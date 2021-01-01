Live Blog

Maziya S&RC 0-3 Bengaluru FC: BFC head into the interval with solid lead

Leon Augustine scored the third goal for BFC in the first-half

Updated
48' - Corner for BFC

2021-08-24T17:04:56Z

Pratik plays a long ball inside the box but Ahmad Abdulla, anxiously, heads it behind for a corner. 

The corner for BFC, however, is wasted as the Maziya S&RC does well to glove it and keep the threat away. 

Second-half gets underway

2021-08-24T17:02:30Z

The Blues get the ball rolling in second-half

Half-time

2021-08-24T16:49:16Z

Bengaluru FC in a comfortbale position at half-time with 3-0 lead against Maziya S&RC. 

45' - Free-kick for Maziya S&RC

2021-08-24T16:45:51Z

Free-kick for Maziya S&RC at the edge of the box. Suresh Singh Wangjam, meanwhile, has been waved a yellow card for pushing out one of the players. 

Hamza Mohamed keeps the free-kick low, going past the wall, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu does well to gather it in the goals. And referee blows the whistle for half-time. 

35' - GOAL!

2021-08-24T16:36:12Z

Leon scores the third for BFC! 

Leon makes a brilliant run from right flank, he has got support inside the box in centre, but goes for the goal all by his own and easily finds the back of the net. Sloppy defending from Maziya S&RC continues.

33' - Substitution in goals!

2021-08-24T16:34:46Z

Maziya S&RC goalkeeper Hussain has strechered out following the injury as Mirzokhid wil come on in place of him

32' - Maziya S&RC goalkeeper needs medical attention

2021-08-24T16:32:48Z

Maziya S&RC goalkeeper Hussain looks to have pulled up a muscle, he is struggling to move inside the box, as he gets medical treatment and the play has been stopped

25' - Double-save!

2021-08-24T16:26:36Z

Jayesh Rane runs into space just outside the box and pulls the trigger but Hussain dives to his left to keep the ball away which falls for Leon, who takes a shot, but the Maziya S&RC goalkeeper does well to punch it away once again 

18' - GOAL!

2021-08-24T16:20:43Z

Cleiton Silva puts the Blues further in front! 

A dramatic howler from the Maziya S&RC goalkeeper Hussain as he fails to judge the ball directed inside the box which allows Cleiton Silva to close in on him and hit the ball at the back of net 

16' - Brilliant cross from Cornelius

2021-08-24T16:17:39Z

Corneliuss delivers a brilliant cross from the left flank after a throw in but it is a bit too heavy for his target-man inside the box

12' - Chance

2021-08-24T16:12:36Z

Brilliant inter-play from Bengaluru FC from the right flank again as a brilliant low-cross is delivered for Udanta Singh inside the box but he fails to reach to it as the ball goes out for a goal kick

6' - GOAL!

2021-08-24T16:06:17Z

Udanta Singh breaks the deadlock early for the BFC! 

Sarthak delivers an inch-perfect cross inside the box from right flank which is met with an equally perfect header from Udanta Singh to find the back of the net. 

 

3' - Bengaluru FC playing the waiting game

2021-08-24T16:04:15Z

Bengaluru FC keeping the ball, building patiently, looking to attack through long balls early on

Kick-off

2021-08-24T16:00:18Z

Cornelius gets the ball rolling for Maziya S&RC! 

Pride at stake

2021-08-24T15:33:41Z

Bengaluru FC anad Maziya S&RC are out of contention to qualify for the knockout stage. But both sides will play for their pride today and look to end their campaign on a high. The Blues are still winlesss at the AFC Cup as they were beaten by familiar foes ATK Mohun Bagan and registered a draw against Bangladesh Premier League champions Basundhara Kings. 

Maziya S&RC line-up in

2021-08-24T15:32:32Z

Maziya XI: Hussain (GK), Shifaz (C), Ahmed Abdulla, Pozo, Amdhan, Takashi Odawara, Aisam Ibrahim, Nihan, Hampu, Ibrahim Mahudee, Cornelius

Chhetri to start from bench for BFC

2021-08-24T15:30:19Z

BFC XI: Gurpreet (GK) (C); Roshan, Alan, Pratik, Sarthak; Jayesh, Rohit, Suresh; Udanta Cleiton, Leon

Hello and welcome

2021-08-24T15:27:56Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the AFC Cup Group D fixture between Maziya S&RC and Bengaluru FC.