Ligue 1 orders up ‘€32m’ Uber Eats naming rights deal

The top division in French football have announced that food delivery service Uber Eats will become the new naming rights sponsor of Ligue 1.

Uber Eats will serve as an official partner of next season before putting its name to the competition for the following two years, with the league set to be known as Uber Eats Ligue 1 until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to French daily newspaper Le Figaro, Uber Eats will pay the LFP €32 million (£28/$36m) over the course of the agreement, marking a significant increase on the reported €20 million (£32/$40m) paid by furnishing and household appliances retailer Conforma, Ligue 1’s previous title sponsor.

“This major agreement reflects the new dimension taken by Ligue 1,” said LFP Chief Executive Didier Quillot. “We are very proud to be able to count on the support of Uber Eats, a major global brand, to support the development of the French championship.

“From 2020/2021, the title partnership agreement will seal a major alliance. After partnership agreements with major US sports franchises, we are very proud that Uber Eats has chosen Ligue 1 as the first European sport partnership with the aim of supporting its development. We are also particularly pleased to be able to associate Ligue 1 with a very strong brand among young consumers.”

An official release added that the partnership will ‘offer many opportunities’ to French soccer fans, including ‘unique experiences’ when watching live matches.

Stéphane Ficaja, Uber Eats’ General Manager for Western and Southern Europe, added: “Football is a sport that federates all generations and is a major focus of many French and Uber Eats application users. Through this partnership, we want to continue to be part of their daily lives by registering in the long term and by offering them new experiences.”

Lower down, French football's Ligue 2 is sponsored by Domino's Pizza.