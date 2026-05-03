Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Liverpool will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester United vs Liverpool are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC UK (Great Britain) Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Australia Stan Sport Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada India Jio, Hotstar Malaysia Astro Go, sooka, Astro Grandstand France Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Free, myCANAL Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event Spain DAZN Spain, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+ Mexico Max Mexico Argentina ESPN Argentina, Disney+ Premium Argentina Chile ESPN Chile, Disney+ Premium Chile Turkey Idman TV, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, TOD Middle East beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD South / Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (MaXimo 1, MaXimo 2, Premier League, Premier League ROA), DStv Now / DStv App

If you are travelling and find that your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, a VPN can help. ExpressVPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and access the service as normal. Watch live from anywhere using ExpressVPN at the link below.

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table, with third and fourth place separated by nothing at all going into the match.

United arrive in reasonable shape under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has steadied the ship considerably since taking over from Ruben Amorim in January. The recent signing of a long-term contract by Kobbie Mainoo underlines a growing sense of belief among the squad, and back-to-back Premier League wins over Chelsea and Brentford have given the home side real momentum.

The managerial picture remains unsettled, though. Carrick is understood to be in contention for the permanent role, with Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola identified as a rival candidate. That backdrop adds an edge to a match Carrick will be desperate to win.

Liverpool come into this fixture carrying the scars of a Champions League exit. Back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain ended their European campaign, and Arne Slot's side will be keen to refocus their energies on securing a top-four finish. They sit a point behind United in fourth.

The fitness of Mohamed Salah dominates the pre-match conversation on the away side. The Egyptian forward limped out of the win over Crystal Palace, sparking widespread concern, though Liverpool have since released a statement to calm fears over the severity of the injury. He is listed among the absentees in the confirmed team news.

Cody Gakpo faces pressure to step up in Salah's absence. The Dutch winger has struggled for consistency this season, and with Liverpool short of attacking options, this is a match that could define his campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester United are without Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha, and Matthijs de Ligt through injury. Lisandro Martinez serves a suspension for reasons unrelated to on-pitch discipline. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and further updates will be added closer to the match.

Liverpool carry a heavier injury burden into this fixture. Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Sepp van den Berg, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Hugo Ekitike, and Giorgi Mamardashvili are all sidelined, alongside Stefan Bajcetic. No suspensions are in place for the away side, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Manchester United have won three of their last five Premier League matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Brentford, following a 1-0 victory away at Chelsea. The only defeat in that run came against Leeds, who won 2-1, while a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and a 3-1 home win over Aston Villa complete the sequence. United have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Liverpool's last five games span two competitions and tell a more complicated story. They have won three and lost two, with the defeats both coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, by a combined score of 4-0 over two legs. In the Premier League, their form has been strong: a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace is the most recent result, preceded by a 2-1 win at Everton and a 2-0 victory over Fulham. Liverpool have scored eight goals in their last five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 1-2 win for Manchester United at Anfield in October 2025, a result that will give the home side confidence going into this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, United hold an edge with two wins to Liverpool's one, with two draws also recorded. Two of those five meetings ended 2-2, including the January 2025 clash at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0 on both occasions they visited Old Trafford in 2024, though one of those came in a pre-season friendly.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit third and Liverpool are fourth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: