take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa. 

Bengaluru are in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup by finishing third in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL. 