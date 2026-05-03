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team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
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How to watch today's Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Manchester United
Liverpool
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's game between Manchester United and Liverpool will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester United vs Liverpool are listed below.

Country / Region

Broadcaster(s)

USA

Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC

UK (Great Britain)

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Australia

Stan Sport

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

India

Jio, Hotstar

Malaysia

Astro Go, sooka, Astro Grandstand

France

Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Free, myCANAL

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Spain

DAZN Spain, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+

Mexico

Max Mexico

Argentina

ESPN Argentina, Disney+ Premium Argentina

Chile

ESPN Chile, Disney+ Premium Chile

Turkey

Idman TV, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, TOD

Middle East

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

South / Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport (MaXimo 1, MaXimo 2, Premier League, Premier League ROA), DStv Now / DStv App

If you are travelling and find that your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, a VPN can help. ExpressVPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and access the service as normal. Watch live from anywhere using ExpressVPN at the link below.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Click here

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table, with third and fourth place separated by nothing at all going into the match.

United arrive in reasonable shape under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has steadied the ship considerably since taking over from Ruben Amorim in January. The recent signing of a long-term contract by Kobbie Mainoo underlines a growing sense of belief among the squad, and back-to-back Premier League wins over Chelsea and Brentford have given the home side real momentum.

The managerial picture remains unsettled, though. Carrick is understood to be in contention for the permanent role, with Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola identified as a rival candidate. That backdrop adds an edge to a match Carrick will be desperate to win.

Liverpool come into this fixture carrying the scars of a Champions League exit. Back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain ended their European campaign, and Arne Slot's side will be keen to refocus their energies on securing a top-four finish. They sit a point behind United in fourth.

The fitness of Mohamed Salah dominates the pre-match conversation on the away side. The Egyptian forward limped out of the win over Crystal Palace, sparking widespread concern, though Liverpool have since released a statement to calm fears over the severity of the injury. He is listed among the absentees in the confirmed team news.

Cody Gakpo faces pressure to step up in Salah's absence. The Dutch winger has struggled for consistency this season, and with Liverpool short of attacking options, this is a match that could define his campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
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Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39


Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Liverpool Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
31S. Lammens2D. Dalot5H. Maguire26A. Heaven3N. Mazraoui18Casemiro8B. Fernandes16Amad37K. Mainoo19B. Mbeumo30B. Sesko1A. Becker4V. van Dijk5I. Konate26A. Robertson17C. Jones30J. Frimpong7F. Wirtz38R. Gravenberch10A. Mac Allister8D. Szoboszlai18C. Gakpo
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • A. Slot

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United are without Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha, and Matthijs de Ligt through injury. Lisandro Martinez serves a suspension for reasons unrelated to on-pitch discipline. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and further updates will be added closer to the match.

Liverpool carry a heavier injury burden into this fixture. Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Sepp van den Berg, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Hugo Ekitike, and Giorgi Mamardashvili are all sidelined, alongside Stefan Bajcetic. No suspensions are in place for the away side, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will follow as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

Manchester United have won three of their last five Premier League matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Brentford, following a 1-0 victory away at Chelsea. The only defeat in that run came against Leeds, who won 2-1, while a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and a 3-1 home win over Aston Villa complete the sequence. United have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Liverpool's last five games span two competitions and tell a more complicated story. They have won three and lost two, with the defeats both coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, by a combined score of 4-0 over two legs. In the Premier League, their form has been strong: a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace is the most recent result, preceded by a 2-1 win at Everton and a 2-0 victory over Fulham. Liverpool have scored eight goals in their last five matches and conceded four.


Head-to-Head Record


The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 1-2 win for Manchester United at Anfield in October 2025, a result that will give the home side confidence going into this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, United hold an edge with two wins to Liverpool's one, with two draws also recorded. Two of those five meetings ended 2-2, including the January 2025 clash at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0 on both occasions they visited Old Trafford in 2024, though one of those came in a pre-season friendly.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit third and Liverpool are fourth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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