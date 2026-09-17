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Messi Ronaldo GFXGoal/Getty
تامر أبو سيدو
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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: who has won more titles?

LaLiga
Barcelona
Juventus
Serie A
C. Ronaldo
L. Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won plenty of domestic, continental and international titles throughout their long football careers, but which of the two players has won the most trophies?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have swept up trophies at every level across two long careers, collecting a mountain of domestic, continental and world titles between them.

Fans have lived every chapter of their rivalry over the past decade. It kicked off in 2008, when Messi's legend started to take shape and Ronaldo joined Real Madrid, setting the pair on a collision course over La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and, above all, the UEFA Champions League.

Both men have piled up silverware. But which of them has won more? Let's take a look.

How many titles has Messi won throughout his career?

Lionel Messi: 43 titles with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, plus six with Argentina.

Messi broke into Barcelona's first team back in 2003, though he only became a regular in 2006. Injury robbed him of a place in that year's Champions League final against Arsenal, which his Catalan side won 2-1.

Across his career the Argentine turned out only for Barça and Paris Saint-Germain, smashing every record in sight and leaving a mark on the history of La Liga, and Spanish football as a whole, that will be almost impossible to erase.

His first Barcelona title came in the 2004-2005 La Liga season. His most recent was the French title in 2022-2023, capped by lifting the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar 2022.

Messi racked up 35 titles at the Camp Nou. Moves to Paris Saint-Germain and then Inter Miami pushed his club tally to 39.

Argentina changed everything in recent years. He finally landed the 2021 Copa América after losing the finals of 2007, 2015 and 2016, plus the 2014 World Cup showpiece.

Qatar 2022 brought him the World Cup at last, having already beaten Italy to claim the Finalissima.

Add to that the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005 with Argentina's under-20s and Olympic gold with the Beijing 2008 squad.

What are Messi's titles with clubs?

Competition

Times won

Years won

La Liga

10 times

2004–2005, 2005–2006, 2008–2009, 2009–2010, 2010–2011, 2012-2013, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2017-2018, 2018-2019.

Ligue 1

Twice

2021-2022, 2022-2023

UEFA Champions League

4 times

2005-2006, 2008-2009, 2010-2011, 2014-2015

Copa del Rey

7 times

2008-2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2020-2021

Spanish Super Cup

8 times

2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018

UEFA Super Cup

3 times

2009, 2011, 2015

FIFA Club World Cup

3 times

2009, 2011, 2015

French Super Cup

Once

2022

Leagues Cup

Once

2023

Supporters' Shield

Once

2024

MLS Cup

Once

2026

Eastern Conference Cup

Once

2025

MLS

Once

2025

What are Messi's titles with Argentina?

Competition

Times won

Years won

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Once

2005

Olympic gold medal

Once

2008

Copa América

Twice

2021, 2024

Finalissima

Once

2022

World Cup

Once

2022


How many titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won throughout his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo: 37 titles with clubs and Portugal.

Ronaldo's career started with Sporting Lisbon, where he made his Portuguese league bow in the 2002-2003 season.

Four European countries have hosted his eventful career. He has worn the shirts of Sporting in Portugal, Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy.

The Portuguese collected honours at every one of those four clubs, never leaving without a trophy, and his haul spans the domestic, continental and world stages.

His first title was the Portuguese Super Cup with Sporting in 2002. His latest was the Coppa Italia with Juventus in 2020-2021.

Five times the Madeira rocket has been crowned Champions League winner: once with Manchester United, four more times with Real Madrid.

With Al-Nassr he claimed the King Salman Club Cup in 2023, a first in world history, alongside the Saudi Roshn League.

That leaves Ronaldo on 33 club titles, a figure likely to climb before he calls time on his career years from now.

Nor has he gone short with Portugal. Beaten in the Euro 2004 final on home soil, he lifted the prize itself in 2016 before adding UEFA Nations League crowns in 2019 and 2025.

What are Ronaldo's titles with clubs?

Competition

Times won

Years won

Premier League

3 times

2006-2007, 2007-2008, 2008-2009

La Liga

Twice

2011-2012, 2016-2017

Serie A

Twice

2018-2019, 2019-2020

Coppa Italia

Once

2020-2021

UEFA Champions League

5 times

2007-2008, 2013-2014, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018.

English League Cup

Twice

2005-2006, 2008-2009

FA Cup

Once

2003-2004

Copa del Rey

Twice

2010-2011, 2013-2014

Portuguese Super Cup

Once

2002

Community Shield

Twice

2007, 2008

Spanish Super Cup

Twice

2012, 2017

Italian Super Cup

Once

2018

UEFA Super Cup

3 times

2014, 2016, 2017

FIFA Club World Cup

4 times

2008, 2014, 2016, 2017

King Salman Club Cup

Once

2023

Saudi Roshn League

Once

2025-2026

What are Ronaldo's titles with Portugal?

Competition

Times won

Years won

UEFA European Championship

Once

2016

UEFA Nations League

Twice

2018-2019, 2024-2025


Ronaldo and Messi: who has won the most titles?

Messi leads the count with 49 titles to Ronaldo's 37.

He is out in front on the international stage too, with six titles against Ronaldo's three.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Competition

Lionel Messi

0

World Cup

1

1

Euro / Copa América

2

0

Finalissima

1

2

UEFA Nations League

0

0

Olympics

1

0

FIFA U-20 World Cup

1

8

Leagues

13

5

UEFA Champions League

4

4

FIFA Club World Cup

3

6

Domestic cups

7

7

Domestic super cups

9

3

UEFA Super Cup

3

1

Arab Club Championship

0

0

Leagues Cup

1

0

Supporters' Shield

1

0

Eastern Conference League

1

0

MLS Cup

1

37

Total

49

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