Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: who has won more titles?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have swept up trophies at every level across two long careers, collecting a mountain of domestic, continental and world titles between them.
Fans have lived every chapter of their rivalry over the past decade. It kicked off in 2008, when Messi's legend started to take shape and Ronaldo joined Real Madrid, setting the pair on a collision course over La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and, above all, the UEFA Champions League.
Both men have piled up silverware. But which of them has won more? Let's take a look.
How many titles has Messi won throughout his career?
Lionel Messi: 43 titles with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, plus six with Argentina.
Messi broke into Barcelona's first team back in 2003, though he only became a regular in 2006. Injury robbed him of a place in that year's Champions League final against Arsenal, which his Catalan side won 2-1.
Across his career the Argentine turned out only for Barça and Paris Saint-Germain, smashing every record in sight and leaving a mark on the history of La Liga, and Spanish football as a whole, that will be almost impossible to erase.
His first Barcelona title came in the 2004-2005 La Liga season. His most recent was the French title in 2022-2023, capped by lifting the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar 2022.
Messi racked up 35 titles at the Camp Nou. Moves to Paris Saint-Germain and then Inter Miami pushed his club tally to 39.
Argentina changed everything in recent years. He finally landed the 2021 Copa América after losing the finals of 2007, 2015 and 2016, plus the 2014 World Cup showpiece.
Qatar 2022 brought him the World Cup at last, having already beaten Italy to claim the Finalissima.
Add to that the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005 with Argentina's under-20s and Olympic gold with the Beijing 2008 squad.
What are Messi's titles with clubs?
Competition
Times won
Years won
La Liga
10 times
2004–2005, 2005–2006, 2008–2009, 2009–2010, 2010–2011, 2012-2013, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2017-2018, 2018-2019.
Ligue 1
Twice
2021-2022, 2022-2023
UEFA Champions League
4 times
2005-2006, 2008-2009, 2010-2011, 2014-2015
Copa del Rey
7 times
2008-2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2020-2021
Spanish Super Cup
8 times
2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018
UEFA Super Cup
3 times
2009, 2011, 2015
FIFA Club World Cup
3 times
2009, 2011, 2015
French Super Cup
Once
2022
Leagues Cup
Once
2023
Supporters' Shield
Once
2024
MLS Cup
Once
2026
Eastern Conference Cup
Once
2025
MLS
Once
2025
What are Messi's titles with Argentina?
Competition
Times won
Years won
FIFA U-20 World Cup
Once
2005
Olympic gold medal
Once
2008
Copa América
Twice
2021, 2024
Finalissima
Once
2022
World Cup
Once
2022
How many titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won throughout his career?
Cristiano Ronaldo: 37 titles with clubs and Portugal.
Ronaldo's career started with Sporting Lisbon, where he made his Portuguese league bow in the 2002-2003 season.
Four European countries have hosted his eventful career. He has worn the shirts of Sporting in Portugal, Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy.
The Portuguese collected honours at every one of those four clubs, never leaving without a trophy, and his haul spans the domestic, continental and world stages.
His first title was the Portuguese Super Cup with Sporting in 2002. His latest was the Coppa Italia with Juventus in 2020-2021.
Five times the Madeira rocket has been crowned Champions League winner: once with Manchester United, four more times with Real Madrid.
With Al-Nassr he claimed the King Salman Club Cup in 2023, a first in world history, alongside the Saudi Roshn League.
That leaves Ronaldo on 33 club titles, a figure likely to climb before he calls time on his career years from now.
Nor has he gone short with Portugal. Beaten in the Euro 2004 final on home soil, he lifted the prize itself in 2016 before adding UEFA Nations League crowns in 2019 and 2025.
What are Ronaldo's titles with clubs?
Competition
Times won
Years won
Premier League
3 times
2006-2007, 2007-2008, 2008-2009
La Liga
Twice
2011-2012, 2016-2017
Serie A
Twice
2018-2019, 2019-2020
Coppa Italia
Once
2020-2021
UEFA Champions League
5 times
2007-2008, 2013-2014, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018.
English League Cup
Twice
2005-2006, 2008-2009
FA Cup
Once
2003-2004
Copa del Rey
Twice
2010-2011, 2013-2014
Portuguese Super Cup
Once
2002
Community Shield
Twice
2007, 2008
Spanish Super Cup
Twice
2012, 2017
Italian Super Cup
Once
2018
UEFA Super Cup
3 times
2014, 2016, 2017
FIFA Club World Cup
4 times
2008, 2014, 2016, 2017
King Salman Club Cup
Once
2023
Saudi Roshn League
Once
2025-2026
What are Ronaldo's titles with Portugal?
Competition
Times won
Years won
UEFA European Championship
Once
2016
UEFA Nations League
Twice
2018-2019, 2024-2025
Ronaldo and Messi: who has won the most titles?
Messi leads the count with 49 titles to Ronaldo's 37.
He is out in front on the international stage too, with six titles against Ronaldo's three.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Competition
Lionel Messi
0
World Cup
1
1
Euro / Copa América
2
0
Finalissima
1
2
UEFA Nations League
0
0
Olympics
1
0
FIFA U-20 World Cup
1
8
Leagues
13
5
UEFA Champions League
4
4
FIFA Club World Cup
3
6
Domestic cups
7
7
Domestic super cups
9
3
UEFA Super Cup
3
1
Arab Club Championship
0
0
Leagues Cup
1
0
Supporters' Shield
1
0
Eastern Conference League
1
0
MLS Cup
1
37
Total
49