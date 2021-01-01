Bengaluru FC 0-0 Bashundhara Kings: Blues bow out of the 2021 AFC Cup

First point for the Blues in Group D

Bengaluru FC and Bashundhara Kings were not able to find that one elusive goal as the two sides register a goalless draw in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives national football stadium, in Male, on Saturday.

Oscar Bruzon will be particularly disappointed considering ATK Mohun Bagan - who later this evening face Maziya - can go two points clear atop the group standings before the Bangladeshi side and the Mariners face each other in the final matchday.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will face Maziya on Tuesday but stand no chance of making it to the single leg Inter-Zone Semi-Final.