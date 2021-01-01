Maziya S&RC 0-3 Bengaluru FC: BFC head into the interval with solid lead

48' - Corner for BFC
2021-08-24T17:04:56Z
Pratik plays a long ball inside the box but Ahmad Abdulla, anxiously, heads it behind for a corner.
The corner for BFC, however, is wasted as the Maziya S&RC does well to glove it and keep the threat away.
Second-half gets underway
2021-08-24T17:02:30Z
The Blues get the ball rolling in second-half
Half-time
2021-08-24T16:49:16Z
Bengaluru FC in a comfortbale position at half-time with 3-0 lead against Maziya S&RC.
45' - Free-kick for Maziya S&RC
2021-08-24T16:45:51Z
Free-kick for Maziya S&RC at the edge of the box. Suresh Singh Wangjam, meanwhile, has been waved a yellow card for pushing out one of the players.
Hamza Mohamed keeps the free-kick low, going past the wall, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu does well to gather it in the goals. And referee blows the whistle for half-time.
35' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T16:36:12Z
Leon scores the third for BFC!
Leon makes a brilliant run from right flank, he has got support inside the box in centre, but goes for the goal all by his own and easily finds the back of the net. Sloppy defending from Maziya S&RC continues.
33' - Substitution in goals!
2021-08-24T16:34:46Z
Maziya S&RC goalkeeper Hussain has strechered out following the injury as Mirzokhid wil come on in place of him
32' - Maziya S&RC goalkeeper needs medical attention
2021-08-24T16:32:48Z
Maziya S&RC goalkeeper Hussain looks to have pulled up a muscle, he is struggling to move inside the box, as he gets medical treatment and the play has been stopped
25' - Double-save!
2021-08-24T16:26:36Z
Jayesh Rane runs into space just outside the box and pulls the trigger but Hussain dives to his left to keep the ball away which falls for Leon, who takes a shot, but the Maziya S&RC goalkeeper does well to punch it away once again
18' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T16:20:43Z
Cleiton Silva puts the Blues further in front!
A dramatic howler from the Maziya S&RC goalkeeper Hussain as he fails to judge the ball directed inside the box which allows Cleiton Silva to close in on him and hit the ball at the back of net
16' - Brilliant cross from Cornelius
2021-08-24T16:17:39Z
Corneliuss delivers a brilliant cross from the left flank after a throw in but it is a bit too heavy for his target-man inside the box
12' - Chance
2021-08-24T16:12:36Z
Brilliant inter-play from Bengaluru FC from the right flank again as a brilliant low-cross is delivered for Udanta Singh inside the box but he fails to reach to it as the ball goes out for a goal kick
6' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T16:06:17Z
Udanta Singh breaks the deadlock early for the BFC!
Sarthak delivers an inch-perfect cross inside the box from right flank which is met with an equally perfect header from Udanta Singh to find the back of the net.
3' - Bengaluru FC playing the waiting game
2021-08-24T16:04:15Z
Bengaluru FC keeping the ball, building patiently, looking to attack through long balls early on
Kick-off
2021-08-24T16:00:18Z
Cornelius gets the ball rolling for Maziya S&RC!
Pride at stake
2021-08-24T15:33:41Z
Bengaluru FC anad Maziya S&RC are out of contention to qualify for the knockout stage. But both sides will play for their pride today and look to end their campaign on a high. The Blues are still winlesss at the AFC Cup as they were beaten by familiar foes ATK Mohun Bagan and registered a draw against Bangladesh Premier League champions Basundhara Kings.
Maziya S&RC line-up in
2021-08-24T15:32:32Z
Maziya XI: Hussain (GK), Shifaz (C), Ahmed Abdulla, Pozo, Amdhan, Takashi Odawara, Aisam Ibrahim, Nihan, Hampu, Ibrahim Mahudee, Cornelius
Chhetri to start from bench for BFC
2021-08-24T15:30:19Z
BFC XI: Gurpreet (GK) (C); Roshan, Alan, Pratik, Sarthak; Jayesh, Rohit, Suresh; Udanta Cleiton, Leon
Hello and welcome
2021-08-24T15:27:56Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the AFC Cup Group D fixture between Maziya S&RC and Bengaluru FC.