Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: who has won more titles?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have swept up trophies at every level across two long careers, collecting a mountain of domestic, continental and world titles between them.

Fans have lived every chapter of their rivalry over the past decade. It kicked off in 2008, when Messi's legend started to take shape and Ronaldo joined Real Madrid, setting the pair on a collision course over La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and, above all, the UEFA Champions League.

Both men have piled up silverware. But which of them has won more? Let's take a look.

How many titles has Messi won throughout his career?

Lionel Messi: 43 titles with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, plus six with Argentina.

Messi broke into Barcelona's first team back in 2003, though he only became a regular in 2006. Injury robbed him of a place in that year's Champions League final against Arsenal, which his Catalan side won 2-1.

Across his career the Argentine turned out only for Barça and Paris Saint-Germain, smashing every record in sight and leaving a mark on the history of La Liga, and Spanish football as a whole, that will be almost impossible to erase.

His first Barcelona title came in the 2004-2005 La Liga season. His most recent was the French title in 2022-2023, capped by lifting the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar 2022.

Messi racked up 35 titles at the Camp Nou. Moves to Paris Saint-Germain and then Inter Miami pushed his club tally to 39.

Argentina changed everything in recent years. He finally landed the 2021 Copa América after losing the finals of 2007, 2015 and 2016, plus the 2014 World Cup showpiece.

Qatar 2022 brought him the World Cup at last, having already beaten Italy to claim the Finalissima.

Add to that the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005 with Argentina's under-20s and Olympic gold with the Beijing 2008 squad.

What are Messi's titles with clubs?

Competition Times won Years won La Liga 10 times 2004–2005, 2005–2006, 2008–2009, 2009–2010, 2010–2011, 2012-2013, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2017-2018, 2018-2019. Ligue 1 Twice 2021-2022, 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League 4 times 2005-2006, 2008-2009, 2010-2011, 2014-2015 Copa del Rey 7 times 2008-2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2020-2021 Spanish Super Cup 8 times 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018 UEFA Super Cup 3 times 2009, 2011, 2015 FIFA Club World Cup 3 times 2009, 2011, 2015 French Super Cup Once 2022 Leagues Cup Once 2023 Supporters' Shield Once 2024 MLS Cup Once 2026 Eastern Conference Cup Once 2025 MLS Once 2025

What are Messi's titles with Argentina?

Competition Times won Years won FIFA U-20 World Cup Once 2005 Olympic gold medal Once 2008 Copa América Twice 2021, 2024 Finalissima Once 2022 World Cup Once 2022





How many titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won throughout his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo: 37 titles with clubs and Portugal.

Ronaldo's career started with Sporting Lisbon, where he made his Portuguese league bow in the 2002-2003 season.

Four European countries have hosted his eventful career. He has worn the shirts of Sporting in Portugal, Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy.

The Portuguese collected honours at every one of those four clubs, never leaving without a trophy, and his haul spans the domestic, continental and world stages.

His first title was the Portuguese Super Cup with Sporting in 2002. His latest was the Coppa Italia with Juventus in 2020-2021.

Five times the Madeira rocket has been crowned Champions League winner: once with Manchester United, four more times with Real Madrid.

With Al-Nassr he claimed the King Salman Club Cup in 2023, a first in world history, alongside the Saudi Roshn League.

That leaves Ronaldo on 33 club titles, a figure likely to climb before he calls time on his career years from now.

Nor has he gone short with Portugal. Beaten in the Euro 2004 final on home soil, he lifted the prize itself in 2016 before adding UEFA Nations League crowns in 2019 and 2025.

What are Ronaldo's titles with clubs?

Competition Times won Years won Premier League 3 times 2006-2007, 2007-2008, 2008-2009 La Liga Twice 2011-2012, 2016-2017 Serie A Twice 2018-2019, 2019-2020 Coppa Italia Once 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League 5 times 2007-2008, 2013-2014, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018. English League Cup Twice 2005-2006, 2008-2009 FA Cup Once 2003-2004 Copa del Rey Twice 2010-2011, 2013-2014 Portuguese Super Cup Once 2002 Community Shield Twice 2007, 2008 Spanish Super Cup Twice 2012, 2017 Italian Super Cup Once 2018 UEFA Super Cup 3 times 2014, 2016, 2017 FIFA Club World Cup 4 times 2008, 2014, 2016, 2017 King Salman Club Cup Once 2023 Saudi Roshn League Once 2025-2026

What are Ronaldo's titles with Portugal?

Competition Times won Years won UEFA European Championship Once 2016 UEFA Nations League Twice 2018-2019, 2024-2025





Ronaldo and Messi: who has won the most titles?

Messi leads the count with 49 titles to Ronaldo's 37.

He is out in front on the international stage too, with six titles against Ronaldo's three.