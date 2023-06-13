Lionel Messi claims he WON'T play at 2026 World Cup for Argentina after sealing Inter Miami transfer

Lionel Messi has revealed that he has no intention of playing at the 2026 World Cup, with his last outing on such a stage set to be the 2022 final.

All-time great savoured global glory in 2022

Captained his country to crown in Qatar

Ready to open a new adventure in America

WHAT HAPPENED? Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi inspired the Albiceleste to global glory in Qatar, with a collection of talismanic performances allowing him to complete a glittering medal collection. The 35-year-old had suggested heading into that tournament that he would not be back for another, and he has now reiterated that stance after revealing that he will be shortly heading to America at club level in order to link up with MLS franchise Inter Miami.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Chinese outlet Titan Sports on whether he expects to prolong his international career through to the World Cup finals in 2026 that are due to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Messi said: “I think not. This was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go, but not in principle, I won't go to the next World Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni had been paving the way for Messi to form part of his plans during the defence of a global crown, saying when asked about the chances of his captain staying on for a few more years: “We have the door open for him and if we see no, we’ll look for an alternative. I hope he makes it to the next World Cup, I can see him there, but I think the first thing is to qualify.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi is part of the current Argentina squad, one that is in China for a friendly date with Australia, and already boasts record-setting hauls of 174 caps and 102 goals for his country.