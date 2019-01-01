Lille’s Nicolas Pepe edges closer to Eden Hazard's record

The Cote d'Ivoire international starred as Lille postponed PSG's Ligue 1 triumph to move within a goal of a record-equaling mark

Nicolas Pepe became the first player since Eden Hazard to score 19 goals in a single season after his match-winner against on Sunday.

In the 51st minute, the Cote d'Ivoire forward made it 2-1 against the 10-man Parisians. The game had started in their favour after Thomas Meunier's seventh-minute own goal but Juan Bernat leveled four minutes later.

The left-back was then shown a straight red card just before the interval.

Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel and Jose Fonte scored more goals to condemn PSG to a 5-1 defeat, thus, extending their wait for the Ligue 1 trophy.

🔥 Nicolas Pépé is the first LOSC player to score at least 1️⃣9️⃣ goals in a @Ligue1_ENG campaign since @hazardeden10 in 2011/12 🙌#LOSCPSG 4-1 pic.twitter.com/lp1Dy2oXbh — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 14, 2019

The last time a Lille player scored 19 goals was during their successful 2011/12 season when Hazard finished with 20 goals.

Pepe's blistering form this season has seen him linked to a number of top European clubs, and with six league games, he has an excellent chance to surpass the Belgian's mark.