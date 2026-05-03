TV channel and live stream options for Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App UK (Great Britain) Amazon Prime Video Australia beIN Sports Connect Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer Malaysia beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN SPORTS MAX Malaysia France beIN Sports 2 Spain DAZN Spain Germany DAZN Germany, DAZN2 Germany Middle East MBC Shahid, MBC Action South / Sub-Saharan Africa Azam Sports 2 HD (e.g., Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe), MBC Shahid / MBC Action (e.g., Chad, South Sudan)

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch this Bundesliga match on your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you bypass geographic restrictions. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for accessing your home broadcaster from anywhere in the world. Watch live using the link below.

Borussia Dortmund travel to Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach for a Bundesliga meeting with Borussia Moenchengladbach, with second place in the table on the line for the visitors.

Dortmund arrive in good form after a commanding 4-0 win over Freiburg last weekend, a result that underlined their credentials as genuine title contenders. Julian Ryerson delivered another standout performance in that game, his assist tally now placing him among the most productive defenders in the division this season.

Youth was also on show at Signal Iduna Park recently. Samuele Inacio, signed from Atalanta's academy, made his first Bundesliga start and took just 74 minutes to earn glowing praise from teammates. Sixteen-year-old Mathis Albert also came off the bench against Freiburg to become the youngest American to debut in the Bundesliga, a milestone that adds another layer of intrigue to Dortmund's squad depth heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Gladbach, by contrast, have struggled for consistency. They have not won in their last five Bundesliga matches, drawing four and losing one, and sit 11th in the standings. Momentum is firmly with the visitors, though the home side will be motivated to end a difficult run.

With the Bundesliga season approaching its conclusion, every point carries weight. Dortmund will be eager to maintain pressure at the top of the table, while Gladbach need a result to lift confidence after a frustrating stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Bundesliga fixture live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Gladbach head into this match with several absences. Tim Kleindienst, Tobias Sippel, and Nico N'Goumou are all listed as injured, while Julian Castrop is suspended. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dortmund are without Felix Nmecha through injury, though no suspensions are listed for the away side. As with Gladbach, no projected XI has been confirmed, and the team news section will be updated as more information becomes available.

Form

Gladbach have gone five Bundesliga matches without a win, recording one defeat and four draws in that run. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 at home to Wolfsburg on April 25. Earlier in the sequence, they drew 3-3 with FC Koeln and 2-2 with FC Heidenheim, conceding freely while failing to convert those scoring returns into victories. Their only defeat came against RB Leipzig, a 1-0 loss on April 11. Across the five matches, Gladbach scored seven goals and conceded six.

Dortmund's form tells a sharply different story. They have won three of their last five Bundesliga matches, losing the other two. The most recent result was a 4-0 victory over Freiburg on April 26, their most convincing performance of the run. They also beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0 and Hamburger SV 3-2 in that stretch. Defeats to Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen represent the only blemishes. Dortmund scored ten goals across those five games and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on December 19, 2025, when Dortmund won 2-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the five most recent fixtures between the clubs, Dortmund have won three, with one draw and one Gladbach win. Dortmund have scored 11 goals in those encounters to Gladbach's seven, with the April 2025 clash at Signal Iduna Park ending 3-2 in Dortmund's favour.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund sit second, while Borussia Moenchengladbach are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: