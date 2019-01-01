'Life can change immediately' - Guardiola offers praise and advice as Manchester City go top

The champions could have gone seven points behind Liverpool a week ago but regained first place after beating Everton on Wednesday

Pep Guardiola lavished praise on his Manchester City players on Wednesday night after a 2-0 win against Everton saw them leapfrog Liverpool, but also reminded his side that fortunes can change rather quickly.

An Aymeric Laporte header put City in front on the stroke of half-time at Goodison Park, before Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory in injury time.

City's loss to Newcastle last week saw Liverpool presented with the opportunity to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, but Jurgen Klopp's side have faltered in their last two matches, with two 1-1 draws against Leicester City and West Ham.

After easing past Arsenal on Sunday, City's win on Merseyside on Wednesday saw them regain top spot from Liverpool having played a game more.

Guardiola believes City's sudden rise to the summit of the league table shows how quickly things can change in the race for the title and says it's key for his players to 'never give up'.

"It’s much better. We have played one more game. It’s the best we can do. The reality is we could have been one month ago 10 points behind when we played Liverpool," Guardiola told reporters at full-time.

"A few days ago we could have been seven points behind. Now we are top of the league. That is the best advice, the lesson is – never give up. That is a lesson for all athletes. Try to win the games, because life can change immediately."

Next up for Manchester City is a home tie against Chelsea this coming Sunday. Maurizio Sarri's side will have had seven days to prepare for their trip to the Etihad after an impressive victory against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

"We started (the week) well. Arsenal and here. Now comes a big, big test, a big goal. Chelsea are an exceptional team who have had seven days to prepare. We have to prepare well," the manager said.

"It really is final for us this weekend. If we are able to take these points, it is a huge step forward."

Guardiola also added that he has no complaints about City's packed schedule, with his side still competing in all four competitions.

"It is what it is. Normally when you play four competitions that happens ," he said.

"I used to listen to what older managers – Sir Alex Ferguson, Rafa Benitez – what they said when they complained about the schedules and nothing happened.

"I arrived here so I understand the situation. If we played just one competition the schedule would be better but when you have to play four you have to adapt.

"So when the Premier League say we have to play there, we take the bus to play at the right time and at the right moment we play the game."