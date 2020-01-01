Lille boss Galtier provides Osimhen injury update ahead of Marseille clash

The Nigeria international will be available for selection when the Great Danes take on Andre Villas-Boas’ men

manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed Victor Osimhen is fully fit and ready for their game against Olympique on Sunday.

The Super Eagles striker suffered an injury in last Friday’s 2-0 victory against Angers and was replaced with 10 minutes left to play in the encounter.

Osimhen, who registered his 12th league goal in the match, has returned to training and will be available for selection when the Great Danes face Andre Villas-Boas’ men.

“Victor Osimhen trains normally. He had a simple cramp against Angers,” Galtier said in a pre-match press conference.

Osimhen has been in fine form since his arrival at Stade Pierre-Mauroy last summer, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old striker will hope to add to his tally and help fourth-placed Lille claim their 13th win of the season against Marseille.