Lionesses lose to Timor Leste in opening game of Women's AFF Championships

A last-minute goal by Danelle Tan was not enough to see Singapore avoid a 2-1 defeat to Timor Leste in their opening game, at the AFF Women's Championship.

Luselia Fernandes and Dolore Costa were on target for Timor Leste as they secured all three points to signal a good start to their campaign.

Singapore will next play regional heavyweights tomorrow.