Lijnders explains Liverpool's 'search for perfection' and how Klopp surprises him every day

The Dutchman first moved to Anfield under Brendan Rodgers but says his current manager's brain operates differently to other people's

assistant manager Pep Lijnders says the club’s entire coaching staff’s “search for perfection” has been vital in the Reds’ consistency in recent years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, having also reached back-to-back finals, been crowned champions of Europe and the world, and missed out on the 2018-19 league title by just a point.

Lijnders is highly regarded in the coaching world and has been tipped by some to replace Klopp as manager when he leaves – but he says everybody at the club plays their part.

“All the ideas Jurgen has and the way he wants to set up and be competitive in each game, we just try to support him in the best way possible,” Lijnders told Liverpool’s official website.

“The departments, how they evolved over the last four or five years, they all search for perfection knowing that perfection doesn’t exist.

“See how our pitches are prepared each day by our ground staff… these things make us consistent.

“Each department is searching for and has the ambition and passion. I believe that only comes first from your leader and second, that it’s trust and everybody wants to give one per cent more, so the team is better prepared for the next game.

“I think we made big, big steps in this. A big compliment for each department.”

Lijnders reserved special praise for Klopp.

While he maintained teamwork and the ability to bounce ideas off each other was key, the Dutchman admitted Klopp still found ways to impress him after years working together.

“He is very intelligent. His brain works differently to many others, that’s for sure,” he added.

“Each day he surprises me – and we worked how long together? Four-and-a-half or five years. He changes perception in five minutes.

“We really feel that we are a team. We prepare together, we plan together, we act together, we coach together.

“It’s what I say constantly: three brains can do much more than one brain, if the three brains think in a common way and have the same messages and same passion and same dedication.

“That’s the secret if you are working with a team, that everybody wants the same and understands the way we want to play and the way we want to develop on the training pitch.”